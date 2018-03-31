Equity CEFs: Why CEFs Can Stay At Premiums/Discounts And Why It Doesn't Matter

All of that can be true though it still doesn't matter. You are still going to be FAR better off buying the fund at a wide discount than paying up.

Or I hear from investors that they finally end up buying a fund at a premium because it never seems to go to a discount.

I've heard a lot recently from readers who say, "Why should I buy a fund at a wide discount when it's always seems to trade at a wide discount?"

This is one of the most talked about subjects I see regarding CEFs. What difference does it make whether I buy a fund that trades at a discount or at a premium? In the long run, they all seem to stay at roughly the same valuation for months if not years.

Fair enough. I see the logic in that deduction and its true that CEFs can often stay at their discounted or premium market prices for some time. But there's a reason for that and it has NOTHING to do with the fund at a premium performing better. In many cases, its just the opposite.

So the one thing that investors should NOT deduce when they see funds staying at premium valuations is that the fund is doing better than the fund that stays at a wide discount.

Why CEFs Can Stay At Their Current Valuation For So Long

The reason you buy CEFs at discounts has little to do with being able to buy assets at a similar discount. No, the reason you buy CEFs at a discount is because of the windfall yield that you receive on each and every distribution. That is, waiting for a CEF to unlock its NAV value due to a merger or liquidation is not a reason to buy a CEF at a discount.

I will get into this more later but a fund's yield also has to do with why a CEF tends to stay at its current valuation. When a CEF goes ex-dividend, both the market price and the NAV are reduced by the distribution amount before the start of trading on the ex-dividend date. So it's safe to say that until the fund makes up its distribution through appreciation (at market price) or through portfolio appreciation, interest and dividends (at NAV), it's just a wash. Right?

Now consider a fund that trades at a discount when it goes ex-dividend. Because the market price is lower than the NAV, its reduced by a greater percentage, right? But the advantage is that it is easier for the higher NAV price to make up the reduction because it has to make up a lower percentage. This is why lower NAV yields are so critical to the long term success of a CEF. It's easier to make up the distribution, all else being equal. But if its harder for the market price to make up the distribution, can you see why discounts can tend to persist? You need a greater percentage of market price to be made up just to keep the discount the same.

Now look at what happens to a fund that trades at a premium. Because the market price is higher than the NAV, its actually easier for the market price to make up the difference because the distribution represents a lower percentage to make up. But here it's more difficult for the NAV to make up the distribution, and oftentimes funds that trade at premiums do so because they have too high of an NAV yield.

So what happens is that the NAV has a harder time growing or even staying where it is after all of the distributions whereas the market price has an easier time making it up. So voila, the premium valuation can persist or even go higher even while the fund's NAV is eroding.

Is There A Way To Mathematically Show All This?

Hopefully, this explains to you why CEFs that trade at discounts or premiums oftentimes continue to do so. But how is that an advantage to CEFs that trade at a discount? Can the advantage be shown mathematically?

To a degree it can, but because CEF market prices are subject to investors' whims and emotions, you can't apply formulas to that. You can only apply formulas to the NAVs and show how the market price may be more compelled to move the direction you expect.

Let's use a CEF as an example. Let's say ABC fund has a $15.00 NAV and a $13.50 market price. So ABC trades at a -10% discount. Let's also assume that the fund pays a $0.30/quarterly distribution or $1.20 annually for an 8% NAV yield and an 8.9% market yield.

So what happens when ABC goes ex-dividend? Well, the NAV is reduced $0.30 to $14.70 or 2% and the market price is reduced to $13.20 or 2.2%. So the discount has now widened to -10.2% overnight if the prices stayed the same. Now think about that happening every ex-dividend date over and over again. If the prices stayed the same for the next three months then on the next ex-div date, the NAV would be $14.40 and the market price would be $12.90. And the discount would then be -10.42%. It would just keep getting wider if the prices never changed.

But what happens if the discount just stays the same? Ahh, now we may be getting somewhere. If the -10% discount is maintained after ABC goes ex-dividend, then the market price will have been compelled to rise to $13.23 not $13.20. Do this over and over again, and its starts to add up. Now do you see why a CEF at a discount presents advantages above and beyond just buying the assets at a discount? The yield of a CEF can actually monetize the discount though of course, the discount has to be maintained.

Intuitively, it makes sense that if a fund is paying an 8% yield at NAV and you're getting 8.9%, that should be a good thing. Now let's look quickly at why this is a disadvantage for funds at premium valuations.

Let's use a premium valued CEF called XYZ. XYZ's NAV is again $15.00 but it's market price is $16.50 for a 10% market price premium. And let's assume the distribution is $0.45/quarter or $1.80 per year. That gives XYZ's investors an attractive 10.9% yield, which is why the fund is at a premium, but XYZ's NAV yield is a very high 12%.

So on the ex-dividend date, XYZ drops to $16.05 and its NAV drops to $14.55. Now the premium has gone up to 10.3% overnight because a greater percentage is being taken out of the NAV. And like in the above example, the premium would just keep rising on each ex-dividend date, all things being equal. But again, subtle market pressure tends to keep the valuation consistent, so XYZ's market price should be compelled to drop to $16.01 to keep the 10% market price premium. In reality what happens is that you tend to have a preponderance of unsophisticated investors in the higher yielding, premium valued CEFs that can keep the market price propped up since it is easier to make up the distribution at market price than at NAV.

This also makes it more likely that the NAV will erode if it has too high of an NAV yield. But the main point here is that it's the percentage drop between a fund's market price and NAV, and how easy or difficult it is to make up after it goes ex-dividend, that explains why discounts and premiums can linger on for years even if the discounted CEF is offering a clear advantage over time.

