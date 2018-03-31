Brookfield Is Offering Fair Value For General Growth Properties

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) has decided it wants to chase General Growth Properties (GGP). The offer though was raised very slightly from $23 to $23.50.

Source: BPY presentation

In a rather shocking twist, the last $0.50 was enough for GGP's board to unanimously approve the transaction.

We had previously written about this possible wedding in our piece aptly titled "Why Westfield Purchase Is Not Necessarily Good News For GGP Or Other Class A REITs". Our conclusion there was:

Westfield acquisition is being made by an acquirer with ultra low cost of debt and extremely expensive, above NAV, trading shares. BPY is not on the same planet when compared to Unibail-Rodamco. To expect BPY or any other US acquirer to match this expensive a price for a Class A retail mall seems a bit outlandish to us as it would be ultra value destructive.

This minute raise of price by BPY shows that we were correct in our assessment and a big $30-plus bid is just not coming in this environment.

The New Deal

There are about 957 million total shares outstanding for GGP, including the ones already owned by BPY. If we assume a fair value of $27 that makes the equity value close to $26 billion for all of GGP.

BPY is paying

GGP shareholders will be entitled to elect to receive, for each GGP common share, either $23.50 in cash or either one BPY unit or one BPR share. Elections are subject to proration which will be based on aggregate consideration in the transaction of (1) a fixed amount of $9.25 billion in cash and (2) approximately 254 million BPY units / BPR shares, which represents aggregate consideration of approximately 61% cash and approximately 39% of BPY or BPR equity.

Now BPY already owns 34% of GGP, and values it at $27 on its books. So BPY thinks the fair value of what it is purchasing is $17.05 billion.

Source: Author's calculations

In this transaction BPY is paying $9.25 billion + 254 million BPY units @$19.5, or close to $14 billion.

So it appears that BPY is lowballing and paying almost $3 billion below what it believes is the fair value of these GGP shares. But remember that BPY shares are currently trading significantly below NAV, just like GGP shares.

If we adjust for this, the amount is almost identical to fair value.

Even then there is certainly no premium being offered.

On the other hand, BPY did address the issue of selling by REIT funds by proposing to create a new publicly traded REIT.

Overall though the offer appears inadequate and GGP bulls are openly calling for rejection of the deal.

Why GGP shareholders should accept the deal

The simple fact remains that when management and other bulls claim the shares are worth $31+ and they do nothing but whine and moan about it rather than take the most direct path towards achieving that, they have failed their shareholders. Do GGP malls deserve a 4.5% cap rate? We are highly skeptical that the entire portfolio would get that, but if that is indeed true then management should sell a few malls and repurchase shares. If GGP is indeed trading so far below fair value then every such transaction should push values up even further. Additionally since BPY is likely to not tender in any shares, their pro-rata percentage increases and the supply of shares in the market would decrease rather rapidly. We find that when management refuses such moves and instead agrees to sell their company below what they consider fair value, the selling price is actually closer to fair value than their "pie in the sky" numbers.

Even if BPY is underpaying, GGP shareholders will get the upside down the line and will have a more balanced global portfolio that should serve them well come the next recession.

Conclusion

A white knight may still emerge for GGP but with BPY controlling 34% of the shares it will take some extraordinary set of circumstances for a higher bid to be successful. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) controls BPY completely so BPY shareholders have no choice but to let this happen. The selling of BPY shares reflects shareholder disdain with this deal as previous owners were likely those who loved the low US retail exposure, and now BAM and BPY are jumping through hoops to increase exposure to this very asset class that shareholders wanted to dodge.

