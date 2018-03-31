Weatherford Earnings Preview

Weatherford International (WFT) reports quarterly earnings April 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.46 billion and eps of -$0.22. The revenue estimate implies flat revenue growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Will North America Hold Up?



The OPEC supply cut has help drive brent oil prices above $65. A price of $45 to $50 appears to be threshold for shale oil plays to make money. As they drilling activity picks up the oil companies spend more on equipment and services. That in turn creates more revenue opportunities for servicers like Weatherford. Rising tides lift all boats and this has inured to the benefit of Weatherford.

In Q4 2017 the company generated revenue of $1.5 billion, up 6% Y/Y. Weatherford is known for is outsize presence in North America. Revenue from the Western Hemisphere (which includes North America) was up by the high single-digits, while revenue from the Western Hemisphere was only up 3%.

North America land drilling has been white hot. In Q4 the rig count was up over 40%, yet Weatherford's revenue growth in the region did not match the rig count growth. It will likely be strong again this quarter. For the week ended March 29th the U.S. rig count 993, up 20% Y/Y. The question remains, "Can North America hold up?" In Q2 2017 Halliburton's (HAL) management thought North America shale drillers would eventually tap the brakes on additional E&P. That day may come by the second half of 2018, which could stymie Weatherford's revenue and earnings growth.

EBITDA Margins

The ebullient drilling activity in the oil patch combined with strong pricing power by oil service firms means everyone can make money. In turn, Weatherford's EBITDA margins have improved. The company reported margins of 5%, up from 4% in the year earlier period. The margins still pale in comparison to Halliburton's (in the high teens) and Schlumberger's (SLB) (over 20%). Nonetheless, CEO Mark McCollum is trying to cut his way to profitability. Last quarter Weatherford incurred $1.6 billion of extraordinary costs, which included $43 million for severance.

Weatherford has cut its head count by over 10,000 and currently has just over 29,400 employees. McCollum plans to eliminate another 1,000 employees which could generate $115 million in annual savings. In my opinion, to get the full impact of cost cuts Weatherford maintain its revenue base. If the oil patch turns down then margins could decline regards of headcount reductions.

Liquidity

Weatherford was EBITDA positive last quarter but its cash flow is still challenging. It incurred $152 million of interest expense on its $7.7 billion debt load. Interest expense was more than twice its $70 million in EBITDA; as long as Weatherford cannot cover its interest expense the company will keep running in quicksand. The company has $613 million in cash and could muddle along for several more quarters if oil prices remain above $50. At some point Weatherford will have to solve its debt load which at over 25x run-rate EBITDA.

The company recently sold its U.S. fracking and pump-down perforating assets for $430 million. It expects to monetize another $500 million in assets in the future. However, these appear to be stop gap measures to keep the company afloat. At some point it may have to raise more equity or engage in a debt-for-equity swap. Either scenario will likely be highly dilutive.

Conclusion

Strong drilling activity in North America cannot last forever. Meanwhile, its high debt load remains untenable. Sell WFT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.