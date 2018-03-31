Strap In For Spotify, Tesla And FANG+ Action

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Tech darlings look to recover their swagger after a wave of negative news over the last week that included President Trump taking aim at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), more heat on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and questions on the pace of autonomous driving tests. The high-flying NYSE FANG+ Index - which also includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) - fell 8% for the week and is 14% lower than its 52-week high. Naturally, analysts are divided on the de-FANGing action in the markets, some seeing buying opportunities and others calling it a broad investor reset toward value. If there's something to look forward to this week with tech stocks, it might be a shift in the conversation away from regulatory concerns and protectionism to earnings. Technology companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings growth of 22% in Q1, according to FactSet numbers.

Notable earnings reports: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) on April 2; Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) on April 3; CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) on April 4; PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT), Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) on April 5. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

Tesla: The EV automaker will update on Q1 deliveries sometime in the first few days of April, with expectations that the company will report around 20K to 24K Model S and Model X deliveries combined, and depending on the final week push, anywhere between 8K and 9K Model 3 deliveries. The real fireworks could be over Tesla's stated production run rate at the end of the quarter (+2K would be a victory), and if the prior guidance for Model 3 production of 5K units per week by the end of the second quarter is still in play. Of course, Tesla is coming off a bruising week of news that sent shares down about 13% (including Thursday's after-hours slide on a recall development).

IPOs expected to price: The debut of Spotify (Pending:SPOT) on April 3 will be closely watched in the tech sector. The global streaming music provider anticipates that it will bring in $6.1B to $6.8B in revenue this year and has 198M to 200M monthly active users. The IPO of 55.7M shares will be a direct listing, meaning that no investment bankers will jump ahead to allocate shares to wealthy investors and hedge funds. While Spotify's IPO will be more organic in nature, it could also lead to some wild swings in share price during the first few days of trading.

IPO lockup expirations: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) on April 3 and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) on April 4.

Analyst quiet period expirations: BioXcel Therapeutics (Pending:BTAI) on April 2.

Insurance blockbuster: There should be some follow-up reporting on the late Thursday bombshell from The Wall Street Journal that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is in talks over an acquisition or strategic tie-up with Humana (NYSE:HUM). Walmart's dalliance with Humana follows other managed healthcare blockbusters, including CVS (NYSE:CVS)-Aetna (NYSE:AET) and Cigna (NYSE:CI)-Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conference: Companies expected to present at the conference in New York City include Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), New York & Company (NYSE:NWY), PVH (NYSE:PVH), YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) and Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Analyst/investor day meetings: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK), Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) on April 3; Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) on April 4; NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Strongbridge BioPharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) on April 5; and Tivity Health ((NASDAQ:TVTY) on April 6.

Citi in the spotlight: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is expected to provide a response to a Senate inquiry on Citigroup's (NYSE:C) failure to comply with federal credit card law.

U.S. auto sales: Edmunds expects U.S. auto sales to rise 3.0% Y/Y in March to 1.597M units. The research firm sees an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.9M for the month. "Healthy first-quarter numbers indicate the industry is on solid ground, but that doesn't mean we can expect another banner year for new car sales," said Edmunds' Jessica Caldwell. March forecast by automaker - General Motors (NYSE:GM) +3.6% to 266K, Ford (NYSE:F) +2.8% to 241K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) +4.9% to 225K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) +3.3% to 196K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -0.7% to 168K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) +3.9% to 142K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -7.4% to 110K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) +12.3% to 52K.

Macau: Analysts expect casino revenue in the gambling mecca to be up around 17% to decelerate from the +20% pace of the first two months of the year combined. The official report from the Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau is expected within the first few days of the month. Looking further ahead, Morgan Stanley expects +16% gaming revenue growth for the full year. "It appears that strengthening Chinese lower-tier city demand and improving infrastructure is influencing the Macau market more than we had estimated," observes the MS team. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is the top Macau pick of the investment firm, which also nudges up price targets on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to $197 and $41, respectively. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) still has the highest analyst consensus rating of the group.

FDA watch: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is expected to hear from FDA on whether the clinical hold on BPX-501 will be lifted so that it can proceed with genetically modified donor T cells tests. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) should hear by April 2 if omadacycline NDAs on oral and IV formulations for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and community acquired bacterial pneumonia have been accepted for FDA review. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is looking for more green lights for its Rubraca ovarian cancer treatment.

Merger watch: The Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance on the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)-NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) merger expires on April 3. The Fogo de Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) acquisition by Rhone Capital can close any time after April 5. JAB Holdings should hear next week from regulators in Canada on the Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS) merger.

Barron's mentions: Canadian marijuana stocks such as Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are overvalued, warns the publication. A new CEO won't help turn around Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) as the "toughest job in banking" is taken on. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is called a bargain, even amid the risk of a bidding war with Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) for Sky. Shares of the media giant trade at only 7.5X estimated 2018 EBITA. Also, keep an eye on chip technology specialist CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) for upside potential.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Estimize.com and Nasdaq.com.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.