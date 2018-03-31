3 Reasons To Avoid PAR Technology

This name, in my opinion, just isn't worth the risk.

PAR doesn't make any money. It makes less money than it did in 1985.

As I was reading Par Technology's (PAR) recent earnings call, something caught my eye--namely, this innocuous-sounding Q&A (italics added).

Edward Wedbush Yes. Are you able to give any economic forecasts for the current quarter and for the current annual 2018 year? Donald Foley I will repeat the policy of our board. We do not give guidance.

Despite the fact that more companies - like Google (GOOG) are refusing to provide guidance, it is still standard practice. Tesla (TSLA) gives guidance. FirstData (FDC), provider of POS system Clover, gives guidance. Many biotech companies, like Puma (NYSE:PBYI), give guidance. It's acceptable, I think, for a company to forego guidance it is has a history of transparency.

PAR is not one such company.

It's Under Investigation

Indeed, PAR continues to be under investigation for "violat[ing] federal securities laws by issuing materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business and operations." As it states in 2016 10-K:

Under the oversight of our Audit Committee, in the first quarter of 2016, we conducted an internal investigation of our former chief financial officer’s unauthorized investment activities and, we are currently conducting an internal investigation to determine whether certain import/export and sales documentation activities at our China and Singapore offices were improper and in possible violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, and other applicable laws, and certain of our policies, including our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

Unfortunately, this investigation hasn't been resolved, and it is still ongoing as of year-end 2017:

While we are currently unable to predict what actions the SEC, DOJ, or other governmental agencies (including foreign governmental agencies) might take, or what the likely outcome of any such actions might be [...]. Even if an inquiry or investigation does not result in an adverse determination, our business, prospects, reputation, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations or cash flows could still be adversely impacted.

In my opinion, this puts shareholders in a risky position. Even if the news is "good," anytime a company is under investigation for misleading statements, the news is never really good. However the coin falls, it is hard to imagine the company coming away with its reputation intact. I believe it would be wise for investors to be wary.

Two Customers Make Up Nearly 50% of Its Customer Base

My second problem with PAR is its over-reliance on only a couple of customers. Look at its customer base, as it describes in its recent 10-K:

Source: Company Filings

The fact that two of its customers account for over 47% of its revenues is something of which investors should be wary. Relying on a couple of major clients for a significant portion of its sales is a risk: it is easy for a company to become too dependent on those small clients. In my opinion, this leads to a couple of major issues:

It may focus its time on keeping those select clients happy while the overall growth of the client base suffers. It also presents the risk that, if one of these clients takes its business elsewhere, revenue will take a significant hit and shareholder value will suffer.

These are risks that anyone considering PAR should carefully consider. This is particularly true when we take note of the little fact that it makes no money.

It Makes No Money

In light of its dependence on two customers, the risk of its large customers defecting is even greater considering PAR makes no money and has barely been out of the red since 1985.

In fact, as the chart above shows, it is actually earning less than it did back in 1985. This is in spite of enjoying 291% growth in revenue over that period.

This raises the important question: if 291% TTM revenue growth doesn't translate into earnings growth - or earnings at all - what will?

As we can see from the chart below, TTM cash from financing yet again outstrips cash from operations.

Cash from financing allows companies to raise cash to maintain operations; cash flow from operations is, obviously, cash brought in through its regular business activities. Right now, it may be that PAR is overly reliant on keeping ops afloat through cash from financing.

Conclusion

PAR is a company with regulatory concerns, a few large clients that together comprise over 47% of revenues, cash from financing outstripping cash from ops, and it ultimately just doesn't make any money. As such, I recommend that investors stay away from PAR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.