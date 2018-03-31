April 2018 Stock Considerations

As many of you know, every month I like to highlight several stocks I am considering adding to my portfolio for my monthly buy(s). Looking forward towards April, I realize that I have way more than a "few" names I am considering adding to my portfolio. The recent market volatility we have been witnessing the last couple of months has given rise to a plethora of choices for investing that we have not seen in a very, very long time. Since we are already familiar with all the names I am considering (no need to rehash reasons for my buys), I will simply list out the many stocks that I am looking to buy in April, and, of course would appreciate everyone's opinion and choice(s). With that being said, let's take a look at my April stock considerations:
Health REITs:
- HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)
- Welltower, Inc. (NYSE:WELL)
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
- LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)
Utilities:
Industrial:
Staples:
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)
Health:
I don't remember ever having such a long list of potential buys for a particular month. Could this signify a turning point for the markets in general? Who knows. The only thing I do know is that I will continue to nibble on stocks every month and keep building my passive income stream share by individual share. In theory, I wouldn't mind buying a piece of every stock listed, but it is just not possible. Are you looking to pick up any of the stocks mentioned above? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long HCP, WELL, VTR, LTC, D, SO, GE, JCI, GIS, KHC, KMB, JNJ, CAH.