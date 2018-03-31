Dividend Investing: Results May Vary

Picking how you want to allocate your funds to dividend payers is important and investors should take the time to find something they're comfortable with.

There are dozens of different strategies and styles of investing to choose from out there. Amongst them, dividend investing is easily one of the most popular for do-it-yourselfers. Cash dividends are one of the oldest ways that companies share proceeds with their shareholders. One of the first known companies to do this was the Dutch East India Company which started paying a regular dividend in 1602. Since then, investors have cherished dividends for a variety of reasons.

This isn't a piece on the merits of dividend investing; instead, this is a critical look at some different methods of dividend investing. I take a look at a couple of the ETFs that give investors easy access to dividends and then take 10 Dividend Aristocrats and look at their risk/reward going back to 2008.

Data

The data presented are sourced from Yahoo Finance using the "Adjusted Close" price to account for dividends/splits and reaches back to 1-3-2008 and ends on 3-29-2018. The standard deviation is calculated from the rolling annual percentage return. I chose the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) due to their size and the fact they traded through the financial crisis. For the individual companies, I used David Fish's outstanding aristocrats list and filtered the five who have the longest unbroken record in January of 2008 and the five with the greatest 3-year dividend growth rates currently. The longest unbroken payers are American States Water (AWR), Dover Corp (DOV), Diebold* (DBD), Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) and Emerson Electric (EMR). The five with the greatest 3-year DGR are Helmerich and Payne (HP), Stryker Corp (SYK), Lowe's (LOW), Roper Technologies (ROP), and A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). I wanted to use the greatest 3-year DGR from 2008 but those data were not available. Everything is compared to iShares S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and iShares Core Total US Bond Market ETF (AGG). I generated all the charts, and a Python script does all the calculations.

*Diebold merged with a German company in 2016 and therefore dropped off the list. The Genuine Parts Company (GPC) rounds out the current top five.

Before we get started I have a question for you:

What do you think performed best, the ETFs, long-term payers or the high growers? What do you think had the highest volatility?

The Results

For context, SPY returned 124% with a standard deviation of 18.3 and AGG returned 42.55% with a standard deviation of just 2.94. First, let's take a look at how our ETFs have performed from 2008 to now.

The two ETFs averaged a return of 122.31% with a standard deviation of 17.24.

We can see DVY didn't do very well, having a higher standard deviation despite returns below SPY. VIG did great, with greater returns than SPY with a lower standard deviation. This is to say that VIG had lower volatility but higher returns. Even for buy-to-hold types, lower volatility is nice.

The structure of the ETF always play a role, so it is important to know a little about how they are built and what they buy. The Vanguard ETF is managed by Nasdaq (NDAQ) and currently holds 177 companies and tracks the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select index. As many of you know, a dividend achiever has been paying and raising dividends for 10 consecutive years. The iShares Select Dividend ETF tracks the Dow Jones US Select Dividends index and owns 100 of the highest yielding securities (excluding REITs) that make up the Dow Jones Index.

Our longest payers did a little better than our ETF group, averaging 142.38% returns with 18.1 average standard deviation.

DBD brought down the five considerably but AWR provided a significant improvement, returning on its own 348%. It becomes apparent from the scatter plot that risk (as measured in volatility) doesn't always equal greater return. If we remove DBD and throw GPC in instead, the average return improves to 190% with a standard deviation of just 17.9, handily beating our ETFs with virtually the same volatility.

The high-growers group is where things get interesting and fosters an internal "chicken or the egg" argument for me. Our five growers averaged returns of 445.8% with a standard deviation of 22.62.

AOS absolutely shattered the others, returning 1240% to shareholders with relatively little volatility. Now, investors may ask themselves are they increasing in price due to raising their dividend or are they raising their dividend because they're increasing in price? I think it is a little of both; mainly they're just operating well which leads to both occurrences in this case.

Takeaway

Dividend investing is a classic style that provides ample returns. The ETF strategy seems appealing, especially VIG, having returned 128% with a standard deviation of 14. You get market-beating returns (just barely) with much less volatility. DVY seems fraught with extra risk for no real reward, it seems high-yielders are high-yielders for a reason and sometimes we forget that.

Even though we are falling victim to hindsight bias with our backtest, investors who employ a rules-based dividend investing strategy could beat the market over time by actively picking their stocks. The longest payers did really well with basically the same volatility as the ETFs. Turnover would be really low if you pick the top five or ten companies and just keep up with them. Investors able to stomach more risk and dedicate more time may want to hunt the biggest growers and buy them. Theoretically, companies able to raise their dividend more than others are generating more cash to throw out to shareholders which implies a strong underlying business and solid management.

If I were looking to implement a basic dividend investing strategy in my portfolio it would be hard to make the case against VIG. The returns are good, volatility is low, it is "actively" managed, and it would take no real work from me to maintain it. Either way, dividend investing is a solid way to invest, but your results may vary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.