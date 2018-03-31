GameStop - It's Hard To Disagree With The Market

Key highlights from Q4

GameStop (GME) reported a fourth quarter that appeared solid if we focused on revenue and comps trend, but which somehow confirmed a scenario of ongoing challenges once we factor out the positive effect of non-recurring revenue sources or the ongoing margin pressures.

Fourth quarter revenues increased 15% and comps grew 12%, making for the highest growth rate since Q2 2014. This was driven by strong sales of new hardware, new software, and collectibles. The main contributors to the top line strength were the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch, which continued to perform well during the holiday season (somehow predictable), and good performance in the software division, driven by the strong title launches like that of "Call of Duty: World War II".

The good part of the earnings release seems to end here, as margins kept contracting even as the much higher sales and guidance were not so exciting. Gross margins declined 380 basis points for the quarter as a result of a mix shift towards hardware and a more intense promotional activity. Adjusted operating margin contracted 243bps, from 11.30% to 8.87%.

The positive drivers of revenue growth remain one-time contributions and don’t change the long-term challenges significantly. Let’s take a look at the performance of each segment to understand why.

Hardware sales increased 44.8%, driven by the strong performance in the Nintendo Switch, mentioned earlier, and helped by good sales of the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X.

Sales of collectibles were strong as well, with a 20% increase YoY, but the numbers indicated a significant deceleration from the 26.5% increase in Q3 and the 36.1% increase in Q2. While 20% is a sound growth rate for sure, it’s a bit disappointing to see such a significant deceleration, considering that the division is actually the last source of potentially sustainable growth for the company. Considering that the core business is challenged by the secular growth in the digital download of video games, the increasing share of PC gaming and the margin pressures from other retailers (including e-commerce giants), a 20% increase is somehow disappointing if we consider that the division still accounts for just 7.5% of total sales.

The performance of Tech Brands was very disappointing, with a 14% decline due to the changes in the compensation structure made by AT&T (NYSE:T), the delayed and staggered launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and operational execution challenges. It’s clear that after an aggressive expansion, helped by a large number of new store openings, the division has started to face significant issues and doesn’t seem to be able to help the business increase diversification as much as the collectibles segment is doing. While the company is at least expecting an improvement in operating margins in the division, it’s also expecting the overall size of the business to decline further, anticipating some store closures for 2018:

The 12.4% increase in Software sales was helped by an exceptionally strong performance of "Call of Duty" and solid sales of other titles, such as "Star Wars: Battlefront II". On the other side, the pre-owned business continued to decline, posting a 3% contraction in the quarter. The main problem I see, besides the weak performance in the pre-owned business, is the margin contraction generated despite the solid top-line growth. Margins in the hardware and software core businesses declined significantly due to the mix of vendors and cooperative marketing funding as well as more intense promotional activity. Together these drove a 380bps decline in gross margin, as we have seen earlier.

The difficult part of the analysis of GameStop's business is separating the one-time benefits and non-recurring performance from the real underlying trend. Nonetheless, the situation is clearer if we focus on yearly numbers and take into account the management’s guidance.

In 2017, sales increased 7.2% while comparable store sales increased 5.8%. This means that, on a two-year stacked basis, both sales and comps are expected to be moderately up, which is not bad considering this year’s non-recurring items. So we may actually see a moderate increase on a two-year stacked basis, which would suggest some soft signs of stabilization that not many would expect. But the main problem, in my opinion, remains in the quality of this sales growth and the potential margin dilution brought by additional promotions.

Strategic Initiatives

While it’s clear that the company wants to increase trade awareness with both its loyalty customers as well as non-loyalty customers in order to increase trade-in games (only 30% of customers trade-in games), it’s less clear how this can be achieved if not by increasing promotions at the expense of pricing power and merchandise margins. Nonetheless, management has a plan to improve the business conditions, and it shared some key strategic points during the earnings call. Let’s give a look at them:

First, the company will suspend investments in new businesses and acquisitions and focus on fixing the businesses that they already have. The management said the focus will be on improving the video games, collectibles and Technology Brands business, and only once these businesses are operating at a satisfactory level will the company explore other opportunities to drive shareholder growth. While the lack of focus can be a big problem for sure, this clearly tells us that we shouldn’t expect any other external contributions to the business’ diversification, as opposed to what happened in the past years, when Tech Brands seemed to be a strong force of diversification.

Second, we need to improve our value proposition with hard-core gamers to solidify this key demographic, although the company didn’t share any detailed plan on what they are actually going to do to achieve that goal.

Third, expanding the customer base to include more moms and families and casual consumers. This is to be done mainly through an expansion of the range of products such as exclusive collectibles, high-end e-sports accessories and other licensed merchandise, plus an expansion of the benefits of the loyalty program, which can help improve revenue’s stability but at the expense of margins.

Fourth, improve the average transaction value of every customer, both in-store and online, by attaching other relevant products and services. This is a double-edged sword. Like the strategic point mentioned above, this move can increase the total value of each transaction and revenue but it can damage margins, as the only way to make a bundle convenient is by pricing it below the sum of its components.

Fifth, reduce operating expenses in areas that do not drive revenue or operating profit, which is something we expect from basically every business.

Margin Dilution

We have seen that the business reported a significant margin contraction and even a decline in adjusted operating income on a dollar basis (from $343.1 million in Q4 2016 to $309.8 million in Q4 2017), which shows the higher sales are not helping the bottom line much - which can be only a result of a more intense promotional activity. The problem is that management told us that margins will continue to decline in order to attract more customers. For instance, let’s consider the pre-owned business. In 2017, pre-owned margins were 45.5%, a decline of 80 basis points compared with 2016, due to a more intense promotional activity in the international markets. Going forward, the management is telling us to expect them to advertise more and be more promotional:

In the best scenario, gross margin is expected to be flat, while it could decline a few hundred basis points more according to the low end of the guidance.

Conclusion

The fourth quarter didn’t give me any reasons to be more positive on GameStop's prospects. Adjusted operating income posted a double-digit decline despite the strong, favorable effect of new consoles and successful AAA titles, which suggests that the underlying problem is much bigger than previously thought. Moreover, efforts to attract more customers through an increase in promotional activity will generate further pressure on the bottom line. In other words, considering that GameStop's operating income declined sharply even with the top line growing 15% and excluding the effects of asset impairment, I don’t see any reasons to believe the bottom-line trend will improve when sales will be declining and promotional activity will be even more intense. In these conditions, I think the value trap thesis is too strong to be ignored.

