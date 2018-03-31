Redfin: Another 'Great Company, But Horrible Stock'?

A discussion of Redfin's competitive advantages against its peers and their staying power.

First step in the top-down look at Redfin, a recent technology inspired IPO.

Over the past few months I have discussed a number of companies whose products and services I completely LOVE but at the same time realized that their stocks were not much more than an opportunity for insiders to either cash out or get bailed out.

In a typical initial public offering ('IPO'), the companies go on their "road shows" to promote the stock and with the help of the IPO sales commissions and the media hype around initial public offerings, numerous investors who have no business investing in them buy in, hook, line and sinker.

More often than not, the IPO then shoots up in value over the next few months based on the hype of "yet another HOT IPO!"

But then, the hype dies down, the fundamentals come into play and investors get hurt.

Over the past few years we saw this with companies in various sectors such as Shake Shack (SHAK), Pandora (P), GoPro (GPRO), FitBit (FIT), Snap Chat (SNAP), Zynga (ZNGA), MobileIron (MOBL) and numerous others.

In my previous work I highlighted two companies in particular whose products I LOVE and use, but am either staying away from investing long or am even shorting the stock. They are Roku (ROKU) and YogaWorks (YOGA).

In both of those cases, the companies produced a terrific offering, but whose business model is either broken or mismanaged.

The latest company to join my watchlist after using the service and having an amazing experience with thus far is Redfin (RDFN), the latest take on evolution in the real estate market.

Is Redfin going to do for real estate what Amazon (AMZN) did for retail and online commerce? Or is the company doomed to join the ranks of other failures based on an unsustainable business model?

Let's try to figure it out!

Source: Redfin.com

What is Redfin?

Is Redfin a technology company? Are they just a bigger real estate brokerage? Or are they yet another Zillow, Trulia or Realtor.com?

That is the key question that I believe will set the tone for how we view the company and the investment.

In the purest sense, Redfin is a large U.S. real estate brokerage agency with a presence throughout the country. They employ Realtors in multiple capacities and are essentially one large team. In that sense, Redfin is competing directly with RE/Max (RMAX) and Realogy Holdings' (RLGY) numerous brokerages under the Better Homes, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA and Sotheby's brands.

Redfin's main competitive advantage is the seamless technology platform which can be monetized without the need of having customers either buy or sell a home with Redfin. Redfin further generates their own data analytics which it licenses to interested parties. The company also uses their data for their own agents. In that sense, Redfin is also competing with Zillow (Z)(ZG) which operates the websites Zillow.com and Trulia.com.

In recent years Redfin further expanded their offerings which compete with real estate service providers and even real estate investors. The company now offers a concierge service to help you sell a home, title services to close the transactions and even mortgage originations in select states.

Beyond that in a move unexpected by most, the company announced "Redfin Now" which seeks to purchase properties for their own book, at below market prices in order to flip the homes for a higher price later. This program squarely pits Redfin against many enterprising agents throughout the country and even professional and part time house flippers and investors.





Disruption Power?

Expedia, Travelocity, Kayak, Orbitz, and Hotwire have virtually put every travel agent out of business. The only places where a travel agent is still used is in corporate or cruise ship travel.

Amazon.com virtually killed the book sellers and forced a massive "right sizing" effort throughout retail.

Tax software such as TurboTax and TaxCut eliminated many accounting jobs as for most people, having an accountant is no longer necessary.

Uber and Lyft have caused waves in the livery business and Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO is giving hotel owners grief.

Often times, technology companies come along and bring lower costs and efficiencies to industries where the incumbent players enjoyed extremely healthy commissions and margins.

Is it therefore possible that technology is going to come in and tackle one of the last sectors where high commissions still exist?

You Bet!

In real estate, selling a $100,000 home in Kentucky may take the same time and effort as selling a $500,000 home in New Jersey, yet, that NJ home seller is going to pay 5 times as high of a fee, $30,000 in New Jersey versus $6,000 in Kentucky.

What about the exuberant real estate prices found in LA, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and parts of Miami? Is it harder to sell real estate there than anywhere else in the country? I don't believe so.

