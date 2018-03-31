2 Small Biotechs For The Second Quarter

Here are two small biotech stocks we like with potential positive catalysts upcoming in the second quarter of 2018.

I would like to see anyone, prophet, king or God, convince a thousand cats to do the same thing at the same time.” ― Neil Gaiman

A volatile first quarter finally went into the books today on somewhat of a high note in front of the long holiday weekend on Thursday. For investors, hopefully things will settle down in the second quarter. My personal feeling is that they will, although I will continue to use buy-write orders to deploy 'dry powder' into equities.

In a few weeks we should start to see some pretty robust first quarter results, which should steady the market. I believe first quarter numbers will easily step over current expectation primarily for these three reasons:

1. The impact of tax reform. The 40% reduction in corporate tax rate will start to be felt for first time in the upcoming first quarter reports. I don't think analysts have fully factored that in yet.

2. Strong domestic and global growth. Fourth quarter GDP was just revised up to 2.9% and the February jobs report blew through expectations. Despite fears of a 'trade war', the global economies are in sync for the first time since the financial crisis.

3. A weak dollar. This should help the earnings of American multinationals.

Given this optimistic view, I continue to look for new buy-write candidates to add exposure to or to establish new positions. Here are two attractive small biotech stocks that have potential positive catalysts coming up in the second quarter that I own and that appear well positioned for the months ahead.

One biotech stock that has held up well in recent weeks is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). Hovering just under $20.00 a share, it seems a good candidate here.

Its recently approved hepatitis B vaccine 'Heplisav-B' probably should put a floor under the stock in the mid-teens. If the company surprises investors and signs a big partnership deal for ex-U.S. rights for Heplisav-B, the vaccine could be worth the current trading level of the stock by itself.

In addition, its developing oncology asset 'SD-101' is going to get some exposure in the second quarter that could boost investor sentiment on the stock.

First, the company will present data to treat head/neck cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research conference which runs from April 14th through April 18th as well as to treat melanoma in combination with Pembrolizumab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology event or ASCO that happens the first week of June. Both conferences happen in Chicago.

RBC Capital chimed in late last week and observed that the bar for head/neck cancer is 'low' and SD-101 showed good results in earlier trials. Chances are high, therefore, that results exceed expectations - although early trials always have a limited amount of subjects. RBC's analyst also expects a response rate in a range between 50% and 60% against melanoma at the ASCO conference.

Given these potential catalysts, the stock looks like it is presenting an attractive risk/reward at current trading levels.

Chaos was the law of nature; Order was the dream of man.” ― Henry Adams

Next up is a 'Tier 4' concern that should evolve into a Tier 3 play in the first half of 2019.

Company Overview:

TG Therapeutics (TGTX), a New York-based biotech firm, is focused on developing and commercializing new treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases being targeted include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica and lupus. The stock has been strong over the past few months and currently has a market cap just north of $1 billion, and it trades just over $14.00 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has two primary drug candidates, as can be seen from the chart above: TG-1101 and TG-1202. TG Therapeutics intends to file a Biologic License Application (BLA) for TG-1101 in combination with Imbruvica to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) cancer sometime in the third quarter of this year. A phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint in the first half of 2017 and this data was presented at last year's ASCO event.

In the second quarter, the company should present study results from a key upcoming trial. This UNITY-CLL study in which TG-1101 and TGR-1202 in combination are being tested to treat CLL and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Top-line data from this Phase 3 trial should be out over the next three months. There are ~115,000 Americans living with CLL and approximately 20,000 new patients are diagnosed on an annual basis. Enrollment for this trial was completed in mid-October of last year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Investors should start to anticipate both the BLA filing as well as upcoming phase 3 top-line results in the sector quarter. Currently analysts are sanguine that TG Therapeutics can continue its rally. The current median price target on TGTX is just north of $25.00 a share. H.C. Wainwright was the last analyst firm to chime in on TG Therapeutics on March 20th. It initiated the shares as a Buy with a $38.00 price target. Prior to that, both B Riley FBR ($27 price target) and Raymond James ($22 price target) reissued their Buy ratings on March 9th. The company ended 2017 with approximately $115 million in cash on hand. Management guided this was sufficient funding into the first half of 2019. I would not be surprised if the company used positive upcoming trial results and/or the BLA filing as an occasion to do an additional capital raise.

Verdict:

The company has multiple 'shots on goal'. Its full pipeline can be seen by clicking here. Outside of the upcoming potential catalysts mentioned above, TG Therapeutics should report results from several other trials in the first half of 2019. Despite the rally in 2018, the stock still seems to sport an attractive risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

No structure, even an artificial one, enjoys the process of entropy. It is the ultimate fate of everything, and everything resists it.” ― Philip K. Dick

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX,TGTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.