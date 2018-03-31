What To Expect From Oil Companies According To The Dallas Fed Energy Survey

Overall it seems to be a great environment to be long equipment and service providers.

In this article I will be reviewing the first quarter results from the Dallas FED Energy Survey. This survey is a great source of insight information and adds tremendous value to the energy research process as a whole.

What's The Dallas FED Energy Survey?

The Dallas FED energy survey collects data from 78 exploration and production firms (E&P) and 62 oilfield services firms. The goal is to assess the energy activity of both oil & gas as well as service & equipment companies in the 11th district. This district covers Texas and parts of New Mexico and Louisiana.

Firms are asked to comment whether business activity, employment, capital expenditures and other indicators increased, stayed unchanged or decreased. Each index is then calculated by subtracting the percentage of reported declines from the percentage of improvements.

Q1 Saw Another Activity Increase

The first quarter saw a business activity increase of 2.6 points from 38.1 in Q4/2017 to 40.7 in Q1/2018. This surge was provided by 48.6% of all companies that reported a higher business activity versus just 7.9% who saw a business activity decline.

Every category, save for capital expenditures, saw an increase compared to the previous report. The supplier delivery time surge in particular shows that business among suppliers is tightening. Only 3.7% are reporting shorter delivery times. The same goes for employee hours and wages, which are also accelerating further. Source: Dallas FED Energy Survey (Q1/2018)

Moreover, general business activity in the Dallas FED region is doing very well. Sentiment is at multiyear highs despite dropping in March. Note that the graph below covers the entire manufacturing industry in the Dallas FED region - not just energy.

Futures Oil Prices Expected To Be Higher

One of the questions asked of oil managers is where they expect prices to be at the end of the year. This is then displayed with the help of a simple histogram. Note that I added the histogram from the fourth quarter of 2017 as well.

What we see is higher optimism. The average is currently at $63.07 versus $58.98 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The lowest forecast is still $45 while the highest forecast has been lowered from $95 to $77. The average price during the survey increased roughly $5 from $57.42 to $62.72.

Source: Dallas FED Energy Survey (Q1/2018)

Henry Hub natural gas prices are expected to end the year at $2.91 versus $3.05 in the fourth quarter.

Operating Expenses Are More Or Less Unchanged

One of the special questions in the most recent survey is: "In the top two areas in which your firm is active: What WTI oil price does your firm need to cover operating expenses for existing wells?"

The last time this question was asked was exactly one year ago.

With that in mind, let's look at the graph below. At current prices it is safe to say that most companies are able to cover their operating costs. We also see that prices have increased in some regions - likely the result of strong input price increases, which outperformed technological advantages to reduce costs.

Moreover, when it comes to the oil price needed to profitable drill a new well, we see that almost every basin is in a profitable state. This is fueling the current increase of the number of oil rigs in the US. Total rigs in the US are at 993, which is 169 higher than one year ago.

Employment Is Likely To Increase Further

Employment went up from 14.2 in Q4/2017 to 21.4 in Q1/2018 as I already discussed in this article. The graph below shows what managers expect in terms of new hiring in the future. 51% of all companies expect to increase their staff numbers. 11% even expect a significant employment increase.

Interesting Comments From Survey Participants

The best thing about these quarterly surveys is that you not only get factual graphs and expectations; you also get comments from energy companies.

There are a few things that got my attention and that confirm the data we got so far from the report. The first thing is that companies expect much higher oil production. We already got that from the previous survey, however since oil prices haven't gone down we do not see that anything has changed.

That said, companies are suffering from a labor shortage, higher input costs and possible pressure on oil prices due to higher production.

Source: Dallas FED Energy Survey (Q1/2018)

The same goes for support service firms, which have reported the same conditions, just from a different point of view. Source: Dallas FED Energy Survey (Q1/2018)

Takeaway

American E&P companies are witnessing an environment of higher production at higher prices. However, this comes at a price. Both equipment and employment are getting increasingly expensive, and this is putting tremendous pressure on small companies with high operating costs. On the other hand, equipment providers are busy providing equipment at rapidly growing utilization rates. It's a good environment in which to be long both E&P and equipment companies, even though we could face headwinds from rising production in the long term.

Going forward, I will dig deeper into a few oil service provider stocks and see if we can find a few interesting buys.

... Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

