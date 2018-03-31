Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2018

Graphite market news - three lithium ion battery graphite anode megafactories are being constructed in China and one in Japan - a tripling of capacity on today’s levels by 2020.

Graphite spot and contract price news - graphite prices have begun to move up boosted by an improving steel industry, a China environmental crackdown, and a strong Li-ion battery demand.

Welcome to the first edition of the graphite miners news. This is a test run to see if there is enough interest in the graphite sector to warrant a monthly news. Some of the news in this first edition goes back several months to give investors a catch up on the sector.

Graphite spot and contract price news

During March, China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 0.53%, and are up 14.22% over the past year.

Source: Northern Graphite (early 2018)

Northern Graphite quotes (early 2018) -

Graphite prices are up 25 to 30 per cent in the last couple months due to an improving steel industry, environmental related production problems in China and continued strong demand growth from the lithium ion battery industry. While still early, this is the first real sign that battery demand is finally doing for graphite prices what it has already done for lithium and cobalt...... Batteries are now approximately 25 per cent of the market and are growing rapidly.

Natural graphite price history

Source: Northern Graphite website

In my January 30 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores he said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards. This will have a significant impact on the precursor markets of flake and synthetic graphite. On the flake graphite side, a fall in output from China together with a rebound in demand from steel (refractories and recarburizer) and lithium ion batteries has pushed prices up. Our flake graphite prices index is up 25% y-o-y. The timing is good for the opening of what will be the world’s largest flake graphite mine operated by Syrah Resources in Mozambique. The ramp up of this mine will have the most significant impact on the global graphite market in many years.

Graphite market news

In October 2017 Benchmark Minerals reported:

Three lithium ion battery graphite anode megafactories are being constructed in China and one in Japan as Asia prepares for a new wave of demand from electric vehicles. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence can reveal that three graphite anode plants with an annual capacity of 100,000 tpa are being built by LuiMao Graphite in conjunction with BAIC Automotive Group Co., Ltd, ShanShan Technology and BTR New Energy Materials, with Hitachi Chem building a new facility in Japan. This will bring the total new capacity from the four anode megafactories to 360,000 tpa by 2020 – a tripling of capacity on today’s levels and enough to produce 300GWh of lithium ion cells or 6m pure EVs the size of Tesla’s Model 3.

On March 16 Industrial Minerals reported: "Chinese spherical graphite exports at seven-year high on surging EV demand."

On March 23 Industrial Minerals reported: "Chinese spherical graphite prices up on tight supply."

On March 29 Industrial Minerals reported:

Concerns raised about supply of battery raw materials. Demand for battery materials will crash into limited supplies soon, at the same time as global carmakers attempt to switch to making electric vehicles. Increasing demand for graphite, cobalt and manganese is coinciding with a lack of sufficient supply to meet future expectations, miners said at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) investors forum on energy materials and technologies, writes Daniel Sekulich.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most western investors. They include- Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Construction of Syrah's Balama graphite project in Mozambique, is essentially complete and commissioning activities are well underway with first production of flake graphite achieved in November 2017. Process plant optimisation is underway. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium-ion batteries.

On March 6 4-traders.com announced,

Syrah Resources Limited has been continuing to ramp up production of flake and fines graphite at Balama with increased recoveries and production achieved in February. Syrah advises that an issue has arisen regarding the dryer of the fines graphite circuit (Fines Dryer) at the Balama Operations that has caused damage to the Fines Dryer refractory bricks and the flame tube. The coarse flake graphite circuit dryer (Flake Dryer) is independent of the Fines Dryer and continues to operate and fines graphite can be rerouted to the Flake Dryer such that production can continue whilst the Fines Dryer is being repaired.

Graphite miners compared by resource size and grade



Source: Syrah Resources

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique. The projects are expected to come into production in late 2018 and 2021 respectively.

