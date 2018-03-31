Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Galectin Updates Investors, Pfizer's Tafamidis, Solid Biosciences' DMD Candidate

Analysis focus: Galectin

Today we will focus on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) after the company provided an update to investors and also released its financial results for 2017.

Galectin ended 2017 with $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The company had received $4.5 million in proceeds in January 2018 from common stock warrant exercises. In December 2017, Galectin had also entered into a $10 million line of credit. The company expects the current cash position and line of credit to fund planned operations and research and development activities through the end of the first quarter of 2019. In 2017, the company research & development expenses had totaled $11.7 million.

Galectin also provided an update on upcoming milestones, the most important of which is its meeting with the FDA in early May 2018 to present the results of its NASH-CX clinical trial. The purpose of the meeting is to seek agreement on a plan for a Phase 3 clinical trial. In our NASH series last month, we had discussed the results from the phase 2b trial, NASH-CX, with GR-MD-02. The trial was evaluating the lead candidate in NASH cirrhosis patients with portal hypertension. The study failed to meet the primary endpoint of a statistically valid reduction in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) compared to placebo in all subjects. In a subset of patients (50%), those that did not have esophageal varices, a statistically significant improvement in HVPG compared to placebo was observed. The company is hoping to reach an agreement with the FDA on a plan for the phase 3 study, based on the data from subset of patients.

We believe that this is an important upcoming catalyst for GALT and if the company does succeed in moving GR-MD-02 to phase 3, this could provide a boost to shares.

Stocks in News: Analysis of PFE

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that a phase 3 study, ATTR-ACT, evaluating its tafamidis in patients with transthyretin cardiomyopathy.

Analysis: Results announced by Pfizer showed a statistically significant reduction in the combination of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations at month 30 compared to placebo. Moreover, no new safety signals were observed in the study. Tafamidis has been granted an Orphan Drug and Fast Track status and is approved in the European Union (NYSEARCA:EU) for the treatment of for the treatment of transthyretin familial amyloid polyneuropathy.

In other news

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced that it remains committed to DMD candidate SGT-001 and plans to do whatever is necessary to restart its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, placed on clinical hold by the FDA a couple of weeks ago after the first patient experienced a serious adverse reaction soon after dosing.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) announced that the FDA has signed off on its subsidiary ActoBio Therapeutics' IND, allowing the initiation of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating AG019 for the treatment of early-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced that the FDA granted an accelerated approval to its BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for the treatment of adults and children with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (NYSE:ALL) who are in remission but still have minimal residual disease (a few cancer cells remain which means that there is a higher risk of relapse).

