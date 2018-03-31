Spice Up Your Portfolio Income With This Dividend Aristocrat

Both divisions and all three regions showed growth in the first quarter of the year.

By Nate Parsh

McCormick & Company (MKC) holds almost 20% of the $11 billion global market for spices and seasonings. The company is far and away the largest name in the space as it is four times as large as its closest competitor. With brand name appeal, retailers are happy to place the McCormick brands in a prime location in their spice and seasoning isles.

McCormick has made an effort over the past few years to expand its product offerings with acquisitions. Some acquisitions are more of the “bolt on” variety while some are very large. These moves have helped the company to grow its sales and earnings numbers. This article will review McCormick’s most recent earnings report, dividend history and valuation.

Earnings Overview



McCormick reported first quarter 2018 earnings on 3/27/2018. After excluding a large positive benefit due to tax reform, the company’s adjusted earnings were $1.00 per share. This was $0.09 above estimates and up $0.24 from Q1 2017. Revenue grew 19.2% to $1.24 billion. This growth was in line with what analysts were expecting. McCormick saw growth in both its Consumer and Flavor Solutions divisions and in every geography that the company competes. Note: The Flavor Solutions division was formerly known as the Industrial division.

Source: McCormick & Company’s First Quarter Earnings Presentation

Growth for McCormick has really taken off after the company’s acquisitions of RB Foods and Giotti. RB Foods, purchased at the end of July 2017 for $4.2 billion, consists of Frank’s Red Hot, French’s Mustard and other condiments. Giotti, purchased in December 2016 for $56 million, is a leading Italian flavor and seasoning manufacture. Acquisitions, mainly from RB Foods, contributed 12.4% to first quarter sales. Margins improved 240 basis points year over year for the company. Consumer accounts for roughly 60% of sales with Flavor Solutions delivering the other 40%.

The Consumer division saw sales grow 14.4% in constant currency. McCormick’s acquisitions, especially RB Foods, contributed 12.4% of this growth, but the company did see higher volumes and prices in the quarter. Revenue climbed almost 22% higher, 20% of this growth coming from RB Foods, in the Americas region while the Chinese New Year holiday season helped grow sales 6% in the Asia Pacific region. Margins expanded 220 basis points for the consumer division.

The Flavor Solutions division had sales grow almost 15% in constant currency. RB Foods and Giotti was responsible for 12% of this growth. Quick service restaurants continue to be in high demand in both the Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific regions, helping to grow sales 12% and 4%, respectively for Flavor Solutions. Margins also expanded for the division, growing 320 basis points compared to the previous year.

One last note on RB Foods, Frank’s Red Hot is the number one hot sauce in the world and French’s Mustard is near the top in its product category. Even with these top positions secured, McCormick has plans to drive growth for Frank’s Red Hot and French’s Mustard. Frank’s Red Hot will have new flavors available to customers and the company will have a line of dry seasonings and recipe mixes. Both Frank’s Red Hot and French’s Mustard will have new promotional plans this year in order to reach new potential customers.

Last July, McCormick’s stock dropped 6% when it was announced that the company was purchasing RB Foods. The price tag was thought to be too rich by the market, but this acquisition has already had a profound impact on McCormick’s top and bottom lines. As the company begins promotion plans for these products, sales and earnings will continue to grow.

McCormick saw such significant earnings and revenues growth in the quarter that they have updated their guidance for 2018.

Source: McCormick & Company’s First Quarter Earnings Presentation

The company had previously stated that sales would grow 12%-14% in 2018, which included one percentage point of favorable currency exchange rates. Earnings per share was expected to fall in the range of $4.80-$4.90. After the first quarter, McCormick sees sales growing 13%-15% from 2017, with two percentage points of favorable exchange rates. The top and bottom ends of the EPS guidance was updated to $4.85-$4.95. Based on the midpoint of this revised guidance, earnings per share are expected to grow 15.6% from 2017. Mid double digit sales and earnings growth is very impressive and shows how the company’s acquisitions are proving to be wise investments.

The company also expects to see an effective 23% tax rate for 2018 compared to 28% for the previous year. A lowered tax bill will an impact on McCormick’s earnings going forward.

While package foods companies like General Mills (GIS) are cutting earnings guidance, McCormick is raising theirs. Improving margins, sales growth in each division and every region shows that the company is growing its business. A growing business is one that is able to return capital to shareholders.

Dividend History

While McCormick showed impressive growth on both the top and bottom line, the company’s dividend history is a standout on its own. McCormick has increased its dividends to shareholders for more than three decades. The dividend growth rates have been very reliable over the past ten years.

Time Period Average Div. Increase 3 years 8.3% 5 years 8.7% 10 years 8.9%

Source: U.S. Dividend Champions

McCormick’s dividend growth rates are very consistent over the short, medium and long term. Based on the company’s history, shareholders have a good idea of what type of dividend increase they will receive each and every year.

The reason McCormick can offer such steady dividend growth is that the company produces a lot of free cash flow that tends to climb higher each year.

Source: YCharts

As you can see from the chart, McCormick’s free cash flow may fluctuate somewhat from year to year, but the general trend is higher. A company with an increasing cash flow can offer dividend growth every year. That’s why the company can have a low payout ratio even after hiking the dividend by 8%-9% every year.

McCormick has increased its dividend by almost 9% annually for the last decade. At the same time, the payout ratio has dropped from almost 60% in 2012 to under 38% today. That type of performance is only possible if a company is seeing strong cash flow generation and earnings growth.

McCormick raised its dividend 10.6% prior to the payment for this past January. This increase is well above any of the averages listed above. Clearly, management expects the company’s fundamentals to improve from here if they are able to offer an above average dividend raise.

Valuation

Shares of McCormick have a current price to earnings multiple of 24.1 according to F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock’s five-year average P/E is 23.1, meaning shares are currently trading 4% above the stock’s historical average. The company’s EPS guidance for 2018 has a midpoint of $4.90, meaning shares have a forward multiple of 21.9 based off of the 3/27/2018 closing price of $107.35. If the company can achieve these earnings per share estimates, then shares have a forward P/E multiple of 21.9. That means McCormick’s stock is 5.5% below its historical P/E.

Final Thoughts

McCormick’s revenue and earnings have grown since adding RB Foods to its existing business. While the acquisition wasn’t highly thought of at the time it was announced, the results show that McCormick knew what it was doing when it acquired the maker of Frank’s Red Hot and French’s Mustard. The company was able to grow sales in both of its divisions and in every region its competes. After its first quarter results, McCormick’s management team is increasing its estimates for revenue and earnings for 2018.

McCormick has shown remarkably consistent dividend growth over the years. The company has been able to do this while also seeing its payout ratio decline drastically. These qualities make McCormick a quality holding for dividend growth investors.