Another industry where a commission based model has already been displaced is the financial services industry. Placing a $1,000,000 trade for Microsoft stock takes the same effort as a $100 transaction, so why pay a 2% fee?

Even in the full service brokerage worlds of UBS, Merill Lynch and Morgan Stanley paying a fixed transaction charge is now the norm to place a trade.

While Redfin does not charge a flat fee, Redfin substantially reduces the cost of selling a home and then shares the sales commissions with those buying through the company.

This reduced fee structure alone has the ability to disrupt the traditional real estate brokerage industry the same way online brokers,

Not Just About The Money

Lower costs alone are typically enough to disrupt an industry.

With Redfin however, it's not even about the money.

Over the past few months I have had conversations with family, friends and the Redfin professionals I have worked with. In those conversations one point of interest that comes up is that when we purchase our home, I would be 100% okay NOT getting the buyer's refund.

The "Redfin Experience" is more than enough to use them instead of any other real estate agent I have ever toured with.

What is that experience?

How have we usually looked at real estate?

You either drive by a property that you want to see or look in the newspaper or another site, even Zillow or Realtor.com. You find the properties you would like to see, you contact your Realtor or find someone you want to work with.

You then try to find a time when they are available to tour with you, then you wait for them to contact the sellers to try to find a time that works for everyone, the sellers, your real estate agent and yourself.

When you want more information, you ask your real estate agent to either find your properties on MLS and have them email you a list to choose from, and then continue the back and forth.

In every sense, your real estate agent becomes the gate keeper.

In a world where I can order what I want, when I want, and have it delivered where I want... the traditional real estate model creates more issues and more hurdles that PREVENT ME FROM BUYING!

How does it work with Redfin?

Let me give you an example and tell you how I came to use Redfin.

One sleepless night I was playing around with the Redfin app after discussing it with a mortgage broker friend of mine.

At 7 AM I found a property locally which looked interesting and I wanted myself and my spouse to see. By 5PM I was touring the property with my spouse.

After finding your home of interest through either the app or Redfin.com, you are able to schedule a tour with a click of a button!

Source: Redfin

Immediately you are able to see when there is someone available to tour the property with you!

Source: Redfin

Without having to find an agent and then go back and forth between when they are available to fit you in and which also works with your schedule, you are able to accomplish ALL of that in less than 30 seconds with Redfin.

If the time shows up as available to book on the website, THERE IS either a lead agent or an associate agent available to go look at the properties with you!

Do you want to add other properties to your tour? Just click a button, there is no need to call your agent.

Need to reschedule your tour? Just click a button, there is no need to call your agent.

Need to cancel? Just click a button.

Source: Redfin

Of course, this is only part of the process.



If you wish to tour a property, you also need to have the appointment confirmed by the selling party.

Once again though, Redfin saves time.

While with a traditional agent you now have to wait for them to try and schedule the appointments, as soon as you schedule a tour on Redfin, the company's schedulers SCHEDULE the appointments for you, there is no need to wait for your agent to try to do it! While your agent may be showing another property or negotiating another contract, there is a dedicated person whose job it is to schedule appointments.

As a buyer, Redfin has virtually eliminated EVERY roadblock I would have to wanting to go visit a property.

Up until this point, you do not need to speak to ANYONE!

Now, if this is your first tour with Redfin, the company has you verify your identity with an email or an upload of your ID.

Once your appointments are confirmed by the sellers, you will get an email or a text message from the agent assigned to show you the properties confirming the appointment. This has been consistent any time I toured with a new associate agent when my primary agent was unavailable to show the properties.

Then, 1 hour prior to your scheduled tour you get a text message reminder sent by Redfin.

You go, you meet, you visit. Ground breaking!

With Redfin, as a buyer, you are able to find faster, schedule faster, see more, and see sooner!

How Is It Possible?

Redfin has in a sense built a moat around their business model which would force competitors to COMPLETELY change their business models in order to compete.

Why?

After all, you can go on Realtor.com or Zillow and look for properties and request information from a realtor.

The biggest bottleneck in buying or selling a home is the agent you are working with.

