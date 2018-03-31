Movado Group: Look Past Q4 And See The Bigger Picture

MOV isn't particularly expensive, but it's not cheap either, and we believe the risk to investors is slightly skewed to the downside.

Results were good but not great considering where the company was two years ago. The higher share price mainly reflects optimistic management guidance and a dividend increase.

Movado Group (MOV) designs, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches. Its brands include Coach Watches, Concord, Ebel, ESQ Movado, Scuderia Ferrari Watches, HUGO BOSS Watches, Juicy Couture Watches, Lacoste Watches, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger Watches. The company conducts its business primarily in two operating segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, in addition to after-sales service activities and shipping. It accounts for 87% of revenues. The Retail segment includes the company’s retail outlet locations and the digital platform. MOV divides its business into two major geographic locations: US (46% of sales) and International, which includes Europe (32%), the Americas (9%), the Middle East (8%), and Asia (5%).

Q4 and Recent Trends

MOV is trading 15% higher since the company reported Q4 2018 results yesterday. Performance was solid, but the results weren’t spectacular. Net sales grew 14.1% (10.2% in constant currency), comp sales increased 6.4%, and adjusted gross margin improved 320 bps primarily due to favorable FX movements and product/channel mix.

At first these results sound really good, but a significant portion of the increase came from an acquisition, and you have to consider where the company was a couple years ago. Sales declined 7% in FY17 so a lot of the organic growth came off an easy comp, and full year sales increased just 2.8% to 567.9M, which is 4.5% below what sales were at the end of 2016. The Olivia Burton acquisition in the second half of FY18 added ~25M in sales to the International Wholesale segment, without which sales would have been flat compared to last year.

MOV faces a “challenging and unpredictable” environment with declining traffic in malls and chain stores, and sluggish economic growth around the world. The secular decline in brick and mortar continues to wreck havoc on MOV’s US Wholesale business, with segment revenues accounting for less than a third of total sales in FY18, compared to 44% in 2016. More than half of total revenues come from outside the United States, which means that MOV’s fortunes are now more than ever tied to global macro conditions. Global growth picked up a bit last year but the overall environment is pretty tepid and the outlook for watchmakers has worsened…

[The luxury watch industry is] a cyclical industry that has been in a prolonged upcycle [but] is now unwinding. Very strong demand for luxury watches has historically been correlated to periods of economic expansion and wealth creation in emerging markets (most importantly China)… As a result of booming demand, the industry has overexpanded.” – The Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY) Analyst Report, Morningstar.com

One bright spot is the digital platform, which is seeing stronger conversion rates and driving growth in the “Retail” segment. Sales on Movado.com increased 47% last year, and this platform will be an increasingly important driver for MOV as retail shifts further online.

But all things considered, MOV’s performance has been mediocre over the past two years. The bounce after Q4 reflects management’s strong guidance for FY19 (7.4% revenue growth and a 380 bps improvement in operating margin based on the midpoint) and a quarterly dividend increase of $0.20 thanks to lower taxes. Some might argue that it doesn’t matter how the company grows as long as it does, but it’s important to distinguish between organic and non-organic increases so that investors don’t make the mistake of assuming that the industry is primed for lots of growth.

The stock still trades in line with historical average multiples and relative to peers, so there’s nothing really new on the valuation front. Management’s targets for next year aren’t unrealistic, but we think investors should be cautious. The decision to invest really comes down to how much faith you have in management and what your outlook is for growth in emerging markets over the next few years.

Valuation

Even after the latest run-up MOV isn’t exactly expensive compared to where it has traded in recent times. MOV currently trades at a P/B of 1.6, a P/S of 1.4, and a P/CF of 12.9, versus its 5-year average multiples of 1.6, 1.4, and 10.5. But basing valuation assumptions on the last five years of data alone could be dangerous. This period coincided with a strong upswing in the business cycle, a period during which MOV’s revenues increased almost 10% annually. MOV won’t grow this fast over the next five years, so to be conservative investors should use the past ten years of data, which includes the recessionary lows.

MOV had a “mid-cycle” average P/B of 1.4, a P/S of 1.2, and a P/CF of 12.5 over the last ten years. Based on these more normalized multiples, MOV currently trades at an 11% premium. Movado does trade at a steep discount to Swatch Group and other luxury goods companies, but it always has and the discount is fair. These companies sell more products at the “super luxury” end of the market and have more pricing power and higher margins as a result. They also have been growing faster than MOV and are much more diversified from a product standpoint (MOV is the only pure-play watch company in the peer group).

Assuming management’s guidance is accurate, operating margin will expand close to 400 bps next year. The margin upside is much less after you adjust for all the acquisition-related charges MOV incurred last year, but MOV should be able to reach higher levels of profitability without too much trouble. Operating margin has fallen almost 500 bps in the last three years due to SG&A costs rising faster than sales. But most of this reflects one-off items related to acquisitions and restructuring. Core cost items aren’t inflating: the company recently downsized, and marketing as well as compensation/benefit costs actually decreased last year on a percentage of sales basis.

Thus, we don’t think investors should be too concerned about margins. Shifts in product/channel mix and FX movements create most of the margin volatility in the long-run, and the company’s margin profile hasn’t materially deteriorated. Weaker pricing would be one area of concern, not only because of the impact it would have on margins but what it would say about demand levels, but for now Movado’s pricing power remains intact.

Risks

A decline in global macroeconomic conditions is the biggest risk investors face. Conditions are already challenging for watch companies, and weaker demand from emerging markets would make things worse. Global macro conditions did pick up last year, but demand seems to be just fluctuating between up and down years rather than showing any sustainable signs of improvement.

Increased competition from not only traditional watchmakers but from makers of smart watches and other wearables is another thing to be aware of. Although smart watches share certain characteristics with traditional watches, there are important differences in the way the two sets of products are designed, sourced, marketed, and distributed, and it would be difficult for Movado to compete effectively in this market given its lack of technology and experience.

These risks are partially offset by currency risk. We believe that the dollar is still overvalued relative to most currencies and that it will continue to fall, thus increasing the value of earnings generated overseas. Movado generates more than half its revenues outside the US, and currency swings can have a big impact on results, as we saw last year.

Conclusion

Movado’s results were good but not great considering where the company was two years ago. The higher share price reflects optimistic guidance from management and a higher dividend, so investing now probably won’t lead to much of a return in the short-run. This isn’t to say that the stock is particularly expensive, but the risk is slightly biased to the downside now that industry demand levels have slowed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.