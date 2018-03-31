Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: Small Molecules And Software

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome VCDeals as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Small molecule biotech: Eli Lilly-backed (NYSE:LLY) Lilly Asia Ventures participated in a $70M Series B round for small molecule biotech company Tempest Therapeutics. Versant Ventures led the round with F-Prime Capital Partners and Quan Capital with help from Foresite Capital and Eight Roads Ventures.

Development-stage Tempest uses small molecules to modulate anti-tumor immunity pathways. Drug candidate TPST-8844 inhibits the IDO enzyme that’s overexpressed in tumor cells, which means the treatment could make other cancer drugs more effective. The antagonist TPST-1120 targets peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha transcription factor and E-prostanoid receptor. Tempest will use the recent funding to advance the former program into clinical trials within the next year and hopes to have at least two others to follow.

Competition: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) both have IDO inhibitors in late-stage trials. Incyte will soon announce phase 3 ECHO-301 data from a trial that combined its inhibitor with Merck’s Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor.

Health benefits solution: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Ventures co-led a $50M Series F round in personalized health and benefits solution provider Accolade. The round brought total funding up to $217.3M and was also led by Andreessen Horowitz, Carrick Capital Partners, and Madrona Venture Group with participation from Cross Creek Advisors and Madera Technology Partners.

Accolade says it offers “an on-demand healthcare concierge for employers, health plans, health systems and consumers.” The platform includes the machine learning-backed Maya intelligence engine, the Accolade app, and the customer analytics and reporting tool Accolade IQ.

Competition: Apollo Global’s (NYSE:APO) Health Advocate is one in an increasingly crowded field.

Accountant management platform: Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Strategic Capital participated in a $30M Series B round in Canopy, which offers a cloud-based management platform for tax and accounting professionals. New Enterprise Associates led the round with other participants Pelion Ventures, University Growth Fund, and EPIC Ventures. The round brought total funding up to $60M.

Canopy’s practice management platform has over 5K professional clients who serve over 1M customers. The company will use the funds to continue expanding into the tax software and services market that has an estimated total addressable market of over $100B.

Food supplier tracking: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) subsidiary Tyson Ventures participated in a $19.5M venture round for FoodLogiQ, which creates software for supply-chain tracking of food safety. Renewal Funds led the round and Testo, Pontifax, Nicola Wealth Management, and GreenHouse Capital also participated.The round brought total funding up to $31.8M.

FoodLogiQ’s platform lets food suppliers provide processing, pesticide use, and shipment details. The electronic records at each step in the supply chain, making it easier to track contamination or to verify the quality of food sources. Customers include Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Hain-Celestial, and Amazon’s Whole Foods.

FoodLogiQ will use the new funding for software improvements and to market to new global customers. The food-traceability tech market could grow 9% annually to reach $14B by 2019, according to a 2015 report from MarketsandMarkets.

Competition: Startup SafeTraces ($8M in total funding, Maumee Ventures among backers) and food poisoning tech company Ancera ($10.2M in funding, Glass Capital Management among backers).

Nano-satellite provider: Boeing (NYSE:BA) HorizonX Ventures participated in a $15M Series A round for nano-satellite IoT connectivity provider Myriota, Main Sequence Ventures and Blue Sky Venture Capital led with participation from Singtel Innov8 and Right Click Capital.

Australia-based Myriota wants to create a communications network for the global IoT sector with products across a wide range of sectors including military black box style recorders, farming monitors, and environmental monitors. The company will use the funds to launch more satellites, deliver larger-scale IoT deployments, and expand global operations by increasing staff.

Film production AI: SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Ventures co-led a $10M Series A round in Arraiy, which creates a computer vision and machine learning platform for the film and television industry. Lux Capital also led with new participation from Dentsu Ventures and Cherry Tree Investments and continuing investors IDG Capital and CRCM Ventures. The round brought total funding up to $13.9M.

Arraiy’s AI-backed platform helps simplify the production process for cost-efficient visuals. The company plans to use the new funding to expand its team and product portfolio and accelerate the expansion into the professional film market.

API platform: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Taiwan Entrepreneurs Fund participated in a $6M Series A round for Kloudless, an API platform for building apps integrating file storage, CRM, email, calendars, marketing, and more. Aspect Ventures led the round with participation by Bow Capital, Heavybit, and Ajay Shah. The round brought total funding up to $7.3M.

Kloudless says its revenue grew 200% in the past year and the platform has over 15K registered developers making over 15M API calls each day. Monetization isn’t based on API call charges but from different levels of service, SLAs, and features. Kloudless provides 50GB of free transfer volume with additional transfers costing $10 per 100GB. The new funding will expand the connector ecosystem and integrate more third-party services along with launching new in-house products.

Competition: Axway’s Singly, OAuth.io, and CloudMe, to name a few.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.