Oh, And By The Way, Premiums and Discounts DO Change

I can't tell you how many times I have compared the total return market prices of discounted equity CEFs vs. premium priced CEFs and even when the premium priced CEF is seeing its premium expand, it's still the discounted CEF that is outperforming. The above example is often the reason.

Now imagine the outperformance by the discounted CEF when that discount is reduced. As you might expect, funds that are seeing their NAVs grow and are thus in a position to raise their distribution are often the ones seeing their discounts being reduced. And that's been happening a lot over the last couple years.

For example, I first recommended the BlackRock Science & Technology fund (BST) on September 20th, 2016 in this article, Which Option Income Funds To Buy Now - Part II, when BST was at $18.18 and a -11.1% discount. I recommended it again on December 30th, 2016 in this article - My Top Picks For 2017 - when BST was at $17.92 and an -11.4% market price discount.

Today, BST is at $30.08 and at a slight 1.8% market price premium valuation. Two distribution increases and a strong NAV performance constitute the primary driver for that, and this has made BST the best performing equity CEF over the last couple years.

Another fund I recommended a couple years ago that still has a very large discount, but has seen its discount reduced substantially due to its strong NAV performance and a distribution increase, is the Boulder Growth & Income fund (BIF). I first recommended BIF back on April 15th, 2016 in this article - Why You Buy Funds At Discounts - when the fund was at $7.96 and an unbelievable -22.6% discount. Today, BIF is at $10.78 and a -15.2% discount and has one of the best total return market prices of any CEF, due in large part to the extreme windfall market yield an investor was able to pick up when the fund was at a -20%+ discount and a 5% yield. I fully expect BIF will raise its distribution again at some point; and remember, these price moves do not include the distributions the funds have paid along the way.

Of course, many equity CEFs have seen their discounts reduced over the last couple years. Even the other CEF I focused on in the article immediately above, the Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth fund (JTD), has seen its discount reduced from -13% in April of 2016 to -4.6% today.

Indeed, when I look at the Nuveen family of equity CEFs, from their leveraged funds to their option income funds, all seven have seen dramatic discount reduction, even all the way up to premium valuations. Though Nuveen is much more known for its fixed-income CEFs, their option income CEFs have become extremely popular with income investors who look at them as high yielding (7% - 8%) index funds. Unfortunately, these option-income funds' NAVs under-perform their benchmarks pretty dramatically. And though they are more defensive than the their correlated indices, such as the S&P 500 (SPY), NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), that NAV under-performance offsets the higher yield to a large degree. As a result, the Nuveen option-income CEFs should never trade at a premium market price valuation, but that is what is happening right now.

Which was the basis for my article just the other day, Another Head-Scratcher Moment. The article panned the Nuveen NASDAQ-100 Dynamic Overwrite fund (QQQX), which has risen from a mid single digit discount a couple years ago to a current 9.8% market price premium.

Sure, QQQX has seen strong NAV performance since it tracks the NASDAQ-100, it has had two distribution increases and it still has a reasonable NAV yield of 7.5%. But that premium market price of $24.66 over its current $22.45 NAV means there are a lot of unsophisticated investors in QQQX, and that it will probably under-perform at market price going forward for the reasons cited above.

The Ultimate Example Of NAV Destruction While Investors Propped Up The Price

The most extreme example of the cost that a premium priced CEF can have on investors is another fund I have written about many times: the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund, (PGP). For years, PGP had never cut its distribution even while its NAV yield steadily climbed to over 22% due to a distribution it could not cover and a resulting NAV deterioration over the years. But all investors saw was a juicy 12% market yield, one they couldn't resist. And so they kept PGP propped up to a premium that went as high as 106%, not so much because the market price kept going up but because the NAV kept falling.

Of course, they didn't realize that every distribution PGP made at a 22% NAV yield was costing them dearly even as they smiled and collected their 12% annual market yield. It would have been nearly impossible for a fund to make up a $2.20 annual distribution with a $10 NAV, even when PGP's monthly $0.183/share distribution seemed so easily made up at a $20 market price. If investors had just done these calculations, they would have learned their lessen before suffering a market price reduction from around $20 to a current $13.43 over the last two years.

I tried to point out PGP's NAV and market price distribution conundrum many times, culminating with this article, The Sum Of All Insanities in July of 2016. Eventually, PGP was forced to cut its distribution twice, and the fund now finds itself at a much reduced 24.8% market price premium - still high by most measures, but a severe drop from a 100% premium nonetheless.

Conclusion

We all want to give ourselves the biggest advantage (the most alpha potential) we can when investing in the stock markets. With the easy money already made, you have to take advantage of anything that can put you in a better position. So why would anyone buy a CEF at a premium valuation when you will not even receive the yield the fund has to pay? That is a disadvantage from the get-go.

Well, the fact of the matter is that the majority of CEF shareholders are either passive investors and/or are unsophisticated investors when it comes to the advantages or disadvantages of CEFs based on valuation. In other words, they either don't know about their fund's NAV, i.e., valuation, or they just don't care. So consider yourself as having a leg up on most CEF shareholders.

I have often said that if you want to know where a fund's market price is headed, follow its NAV, taking into account all distributions. Anyone who thinks it's the other way around, or thinks a fund's NAV is distinct from its market price and has little influence on it, is just kidding themselves.

I hope this exercise was educational for you and you can now see why CEFs can stay far longer at their current valuations than you expect and why that really doesn't matter to me. In some ways, it's more of an advantage if the CEFs I own don't show valuation improvement. There are many institutional investors in CEFs I talk to who feel the same way, and who are just fine with their funds continuing to stay at their present discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, BST, JTD, DIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.