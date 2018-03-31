GE: Buffett Is Barking Up The Wrong Tree

Warren Buffett with his famous victory sign. Source: Rolling Stone

The U.S. financial markets have been on a sugar high over the past decade. I doubt dip buyers will want the ride to end. Just as GE (GE) reached a new 52-week low market chatter surfaced that Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) was interested in acquiring a stake:

One trader after another passed it on, irrespective of whether there’s any truth to it: Warren Buffett, they said they had been told, was apparently interested in buying a stake in General Electric Co. Hours later, there’s still zero indication that the speculation is anything beyond just that, but the market reaction was real: Shares of the struggling industrial powerhouse rose more than any others in the S&P 500 Index, climbing 4.3 percent on a day when most of the market tumbled ... Nicholas Heymann, an analyst at William Blair & Co., said investors reacted to the speculation today in part because it seems like “a plausible theory, given Buffett had recently spoken to the press that he might be interested in GE at the right price.”

GE has been searching for a new narrative since the Financial Crisis of 2008. The company shuttered GE Capital to focus on its industrial operations, removing a key anchor. Now Industrial is starting to crack and I do not thing it will be a quick fix. Buffett is barking up the wrong tree for the following reasons:

Secular Shift In Power Systems Has Only Just Begun

Q4 2017 Industrial revenue was up 3% Y/Y, yet segment profit fell 39%. Power Systems, GE's largest operating segment saw operating profit fall 88%. In December GE announced it would lay off 12,000 employees with the hopes of wringing $3.5 billion in costs out of the business. Recently, GE pivoted by looking to offshore wind power to grow earnings:

General Electric is looking to offshore wind power as one way to rebuild its earnings, as its traditional business making equipment for gas-fired power plants faces weaker demand because of the shift towards renewable energy sources.

That's a cogent strategy given that (1) offshore wind power represented 10% of all generation capacity installed by major manufacturers last year and (2) the number of installed gas turbines in 2017 was now 30% Y/Y. The emphasis by municipalities on clean energy could hasten this secular shift from gas turbines to offshore wind power.

The problem for GE is that segment profit margins for Renewable Energy are lower than that of Power Systems.

Source: Shock Exchange, GE public filings

Profit margins for Renewable Energy were 7% in 2017, while Power Systems's margins have been in the mid to high-teens. As more of GE's revenue shifts to Renewable Energy the company is likely to experience a diminution in its margins and segment profit. The impact of this secular shift might not be fully reflected on GE's financial statements or its share price until the second half of 2018.

Has GE's Capital Hole Been Fully Dealt With?

Before investing in any business you want to ensure its capital adequacy is sufficient. In January market chatter suggested GE's pension shortfall could have been as much as $30 billion. Over 600,000 current and former GE employees rely on pension benefits. I understand the pension fund had a $15 billion surplus in 2007. In this low interest rate environment it could be difficult to earn the crediting rate originally assumed on the fund assets. This differential in the assumed crediting rate and actual crediting rate could amplify GE's pension shortfall.

In January GE announced a $6 billion after-tax charge related to its insurance operations. The company also intimated it needed to make $15 billion in reserve contributions for its insurance business over the next seven years. The reserve increases were mainly related to GE Capital's run-off long-term care ("LTC") portfolio, North American Life & Health ("NALH").

At a minimum, potential insurance reserve requirements could continue to limit the amount of upstream dividends GE Capital can provide to the parent company. The worst case is that GE could required to raise additional equity to fund its obligations. It could behoove Berkshire to wait until the smoke clears being investing in GE.

GE Has A China Problem

Former GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt used to tout China as the company's next engine of growth. The percentage of GE's revenue generated from Asia is in the mid single-digits. The challenge has been to compete in China without transferring key technology to the company's Chinese venture partners. Asia was expected to grow at a faster clip than other regions. GE has made significant investments in China in the areas of Power, medical equipment and Aviation.

GE expects future growth in Healthcare (17% of total revenue) and Aviation (22% total revenue) to come from emerging markets and China. That means over 35% of GE's core revenue could have outsize dependence on China. In any trade war with China U.S. multinationals like GE are bound to be clipped; China could be a headwind going forward.

Conclusion

The secular shift from Power to offshore wind, capital adequacy issues and its exposure to China make GE a sell. Buffett is barking up the wrong tree.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.