The No BS Report, Week 7: When Will These Stocks Rise Again?

What did the negative attack on Geron do to our gains overall?

A few buy-in points were triggered, allowing us to lock in former gains and reload for new upward movements.

Author's note: As always, I'm happy to answer questions in the comments below, but you can get direct access to me in the Total Pharma Tracker chatroom if you want to discuss in further detail!

Hello, everyone, and welcome to another report of the ongoing results from the No Bagholder Stance Plan!

It appears, overall, as though this week has been a stabilization of some pretty wild moves for a few of the companies being watched as part of the plan. Well, a stabilization of sorts in a few cases, but we'll get to that!

First, let's recap of the rules, which are laid out in full in the original article.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

Week 7 report

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) had an inauspicious week, which is probably good news considering the fall we saw in week 6 due to the announced delay of the PDUFA decision from the FDA. For now, we wait, happy to have locked in the gains in the "mid-term" holding lot by buying 100 shares at the end of week 6. Not bad, considering we started with 92 there. From here, though, it's kind of hard to imagine my price targets getting hit, as they would require pretty wide swings either up or down. So PGNX might get kind of boring in the context of the No BS Plan.

PGNX targets

Short-term: $5.41 buy-in

Near-term: $5.85 buy-in

Mid-term: $10.98 sell-off

Foundation Medicine (FMI) continued its inch-by-inch decline, posting a 1% loss from week 6. So we remain well outside the trading ranges set at the beginning of the experiment, although the near-term price target of around $70 is within reach now. But I think it would take a pretty serious decline to reach that.

FMI targets

Short-term: $64.69 buy-in

Near-term: $70.04 buy-in

Mid-term: $97.28 sell-off

Novocure Limited (NVCR) also continued a slow drift downward, one that's not really well reflected in the final price. But the exciting thing here is that that downward drift finally pushed the stock below the short-term buy-in target of $20.80. So every lot is now in play again for NVCR, and we ended up in the green despite the overall slight loss that NVCR experienced from the end of last week

NVCR targets

Short-term: $21.89 sell-off

Near-term: $25.14 sell-off

Mid-term: $31.43 sell-off

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) also continued a pretty flat trend with a small net gain over week 6. There's not too much to say about this position, other than I think it's totally reasonable that we'll see the sell-off point for the short-term lot reached relatively soon, perhaps within a few weeks. We also have a dividend to look forward to, as it turns out, with the record date of April 6 triggering a $0.40 dividend. That $12.80 won't go too far, though.

BMY targets

Short-term: $65.67 sell-off

Near-term: $75.24 sell-off

Mid-term: $94.05 sell-off

I've saved the most interesting move of the week for last. Geron Corp (GERN) made an epic move up in week 6, accounting for a huge amount of gains posted therein. Then, the momentum began to flag, and a critical article by Adam Feuerstein cratered the sentiment.

The upside for the No BS Plan is that, even though the stock price for GERN caved lost some 20% overall, we were able to minimize the pain with disciplined buy-in. Much to my surprise, the new buy-in target for the mid-term lot hit on Wednesday, March 28. So the original 225 shares has grown to 242, and the pain of the fall was minimized.

Now what's going to happen next for GERN is anybody's guess, but my bet is that the price will stabilize in this area, and we'll be back to some relative boredom in this position in the next few weeks.

GERN targets

Short-term: $2.24 buy-in

Near-term: $2.84 buy-in

Mid-term: $5.33 sell-off

Conclusion

Overall, it's been an interesting week for the plan, with our gains largely holding. We booked a loss of $106.11 from week 6, bringing our total improvement to 1825.04. Still not bad considering the uncertainty surrounding a few key positions of ours!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.