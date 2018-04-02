Sentiment Speaks: Will The Beatings... I Mean Whipsaws Continue?

“The beatings will continue until moral improves”

The whipsaws have been quite amazing in the market of late, and are indicative of corrective action. When we began this correction, I provided a target of 2424-2539SPX on the downside. In fact, once we struck the top of that target region, I expected a rally back to the 2727SPX region. But, once we reached our 2727SPX target, I warned the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that we should expect a significant amount of whipsaw from this point forth. And, the market has truly delivered.

The market has been smacking both the longs and shorts on an almost daily basis with these wide swings we have been seeing of late, as it has been treating traders as represented in this clip from Animal House:

So, the question is if this whipsaw action will continue? And, I think it will for a little longer. In fact, the market provided the set up for this whipsaw we saw on Friday, and I warned investors following my analysis of this potential.

During the week, I noted that we will have to break below the 2590SPX level if we are going to drop towards our lower targets to complete this wave (4). However, if we were unable to break the 2590SPX region, it could set us up for another whipsaw back up towards the 2680SPX region. In fact, I noted that “if the market wants to really cause the most havoc possible, that yellow count would be quite evil as it would take us back up towards the 2685SPX region for a more protracted 4th wave structure.”

As we know, the low struck this past week was 2593SPX, and Friday presented us quite the whipsaw rally.

For those that do not know a lot about Elliott Wave analysis, Ralph Nelson Elliott theorized that public sentiment and mass psychology move in 5 waves within a primary trend, and 3 waves within a counter-trend. Once a 5 wave move in public sentiment has completed, then it is time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply the natural cycle within the human psyche, and not the operative effect of some form of “news.”

This mass form of progression and regression seems to be hard wired deep within the psyche of all living creatures, and that is what we have come to know today as the “herding principle,” which gives this theory its ultimate power.

Over the last 30 years, many social experiments have been conducted throughout the world which have provided scientific support to Elliott’s theories presented almost a century ago.

One of the insights into the market that Elliott recognized was that 4th waves are the most variable of the entire 5-wave structure which he identified. In other words, he noted that 4th waves provide the most whipsaw in the market. So, understanding where we are within the larger degree structure provides significant advance notice of what to expect. In fact, I know of no other methodology which can provide the context to the market structure in the same way that Elliott provided.

So, in the coming week, as long as the market remains below the 2685SPX region, we are set up to drop down to at least the 2530SPX region. And, if Friday’s marked the high for this rally, then we have a potential projection down to the 2500SPX region. A strong break out over the 2685SPX region would have to make me re-assess this shorter-term perspective. So, the bulls and bears have been drawing their lines in the sand, but the question is if you know where to look for them. If you want more detail on these levels, along with the charts, come visit us at The Market Pinball Wizard.

Housekeeping Matters

Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.