On March 7 Battery Minerals announced,

Battery Minerals Limited is pleased to advise that it is well on track to producing graphite by November this year, with rapid progress being made on key construction items and supply contracts. Several long-lead items have been ordered, other equipment has already arrived onsite and key supply contracts have been awarded.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On February 5 Talga Resources announced:

Technology minerals company, Talga Resources Ltd is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding [“MOU”] with Robert Bosch GmbH (“Bosch”) – a German based multinational engineering and electronics company.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Resources [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis will be responsible for the end to end supply chain in sourcing the raw materials including high quality graphite and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories. The world supply of such categories is very low, making the Nachu project highly valuable. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

On March 7 4-traders.com reported:

Magnis Resources Limited is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Siemens to collaborate with Magnis and Charge CCCV (C4V) to enhance its lithium-ion manufacturing technology via synchronous approach of digitisation and automation.

On March 9 an Magnis announced,

Magnis Resources Limited is pleased to advise that agreement has been reached with the Government of Tanzania [GOT] on amendments to the Special Economic Zone [SEZ] licence, granted to Magnis Technologies Tanzania Ltd [MTT], a 100% owned subsidiary of Magnis.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world. Led by a proven team with over 50 years of cumulative graphite experience, including processing knowledge and distribution capabilities, the company is well positioned to achieve production in the near term.

On January 4 Mason Graphite Inc. announced,

Mason Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought deal private placement offering announced on December 12, 2017. The Company issued, on a bought deal basis, a total of 18,750,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $2.40 per Share (the "Offering"). The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by National Bank Financial Inc., and including Paradigm Capital Inc.,Cormark Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG Graphite Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On February 7 SRG Graphite Inc. announced,

It has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report supporting the initial resource estimate for its 100%-owned Lola Graphite Deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, as reported in the SRG’s news release dated December 22, 2017. The maiden mineral resource estimate includes a pit-constrained indicated resource of 4.0 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 5.7% graphitic carbon (“Cg”) and an inferred resource of 4.6 Mt grading 6.5% Cg, using a cut-off grade of 3.0% Cg. Mineral resources were based on 172 boreholes for 4,936 meters drilled prior to the reference date of September 30th, 2017.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

Ancuabe: industry-leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: one of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: industry-leading flake size distribution and purity.

On March 24 4-traders.com announced,

Triton Minerals has signed an agreement to acquire Gregory James Sheffields 20% interest in Grafex, which will allow the company to wholly own graphite projects in Mozambique. Triton currently owns an 80% interest in Grafex, which will increase to 100% following the completion of the deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Triton will make a $1.5m payment to Sheffield.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, and an excellent video here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa.

The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite. Work is now focused on progressing Epanko towards development.

On February 23, 2018 knl.live.irmau.com announced,

Kibaran Resources Limited is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the progress being achieved from the significant activity currently being undertaken on all aspects of its Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania and an outline of the important developments in the global graphite market.

Key points included:

Epanko graphite has completed this qualification process which culminated in securing the sales and offtake agreements.

Feasibility study to produce battery (spherical) graphite for sale directly to battery anode manufacturers is completed.

Opportunity to supply battery (spherical) graphite directly to battery manufacturers is a reality with a decision to construct the pilot plant in Germany for production of commercial quantities this year.

Kibaran and lenders now awaiting the formation of the new Minerals Commission in Tanzania, which is expected shortly.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

The Matawinie graphite project is located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in L'Ange-Gardien, Canada.

On March 1 Marketwired announced,

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has the pleasure to announce the results of its January 2018 drilling program in the extension of the West Zone of the Tony claim block, part of its Matawinie graphite property. The results contain intervals of several tens of meters including one at 69.5 meters grading 5.08% Cg. This last drilling campaign sought to increase the graphite resource through the extension of the projected pit towards the south and to maximize the mining plan in view of the feasibility study. The project is located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, some 150 km north of Montreal, Québec, Canada. A prefeasibility study, completed in accordance with the NI 43-101 guidelines, was published in Fall of 2017 (see press release dated October 25th, 2017).

