Looking At Dividend Stocks For 2018

Investors need to be well aware of what they are investing in today.

REITs are out of favor from the market, some of them are trading at excellent bargains.

I’ve brought you some sector guidance today.

Investing takes a lot more than just looking for the highest yield. Understanding when a company can continue to grow their dividend is vital.

Let’s go over a few sectors and valuations.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (SPG) is still a great deal. The REIT has traded roughly flat over the last several months despite the dramatic decline in the REIT indexes. Some of the smaller mall REITs compared to SPG saw a significant spike on buyout speculation.

There was a large offer made for General Growth Properties (GGP) and recently the bidder provided a new bid. The bidder, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), is managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

Macerich (MAC) is significantly smaller than SPG and refused a buyout offer from Simon Property Group a few years ago that valued them over $95 per share. Their share price is dramatically lower than it is now. Management of the company made a very poor choice for shareholders in not accepting the offer or giving it to shareholders to vote on.

Shareholders in Macerich should consider casting their ballots against management compensation on the simple premise that they failed to maximize the value of the company for shareholders when they refused the offer from Simon.

Today, the most attractively priced within that group is Simon Property Group.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital (STOR) is a triple net lease REIT. They have the longest average remaining duration on leases among any of the triple net lease REITs.

Source: STOR investor presentation

The long duration on the leases gives them more clarity on their future income levels. The company has grown rapidly by issuing new shares when it trades at a premium to the net value of the assets the REIT owns. Consequently, each time they issue new equity it leads to significantly higher earnings a few quarters down the road. It will take management a little while to put the capital to work, but shareholders wouldn’t want them signing deals without the necessary due diligence.

Management is top notch, but the company still only gets a hold rating from me.

There are currently so many great REITs trading at incredibly low valuations relative to the real estate they own that I can’t stomach paying a premium despite great management. The same situation holds true for Realty Income Corporation (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) as well. They are great companies, but I see much more appealing valuations in some of the other REITs.

It is important to emphasize that my valuation techniques are dramatically more thorough than simply looking at the dividend yield and buying the stock with the biggest number. That is not research and that is not what I do now, nor is it something I will ever do.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) is still significantly overvalued. There is no fundamental basis for expecting them to thoroughly outperform the sector on total economic return. Total economic return is the change in book value plus the dividend paid for a quarter. The price to book value ratio for NYMT is much higher than it is for peers.

The only way to justify that higher ratio would be for shareholders to expect the company to deliver much better total economic returns in the future. Otherwise, the company would simply underperform. I believe the “otherwise” in that statement is the most likely scenario. Expect NYMT to simply underperform.

However, their preferred shares are not subject to all of those problems. They have 3 series of preferred stock and 1 series regularly offers the best stripped yield, the best protection from a change in interest rates, the best discount to call value, and the most call value protection.

NYMTN absolutely dominates the other preferred shares from the same company. The preferred share trades at $23.28, stripped yield of 8.59%, has call protection until 10/15/2027, and goes to a floating rate after call protection ends. The floating rate is 3-month LIBOR +5.695%.

This demonstrates that the market is not efficient.

(photo source)

NYMT’s common stock

NYMT’s valuation even looks rich compared to the much larger mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Annaly Capital Management is the largest of the mortgage REITs and it has been years since they have cut their dividend. They have modified their hedging strategies to make their core EPS look better. They make it appear that the dividend is covered. If you’re willing to overlook their change in hedging strategies, then it would appear that way.

I don’t overlook those changes.

( photo source)

Eventually NLY will need to cut the common dividend. They won’t need to eliminate it, but they will need to reduce it. As for management of NLY buying shares, they are required to do so. They came to an agreement that all members of management would be required to own more shares. That forces all of them to buy additional shares. All of that buying activity makes the company look more appealing to investors. That encourages NLY to trade at a higher price to book value ratio than peers. Currently, they still trade at a lower value than NYMT. However, management’s decision to purchase shares reflects the benefit of a premium share price. If NLY trades at a premium, they can easily issue additional shares. The external manager receives new management fees. Management doesn’t care about their future dividend income. They care a great deal about their future management fee income.

Surprise!

Source: Google images

I let the cat out of the bag.

VNQ

The equity REITs are very attractive today. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is very attractively priced. Equity REITs have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 over the last couple of years. Some investors believe that it will simply continue. They don’t see the catalyst for a change and therefore assume no change will occur.

In their line of thinking, fundamentals don’t matter. It’s not an insightful line of thinking. Fundamentals are what matters most. They drive long-term performance. Investors should see the share price as the dog and fundamentals as the man walking the dog. If you are speaking with the man, he may tell you where he is going. If you trust the man, you won’t be too concerned about the dog running back and forth. The dog’s path is controlled by the leash. The dog can run up and the dog can run down, but the dog can only get so far away from the man.

If the man is on an excellent course, the dog will still end up somewhere near him. You won’t see a company with excellent fundamentals suddenly trading for 5 pennies per share. It does not happen. The market isn’t perfectly efficient, but the fundamentals will still move the price over the long term.

Defense stocks

If investors believe the market is perfectly efficient, they may have a difficult time explaining the rapid decline in share prices across the major indexes on the 22nd and the 23rd of March. Those major declines hit rapidly and hit the vast majority of the stocks. It is reasonable to argue that investors are concerned about tariffs. It is reasonable to argue that credit spreads would increase. It is reasonable to argue that an increase in credit spreads would lead to lower stock price valuations since common equity is really the lowest spot on the credit totem pole.

However, investors may have an interesting time considering the performance for the defense industry.

Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), and Raytheon Company (RTN) had excellent days. Investors can either assign their outperformance to excitement about a large spending bill that includes huge allocations for buying military equipment, or they could argue that trade war is a prelude to real war and that orders for weapons are just starting to heat up.

Tech

If we see trade wars come into play, the tech sector looks poised for the biggest punishment. The major S&P 500 companies receive a much larger portion of their revenue from international sales than smaller companies. Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), and Facebook (FB) could see a much worse environment for future revenues if free trade is severely restricted. While the United States has not done particularly well in selling physical goods, our tech companies have generated revenue abroad quite effectively.

Among the tech companies, I feel like Intel is less likely to have this problem. We all want Intel processors, but otherwise, we don’t have accounts with Intel.

Okay, fine, I’ll give some credit to AMD (AMD) as well. Over the last couple of years, they have built some respectable processors. They could emerge to be a stronger challenger for Intel.

Buy SPG

Buy VNQ

Sell NYMT

Hold STOR

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SPG. BUY VNQ Sell NYMT. Hold STOR.