NeuroMetrix, Inc.: An Interesting Micro-Cap Flyer?

The company has a fully diluted market capitalization of $20 million and Quell can be purchased on Amazon, at Best Buy and elsewhere.

GSK will get the 100% ownership rights to NURO's product, Quell, outside of the United States. NURO will retain 100% of Quell in the United States.

On January 17, 2018, NeuroMetrix announced a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. GSK paid NURO $5 million upfront and signed a partnership with up to $21.5 million in milestones.

Last week, as I do most weekday mornings at 5 am, I was flipping television channels between Bloomberg and CNBC. While watching CNBC and scanning Seeking Alpha's current news feed, I happened to watch a commercial for a product called Quell. Intrigued by both the concept and the product's purported pain management solution, I set out to learn more about it and see if the company is publicly traded.

It turns out a company by the name of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is the manufacturer of the product. The CNBC commercial said the product was available at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Next, I immediately checked Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). As you can see, it's priced at $250 and there have been 163 reviews. I then scanned and read through some of the reviews, and on balance, they appeared favorable. Verified Amazon customers had confirmed that the product helps them effectively manage their pain.

Conference Call

Next, still intrigued, I dug further and I read the January 25, 2018 Q4 2017 conference call (see here).

The call is short and sweet, but well worth the read. There was a lot of good information contained in this short call.

The following are excerpts from that conference call. All text in italics is my writing.

Large Addressable Market

As you can see, Quell revenue, albeit from a small baseline, was up 48%, YoY, in Q4.

Strategic Partnership With GlaxoSmithKline plc, Oh My!

However, it wasn't until I read about the GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) partnership that I started to get excited and thought that this could be a good flyer.

Ramping up Advertising to Spread the Gospel

With any medical device company, the challenge is spreading the word and building product awareness such that you can generate enough gross margin dollars to cover your R&D, SG&A and marketing expenses. The space between NURO reaching breakeven and definitive consumer proof concept is still substantial.

Nature of the GlaxoSmithKline Deal

GSK paid $5 million up front and agreed to pay up to $21.5 million in development and commercial milestones. This eliminates near-term shareholder dilution. However, and equally as important, I would argue that GSK has kicked the proverbial tires, and at least in GSK's estimation, there is efficacy to Quell. After all, why else would GSK spend an initial $5 million, plus up to $21.5 million in co-development and potential milestone payments? Let me be clear: in exchange for the $5 million, the partnership, and milestone payment, neurometrix has given the full ownership rights to Quell outside of the U.S. to GSK.

This paragraph is very important:

And while we are restricted by confidentiality agreements from disclosing any specifics, we believe that our pro forma Q1 cash resources of $9 million that consist of the $4 million we had at the end of the year, plus the $5 million GSK payment and forecast completion of development milestones will address our capital needs in the foreseeable future. We do not see a near - a near term need for additional capital.

Also, if readers are as intrigued as I am, I strongly suggest that you read the following paragraphs (emphasis mine).

We anticipate Quell margins over 60% once the supply chain for the third generation device is optimized. We are starting to take a deeper look at additional clinical indications and applications for the Quell platform as well, and we'll be providing updates on those efforts later this year. It is essential that we continue to invest in Quell innovation and therefore plan to maintain our current level of R&D spend. As I will mention later, our agreement with GSK will provide R&D funding that will allow us to expand R&D programs without necessarily increasing R&D OpEx relative to current levels. Now with respect to strategic partnerships. Since the launch of Quell, we have communicated that strategic partnerships have the potential to bring non-dilutive financing and offset certain ongoing costs such as R&D. In particular, we felt that there were excellent opportunities for Quell outside the U.S. where there are 1.5 billion people worldwide with chronic pain. On this front, we recently reported a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare to develop and expand access to Quell wearable pain relief technology. GSK Consumer Healthcare which is one of the core divisions of GSK is among the largest international consumer health companies. They have several of the top global over the counter pain relief brands. The key elements of the collaboration are as follows, GSK will acquire - has acquired exclusive ownership of Quell technology for markets outside the US. We retain exclusive ownership of Quell technology in the U.S. market. The two companies’ will co-fund development of Quell technology for a three year period beginning this year through at least 2020 and we may continue beyond that based on mutual agreement. GSK has paid NeuroMetrix $5 million, as Tom noted and is committed to an additional $21.5 million for certain development and commercialization milestones. We feel this collaboration is transformative for NeuroMetrix's. First, we are honored and excited to collaborate with GSK which is one of the world's premier healthcare companies. The two companies share a commitment to science based therapies and to the health and quality of life of their customers. Second, this agreement fundamentally alters our financing strategy by creating a potential path to profitability without substantial shareholder dilution, which again has been our focus in our evolution of our strategy. So in summary, we are excited by our strategic collaboration with GSK and invigorated by the opportunity to evolve our business strategy with a long-term view towards profitability and sustained growth leveraged on the Quell and DPNCheck product lines and enhanced by our strong commercial and R&D capabilities.

Valuation

Verifying CEO Shai Gozani's statement on the 14.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding required some mental gymnastics and digging through the 10-K.

So based on the March 29, 2018 closing stock price of $1.41 and assuming 14.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding, we are looking at a market capitalization of only $20 million.

Per the January 25, 2018 conference call, NURO has no debt and pro-forma cash of $9 million (again, pro-forma as of January 2018).

If people want to check my math, then please go to pages F-20 and F-21 of NURO's FY 2017 10-K.

Ownership of Convertible Preferreds (Sabby Management LLC)

The convertible preferred stock are owned by Sabby Management.