On February 21 Marketwired announced,

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is proud to announce the results of its research project aiming to develop a new expandable graphite production process. The 6-month research project was conducted in partnership with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) as well as a Quebec research center. The results obtained are most convincing, foretelling expansions of some 342 mL/g. The graphite used to conduct this research was exclusively sourced from the West Zone of the Tony claim block of Nouveau Monde's Matawinie graphite property.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources LTD is a graphite exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ASX code VRC. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On February 1 4-traders.com announced,

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Volt Resources on Thursday said the project’s funding pathway provides for local investment in the largest graphite project in the country and one of the largest in the world.

On January 23 4-traders.com announced,

Volt Resources Limited announced that it has lodged its environmental and social Impact statement with the National Environment Management Council for the company’s flagship Bunyu graphite project in Tanzania.

On February 1 Trevor Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Volt Resources Limited said:

With local job creation and skills acquisition, local business opportunities and significant export revenue for Tanzania, the Bunyu Graphite Project provides Tanzania with the opportunity to become a significant part of the global new energy sector. The meeting has provided a pathway for Volt to obtain the mining licence and commence the process of meeting other regulatory requirements for the project development, as well as the operation of the Bunyu Project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Next Source Materials [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company states:

The Molo Graphite Project is a feasibility-stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

On February 5 Next announced, "Top graphite processing engineer to commission NextSource Materials Inc.’s Madagascar graphite mine."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Zenyatta Ventures [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a Mineral Development Company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite. To date, Albany is the largest and only known global deposit within the rare igneous-hosted, hydrothermal (“vein”) subclass of graphite deposits to be in development.

On February 1 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced:

Significant results from the cement-based composite test work that was recently conducted by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (“BGU”) in Israel. BGU tested the performance of Zenyatta graphene oxide (“GO”) in a new cement/concrete admixture and the results demonstrated a remarkable reinforcing effect, with a compressive strength enhancement of 34% and a flexural strength enhancement of 62% over normal cement paste.

On February 8 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced,

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. will concentrate efforts on the next generation lithium-ion battery (‘LIB’) utilizing advanced nanomaterials. Recent testing has shown Zenyatta’s graphene oxide combined with silicon to perform well in this new advanced battery being developed by an innovative materials company in the United States. Given the present limitations of the existing LIB’s, R&D facilities across the world are developing a super-battery that enables higher capacity and quicker charging to meet the growing consumer demand for energy and power.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite Corporation is an Ottawa-based Canadian mine development company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NGC” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “NGPHF”. Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit. Additional operational permits and species-at-risk permitting are required to commence operations and are expected to be received in 2017. Northern anticipates that it will be in a position to begin construction of the mine in early 2018, subject to the availability of financing.

On January 8 Northern Graphite Corporation announced,

That it has filed an application to patent its proprietary natural graphite purification technology. The patent is entitled “System and Method for Producing High Purity Particulate Graphite using Carbochlorination in an Electrical Resistance Heated Fluidized Bed Reactor.” The inventors are Dr. Kamal Adham Ph.D. P.Eng, Sabrina Francey M.A.Sc. P.Eng and Darren Kazmaier P.Eng, all of whom are employees of Hatch Inc. (“Hatch”), and Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Northern. The patent relates to the use of chlorine in a specially constructed fluidized bed reactor that was designed by Hatch. Northern has signed an exclusive licensing agreement to use Hatch’s Intellectual Property (“IP”) in the design, construction and operation of the reactor, which is a key component of Northern’s patent pending purification technology.

On February 28 Northern Graphite Corporation announced, it

Is pleased to provide updated financial metrics for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “PEA”) on the Company’s 100% owned Bissett Creek graphite project (the “Project”). The Project has a pre-­tax internal rate of return of 30.3% (25.4% after tax) and a pre-­tax net present value of CDN $292.5 million (CDN $192.2 million after tax) using an 8% discount rate. Cash operating costs over the first 10 years of operation are estimated at US$547/t using current exchange rates.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Alabama Graphite [TSXV: CSPG][GR:1AG](OTCQX:ABGPF)

Alabama Graphite Corp. is a Canadian-listed flake graphite exploration and development company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Alabama Graphite Company Inc. (a company registered in the state of Alabama).

