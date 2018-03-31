Artis REIT: Better Portfolio Mix, But Is It A Buy?

We are still concerned about its relatively higher exposure to the Alberta market, and its high dividend payout ratio.

Investment Thesis

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) (TSX:AX.UN) owns a portfolio of commercial properties across North America. Over the past few years, it has reduced its exposure to the real estate market in Alberta. It also has a list of development projects that should boost its revenue and net operating income in the future. The REIT pays an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 7.9% and is currently trading at a discount to the average of its peers. However, we are still concerned about its relatively higher exposure to the Alberta market, and its high payout ratio. Investors may want to check other REITs before making their investment decision.

Source: Company Website

What we like about Artis REIT:

Continual effort to reduce exposure in Alberta

In the past year, Artis continued its strategy to reduce its exposure in Alberta. The move is wise as Alberta’s real estate rental market has relatively higher volatility than other parts of Canada due to its dependency on oil industry. As can be seen from the chart below, Alberta (including Calgary) now represents 23% of its net operating income (it was 39% back in 2014).

Source: Investor Presentation

Staggered Lease Expiration Schedule

Artis has well-staggered lease maturities. As can be seen from the chart below, not one single year’s lease maturities represent more than 15% of its total lease. This reduces the impact of any significant event on its revenue (such as another financial crisis).

Source: Investor Presentation

Reasonable Leverage

Artis has a healthy balance sheet. Over the past year, it has slightly reduced its leverage. Its debt to gross book value improved to 49.3% at the end of 2017 from 51% at the end of 2016. Its EBITDA interest coverage ratio also improved slightly to 3.23x at the end of 2017 from a ratio of 3.17x a year ago.

Source: Investor Presentation

Future Development Projects will increase its gross leasable area

Artis has a healthy development pipeline (see table below). While some of these projects may be several years away from completion, once completed these projects will increase Artis’ gross leasable area by about 16~17%.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, we are concerned about the following

AFFO Payout Ratio over 100%

We are concerned about Artis’ high payout ratio. As can be seen from the table below, Artis’ 2017 AFFO payout ratio has increased to 103.8% from 93.1% a year ago. We understand that the increase was mainly impacted by several dispositions in 2017. As several of its new development projects have been completed last year or will reach completion this year, we believe its payout ratio will actually decline a little bit in 2018. However, the payout ratio is expected to remain near or slightly above 100%.

Source: 2017 Annual MD&A

Alberta market remains weak

While Alberta’s economy has stabilized in the past year, it is still nowhere near its peak several years ago. The approval of two pipelines should help ship more crude oils to Asia and the United States. This will encourage more energy investments in the province. However, the two pipeline projects will take several years to complete. Meanwhile, Artis’ properties in Alberta continue to experience weakness in its occupancy ratio. As the table below shows, its same property occupancy ratio in its Alberta properties declined to 83.1% at the end of 2017. This is a decline of about 230 basis points from a year ago. Similarly, its 2017 same property net operating income (“NOI”) also declined.

Source: 2017 Annual MD&A

Source: 2017 Annual MD&A

Valuation Analysis

Artis REIT's share price has only increased by 1.8% in the past year. This performance lagged behind Allied Properties REIT (OTCPK:APYRF) but was ahead of H&R REIT's (OTCPK:HRUFF) -9.31% and Morguard REIT's (OTC:MGRUF) -14.7%.

Source: YCharts

As the table below shows, Artis’ price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 12.0x is about 2.7x multiple below the average of its Canadian peers. However, its dividend yield of 7.9% is 1.5 percentage points above the average of 6.4%. Its price to net asset value (“NAV”) of 91% is above the average of 84% of its Canadian peers. Based on our comparative analysis, Artis REIT’s valuation remains attractive.

P/AFFO 2017 2018E 2019E Dividend Yield P/NAV Artis REIT 12.0 11.8 11.1 7.9% 91% Morguard REIT 11.5 11.3 11.1 7.1% 67% H&R REIT 12.2 11.8 12.0 6.7% 81% Allied Properties REIT 23.2 22.0 20.6 3.9% 97% Average 14.7 14.2 13.7 6.4% 84%

As of March 23, 2018 (Source: Created by author; TD Securities)

Investor Takeaway

Artis owns a portfolio of commercial properties across North America. It has a list of development projects that will boost its revenue and net operating income in the future. The REIT pays an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 7.9%. Compared to its industry peers, it is also undervalued. However, its higher exposure to the Alberta market, and its high payout ratio still remains a concern. Investors may want to check other REITs before making their investment decision.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