All convertible preferred stock held by SHMF and SVWMF is subject to a 9.99% beneficial ownership limitation. Sabby Management, LLC and Hal Mintz do not directly own shares of common stock, but are deemed to have beneficial ownership over these shares of common stock because Sabby Management, LLC is the investment manager for both SHMF and SVWMF and Hal Mintz is the manager of Sabby Management, LLC. The address for the reporting persons is 10 Mountainview Road, Suite 205, Upper Saddle River, New Jersey 07458. Source: FY 2017 10-K (pg. 47)

Per financial website Whalewisdom, Sabby Management is a hedge fund based in New Jersey that had approximately $716.7 million in assets under management as of Q4 2017. By the way, Hal Mintz is the principal and managing member of Sabby Management.

Risks

The biggest risk is that neurometrix continues to burn cash before they create enough gross margin dollars to cover their R&D, SG&A, and marketing expenses. Let's face it: the company has been working on this technology since 1996, when the founder, Shai Gozani, spun it off from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Source: NeuroMetrix Management Team

Moreover, the company has burned through $191 million from inception through December 31, 2017.

FY 2016 and FY 2017 cash burn was $15.1 million and $12.7 million, respectively.

Yes, the management team looks great on paper and I'm sure are intellectually brilliant. However, after years of operating losses funded by investors' capital losses, the company is at a pivotal "show me this is a viable business and not just a great technology" point.

What an optimist would say

An optimist would say that the January 17, 2018 GSK partnership is a "tell" that the technology is real; otherwise why would GSK waste its time? They would also say that company has a commercial product with a large addressable market and offers a real medical solution for a real and defined market condition, chronic pain, that afflicts upwards of millions of people. Moreover, they would also say the price point of $250 isn't much different than Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) fancier prior product, merely two years ago, before competition emerged. In other words, if you are in pain, $250 isn't prohibitively expensive. Again, the GSK partnership, at least in the short term, shores up NURO's balance sheet and forestalls any near-term dilution overhang.

What a pessimist would say

Although this is a great concept and admittedly the company has a commercial product, on store shelves they continue to burn capital. There is no guarantee that they can sell it and sell enough devices to create enough gross margins dollar to surpass R&D, SG&A, and marketing expenses. A pessimist might also say, "Why not wait until there is further evidence of continued revenue growth before diving in?"

January 17, 2018

The day of the GSK announcement, NURO's stock traded 25.6 million shares and briefly got as high as $2.96. The stock has since come back down from orbit.

Competition

Per the company's 10-K, there is no direct competition, but plenty of indirect competition.

We believe there is no direct competition to our Quell wearable neuro-stimulation device for the treatment of chronic pain. The most common approach to chronic pain is pain medication. This includes over-the-counter drugs (such as Advil and Motrin), and prescription drugs including anti-convulsants (such as Lyrica and Neurontin) and anti-depressants (such as Cymbalta and Elavil). Topical creams may also be used (such as Zostrix and Bengay). With severe pain, narcotic pain medications may be prescribed (such as codeine, fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone). The approach to treatment is individualized, drug combinations may be employed, and the results are often hit or miss. Side effects and the potential for addiction are real and the risks are substantial. Reflecting the difficulty in treating chronic pain, inadequate relief leads many pain sufferers to turn to the over-the-counter market for supplements or alternatives to prescription pain medications. These include non-prescription medications, topical creams, lotions, electrical stimulators, dietary products, braces, sleeves, pads and other items. In total they account for over $4 billion in annual spending in the United States on pain relief products. High frequency nerve stimulation is an established treatment for chronic pain supported by numerous clinical studies demonstrating efficacy. In simplified outline, the mechanism of action involves intensive nerve stimulation to activate the body’s central pain inhibition system resulting in widespread analgesia, or pain relief. The nerve stimulation activates brainstem pain centers leading to the release of endogenous opioids that act primarily through the delta opioid receptor to reduce pain signal transmission through the central nervous system. This therapeutic approach is available through deep brain stimulation and through implantable spinal cord stimulation; however, both require surgery and have attendant risks. Non-invasive approaches to neuro-stimulation (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, or TENS) have achieved limited efficacy in practice due to device limitations, ineffective dosing and low patient compliance. We believe that our clinical and market claims with respect to our wearable technology covering chronic pain and sleep, technical characteristics of high power and automation, and the digital health integration characteristics place Quell in a unique neuro-stimulation category. There are numerous manufacturers of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices including widely marketed over-the-counter TENS such as Sanofi’s IcyHot SmartRelief, Omron PM3030 and Aleve Direct Therapy. Source: neurometrix, Inc.'s FY 2017 10-K (pg. 8)

Takeaway

Despite the past cash burn, I love the risk/reward nature of this speculative bet. Let me be clear: this is a micro-cap stock, and given the past cash burn rate, it is risky. Therefore, I am not pulling any punches, so let me be crystal clear - this is a flyer. Yes, we bought some shares last week, but we sized it modestly given the high risk/reward and binary nature of this bet.

However, what got me excited enough and swayed me to take this flyer was the GSK partnership, the twenty years of tinkering to build a commercial product funded by $191 million of cumulative losses. Quell is available for purchase and is available at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers (unlike an early-stage biotech company that has a molecule that could fail).

Given the enhanced and best-tailored advertising, combined with a large addressable market and increased R&D for future models, I would argue the upside "optionality" is being mispriced by Mr. Market.

Again, this is a speculative flyer. So if you play, be sure to size it as a flyer.

