Gold And Silver Update 3/31/18

Introduction

Gold has seen three recent price spikes above $1,350, but has fallen back towards $1,320 (or below) each time. The gold COT report is in a neutral to cautionary range, while the silver COT report has been bullish for several weeks. In this update, we briefly discuss the gold price magnet, the most recent Commitment of Trader’s report, and the volume profiles for gold and silver.

Gold Price Magnet

The option expiration Price Magnet for gold is neutral in the short run, and unfavorable for May. Nevertheless, the May Price Magnet for gold has risen from below $1,290 to near $1,300 in recent weeks. If you are interested to learn more about Price Magnets, then please click this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

Gold & Silver COT Report

Volume Profile of the front-month futures contracts

The rolling of the front-month contract to June coincided with the recent price delines. Either gold is forming a center of gravity here, or it could drop to a new range lower.

The silver volume center of gravity is above $16.50, although $16.25 is a lower price level that has seen a lot of trading activity. If silver breaks above $16.75, then I believe we could see a short-covering rally back towards $17.00, and perhaps even towards $17.50, the top of the recent range.

Commodity Conquest

In my Marketplace Service, I publish daily update on the OPEX price magnets for gold, WTI crude oil, natural gas, S&P Futures and other key commodities and ETFs. In addition, I conduct buy-side coverage on eight energy and commodity firms. My verifiable record of completed public trades From June 2017 to the end of February 2018 is shown below.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long SLV