On March 9 Alabama Graphite announced:

Positive outcome of the securityholder vote at the special meeting of Alabama Graphite securityholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, securityholders of the Corporation overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement transaction (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”) (NASDAQ:WWR) will acquire, through a wholly owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (CYL:TSX-V) currently exploring and developing graphite mines in historic resource jurisdictions in Sri Lanka. It holds a land package constituting 121 km² grids containing historic vein graphite deposits. These unique and comparatively higher margin vein (lump) deposits currently make-up less than 1% of the world graphite production. These exploration grids represent the majority of known historic graphite resources in Sri Lanka.

On February 6 Ceylon Graphite announced:

Significant advancements of its mining operations at its K1 site. The upgraded and refurbished shaft has now reached a depth of over 130 ft and will continue to the current bottom of the shaft. Dewatering of the main shaft has been completed.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF)

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA.

On February 27, 2018 Eagle Graphite reported that it “is pleased to provide an update to shareholders and stakeholders as to its progress and plans.” Highlights included:

An oversubscribed financing has raised gross proceeds of nearly $1.6 million, to be used principally for advancing the Black Crystal project.



Tetra Tech has been contracted to update the resource estimate and Technical Report (NI 43-101).



A leading independent specialist laboratory has been engaged to further qualify Eagle graphite for high value markets, including battery materials.



US$30M facility (via US Capital Partners), is progressing through due diligence.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc. was listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange in May 2010 under the symbol “FMS”. Then known as Focus Metals Inc., it acquired the Lac Knife high purity natural flake graphite property located on the Quebec-Labrador border from IAMGOLD Corporation.

No recent news.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)

Great Lakes Graphite is a clean technology minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products. Great Lakes Graphite is focused on the manufacture, marketing and sales of graphite products to a growing base of regional customers.

On February 22 Great Lakes Graphite announced,

It has signed a Proposed Term Sheet with Saint Jean Carbon Inc., (“SJC”TSX-V: SJL) to sell a 95% stake in the Lochaber Graphite Deposit, located in SW Quebec. The Companies have also agreed in principal to form a partnership that will focus on growing upstream opportunities that focus on supplying the North American Market with Battery Grade graphite material for EV cars and battery storage systems.

On February 28 Great Lakes Graphite Inc. announced,

A special meeting of the shareholders will be convened to seek approval for a Change of Business in accordance with our shift away from mining and towards the high purity processing, marketing and sales of clean technology minerals. The Company is focused on supplying existing and emerging battery markets with innovative, high quality, value-added graphite products. The Company is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing North American customer base.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF)

The property is located on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska, along the north flank of the Kigluaik Mountains about 55 kilometers (37 miles) north of the City of Nome. It is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) from seasonal roads and 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland from inter tidal waters at Windy Cove (Imuruk Basin). The company claims to have “America’s highest grade and largest known, large flake graphite deposit.”

On February 22 Graphite One Resources announced:

The Alaskan Senate has taken up a bill that would allow the Alaska Industrial Development Export Authority (AIDEA) to issue bonds to finance infrastructure and construction costs of the Graphite Creek graphite project.

Graphite processors/traders

Some graphite processors and traders include:

Asbury Carbons (private), Superior Graphite (private), Imerys Graphite and Carbon (Imerys(OTC:IMYSF) (OTC:IMYSY)), Graftech, SGL Carbon [GR:SGL], Georg H Luh, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF).

Further reading

Conclusion

Graphite does not get the same media attention as lithium and cobalt, yet it plays an important part in the EV metals sector, supplying the battery anode.

Graphite spot prices have started to pick up helped by an improving steel industry, a China environmental crackdown, and a strong Li-ion battery demand. Graphite demand is forecast to surge due to the electric vehicle boom. An example of that coming demand is the four new anode megafactories with 360,000 tpa capacity set to come online by 2020 (a tripling of current capacity).

Among the miners, Syrah Resources is leading the way as a very large new producer. Several other promising juniors will later follow, while others have moved into more specialty areas of the supply chain.

If I have missed your favorite graphite miner please let me know. As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYRAH RESOURCES (ASX:SYR), KIBARAN RESOURCES (ASX:KNL), TRITON MINERALS (ASX:TON).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.