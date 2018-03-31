Argan: Why I'm Still Holding - And I'm Not The Only One

However, the company has had problems with its backlog.

The Business

Argan (AGX) is a holding company that operates through its four subsidiaries:

Gemma Power Systems, LLC and its affiliates provide 89% of the company’s revenues. It is a full-service designer and builder of large-scale energy projects.

Atlantic Projects Company and its affiliates is an Irish company acquired in 2015, giving Argan an international presence. Atlantic Projects provides turbine, boiler, and large rotating equipment installation, commissioning, and outage services. It has completed projects in thirty countries on six continents.

The Roberts Company and its affiliates was also acquired in 2015. It is an industrial fabricator of steel components such as pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and piping systems.

Southern Maryland Cable provides telecommunications construction, installation, and maintenance services to customers, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region.

Argan reports results in three operating segments. Both Gemma and Atlantic Projects comprise the Power Services segment. The Roberts Company is reported as Industrial Services, and Southern Maryland is reported as Telecom Services. The Power Services segment provides 95% of Argan’s income.

Valuation

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Kyle Gunn showed six different valuations of Argon a month ago and wrote, “Pick your favorite, it all screams value”. I will add a seventh metric: the PEG ratio, a favorite of value investors. I believe I saw the PEG at 0.10 about the time his article came out, but in any case, Gurufocus is currently reporting it at 0.16, which is still the lowest PEG I have ever seen on my watch list of quality favorites. The P/E is still below 8.

Numbers like that do scream “Value!”, but they often shout, “Distressed Company!”, too. However, Argan is not your typical distressed company. It has no debt. It has a positive net current asset value, meaning its current assets can more than cover all of its total liabilities today. Its price to net current asset value is 2.31. The distress investors find with the company is not in its fundamentals. The distress lies elsewhere.

A Lack of Backlog

In May of 2017, Argan’s stock price reached an all-time high of $72.70. It nearly reached that number again the following October. It fell in November, and then plunged in December following the 10-Q, dropping $41.90 that month. The statement that appeared to rattle investors was this one:

In summary, the development of natural gas-fired and renewable power generation facilities in the United States should continue to provide construction opportunities for us, although the pace of new opportunities emerging may decrease in the near term.

Fellow contributor “Rational Techne” copied Argan’s backlog table from the 10-Q in his article and pointed out that five of the companies projects will finish in 2018, and two more will finish in 2019. No other projects were in the works. None.

Back in January or so, I was looking through Argan’s numbers, to remind myself why I bought shares in the company in the first place, and to decide whether to cut my losses or not. I once again came across an item that seems to be completely overlooked by investors.

An Insider Buys and Holds

Insider John Ronald Jefferey Jr., a director of the company, bought 1,000 shares in June of 2017, then 1,500 more in September, and then 1,000 more in October, near the stock’s high price. Then he bought 1,000 more shares again in December, after the stock price had plunged:

Date Shares Price June 26, 2017 1,000 $60.95 September 9, 2017 1,500 $62.49 October 10, 2017 1,000 $68.02 December 11, 2017 1,000 $47.60

Clearly, Jefferey did not see the drop in price coming any more than I did. But even more heartening is that he bought more shares, even after the price had dropped. Jefferey has not sold any of those shares, nor has any other insider.

Jefferey’s confidence, and the company’s outstanding fundamentals, bolstered my courage to hold.

More Backlog Announced

Just a few days ago, on March 27th, Argan announced that Gemma Power Systems had entered into an “Engineering and Procurement (EPC) services contract with NTE Carolinas II, LLC.” The contract is to build a natural gas-fired plant in North Carolina. The plant is similar to two other plants that Gemma Power has built for NTE. The project is worth $250 million.

CEO Rainer Bosselman also said, “We are cautiously optimistic that there will be several more projects to add to our backlog this year”.

Argan’s stock price gapped up and went on to gain 17% the day after the announcement.

In Summary

To my knowledge, no one has questioned Argan’s fundamentals. Investors have instead abandoned the stock in fear that the company will not be able to rebuild its backlog. Jefferey appears to not have that worry. He has bought shares four times within the last nine months, once after the stock price dropped. The company is “cautiously optimistic” that more projects are coming yet this year. If so, I expect the stock price will gap up again.

