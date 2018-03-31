Dollarama: Buy Or Hold?

The tight labor market in Canada and the increase of minimum wages in several provinces in Canada this year and next year may negatively impact its business.

The company operates its business efficiently and has an ambitious plan to expand its business in the next decade.

Investment Thesis

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) (TSX:DOL) is the largest dollar store chain in Canada with over 1,160 stores. The dollar store chain operates its business efficiently due to its economies of scale, and it has an ambitious plan to expand its business in the next decade. The company has increased its dividend every year since it started paying its dividend in 2011. However, its earnings and same store sales growth rate appears to be decelerating. In addition, the tight labor market in Canada and the increase of minimum wages in several provinces in Canada this year and next year will negatively impact its business. Despite a pullback, its share price is still trading at a premium. Investors should patiently wait for a pullback before making their investment.

What we like about Dollarama and its operation

Efficient Operation

Dollarama has an efficient operation. Thanks to its rapid growth and expansion, Dollarama is able to achieve economies of scale. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating income as a percentage of revenue has gradually increased as its business has expanded across Canada.

Operating income as a percentage of revenue (Source: Morningstar)

Expanding its Warehouse and development in its E-commerce platform

Looking forward, the company has an ambitious plan to grow its store count to 1,700 by 2027. The company is also expanding its distribution centers. In fact, the company is expanding its distribution center in Montreal to 500,000 square feet. This project is expected to reach completion by 2020. This will allow it to further improve its operating efficiency.

Consecutive years of dividend increase with low payout ratio

Dollarma has increased its dividend every year since it started paying its dividend back in 2011. In fact, the company just announced to increase its quarterly dividend by 9% to C$0.12 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of 0.3%. There is still a lot of room for Dollarama to increase its dividend because its 2017 dividend payout ratio was only 9.7% (based on its free cash flow). Even if Dollarama experiences a slowdown in its revenue and earnings growth rate, the company still has a lot of room to keep increasing its dividend.

Source: YCharts

However, we are concerned about the following

EPS Growth Rate and Same Store Growth Rate Decelerating

While Dollarama continues to achieve record-breaking revenue and earnings, we notice that this growth rate is decelerating. As the chart below shows, Dollarama’s EPS growth rate has declined for two years in a row. Although the growth rate is still quite good, it is now down to 22.6% year over year. We also need to keep in mind that its share buyback program has resulted in a reduction of its shares outstanding by 5%. If there were no share buyback, its EPS growth rate would be revised downward to a growth rate of about 17%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Beside a deceleration in its earnings growth rate, its same store sales growth rate (“SSSG”) is also decelerating. As the chart below shows, its SSSG of 5.5% in its Q4 fiscal 2018 was a 30 basis point year over year. In fact, its SSSG has declined year over year in the past eight out of nine quarters. As Dollarama’s business faces saturation in its main markets, it is likely that this deceleration will continue in the near future.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Minimum wage is on the rise

Dollarama has an excellent track record of reducing its Selling, General and Administrative expenses (“SG&A”) as a percentage of its revenue. As the chart below shows, its SG&A as a percentage of revenue has declined to 14.5% in its fiscal 2018 from the high of 21.1% in its fiscal 2010. However, this trend may be reversing this year. In Ontario, the minimum wage has increased to C$14 per hour back in January 1, 2018 and will increase again to C$15 per hour starting in January 1, 2019. Other provinces such as Alberta, Quebec, and British Columbia either had already announced or have announced increases in minimum wages. In addition, the current low unemployment rate in Canada will force Dollarama to increase its wages to keep its employees.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Dollarama is Fairly Valued

Share price of Dollarama has declined by about 7.5% since reaching its all time high in late January 2018. However, its share price has increased by 41% in the past year. Its forward PE ratio of 26.5x is about 4.1x multiples higher than its 5-year average PE ratio of 22.1x. Dollarama’s premium PE ratio is warranted if it can consistently deliver higher EPS growth rate. However, as Dollarama continues to expand its business rapidly, it will become increasingly more difficult to achieve the same level of EPS growth rate. Given the expected deceleration of its EPS growth rate in the next few years, I believe its current valuation is at a premium already.

Investor Takeaway

Dollarama is a well-managed company that operates efficiently. However, its same store sales growth and EPS growth rates are decelerating. In addition, the tight labor market in Canada and the increase of minimum wages in several provinces in Canada this year and next year will negatively impact its business. Since its share price is already trading at a premium, investors should patiently wait for a pullback before making their investment.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.