April 2018 Stock Considerations

As many of you know, every month I like to highlight several stocks I am considering adding to my portfolio for my monthly buy(s). Looking forward towards April, I realize that I have way more than a "few" names I am considering adding to my portfolio. The recent market volatility we have been witnessing the last couple of months has given rise to a plethora of choices for investing that we have not seen in a very, very long time. Since we are already familiar with all the names I am considering (no need to rehash reasons for my buys), I will simply list out the many stocks that I am looking to buy in April, and, of course would appreciate everyone's opinion and choice(s). With that being said, let's take a look at my April stock considerations:

Health REITs:

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Welltower, Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Utilities:

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Industrial:

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Staples:

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Health:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

I don't remember ever having such a long list of potential buys for a particular month. Could this signify a turning point for the markets in general? Who knows. The only thing I do know is that I will continue to nibble on stocks every month and keep building my passive income stream share by individual share. In theory, I wouldn't mind buying a piece of every stock listed, but it is just not possible. Are you looking to pick up any of the stocks mentioned above? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long HCP, WELL, VTR, LTC, D, SO, GE, JCI, GIS, KHC, KMB, JNJ, CAH.