The traditional real estate model is based on a single point of contact as they are they are the ones getting paid the sales commission.

Unless your agent is big enough to have employees, you can only see properties if you fit in THEIR schedule. They are NOT going to send you to a competing agent in their agency to go tour with you.

Redfin agents on the other hand ARE NOT paid commissions and are either on a salary in the case of primary agents or 1099 independent contracts who get paid a flat fee to show up to either take you around a property or attend a home inspection, etc.

Often times when working with a traditional agent, you may feel like you are wasting their time as they would only gets paid their 2% commission ONCE you close on your home.

With Redfin, ANY time an agent meets with you, they are being compensated for their time and expenses.

With a traditional agent, there is also a fixed amount of money they will generate off of a potential sale. A $300,000 home may generate gross revenue between $4,500 and $6,000 for the agent.

A successful agent knows that every minute spent answering emails or phone calls, every mile driven to meet you or show you a property, and every 30 minutes spent showing you a property, negotiating contracts, talking to your lawyers or mortgage brokers or attending a home inspection is being subtracted from that theoretical limit to what you will spend and they will make.

Therefore, there is an inherent conflict of interest between you and your traditional buyer's agent. It is in THEIR best interest to get you to fall in love with a property and PAY AS MUCH as possible to get you into the deal AS QUICKLY as possible. The longer it drags on, the less they make or more they lose.

This is also why in a lot of ways, the traditional real estate agent will be quick to both qualify you as a likely buyer and force you to sign a representation agreement before you even decide whether you like working with that agent or not.

With Redfin, the entire compensation structure for the people that you work with is based upon your satisfaction. As such, I am told a part of the agent's compensation is based upon the rating you assign the agent at the completion of the deal.

After being subjected to the traditional real estate model, it was somewhat surprising to hear my Redfin agent suggest that I still schedule more home tours even though we identified a property we were interested in making an offer on! While a traditional commission based agent would surely push me to close on the home we identified, my Redfin agent encouraged me and my wife to look at more homes while we wait just in case we find something we like even better.

So Has Redfin Disrupted Real Estate?

Absolutely. They have changed the model from one where a commission based agent was a necessary evil to a model where an agent's compensation is based on how well they serve you.

From a buyer's perspective, they virtually eliminated the conflict of interest caused by the commission compensation and as the buyer, you no longer have to feel guilty for wanting to see yet another home.

This is why Redfin has "earned a Net Promoter Score, a measure of customer satisfaction, that is 52% higher than competing brokerages’, and a customer repeat rate that is 65% higher than competing brokerages'."

Source: Redfin 10-K Annual Report

Personally, I don't see how I would use or recommend anyone but Redfin for future real estate needs.

Redfin's challenge now is to spread that message throughout the industry and not get silenced by the existing players in whose best interest it is to keep the model the same.

But... Is There Value?

As good and ground breaking as Redfin is, there is of course the issue of value.

The company is currently valued at around $1.867 billion.

When we compare Redfin to its real estate brokerage peers we find in pure market cap, the company while priced higher than RE/MAX (RMAX) at $1.07 billion, is about half the value of the behemoth in the industry, Realogy (RLGY) valued at $3.5 billion.

The big opportunity of course is when we look at Redfin as a Zillow (Z)(ZG) competitor with Redfin being priced at nearly 1/10th the size.

If we look at the website traffic however, The difference is far less between the two...

Source: SimilarWeb

Obviously website traffic should not be the only determining factor of the market capitalization but it does go to show that Redfin has a viable platform based purely on their client facing technology.

If we look at the revenue we can find that Redfin already generates more than RE/Max but is a mere fraction of Realogy. Zillow however, is not that far off.

Where this does help is in defining what Redfin can achieve in the future as a growing real estate brokerage, no matter what their value is today.

Bottom Line

Even though I did not intend to start looking at Redfin's financials yet, I am glad we did.

If anything what it does is acknowledged that while yes, Redfin like almost any other recent tech IPO is overvalued for where it is today, there is plenty of room for Redfin to grow in the future.

Unlike my major criticism with Roku (ROKU), FitBit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO) where the product is great but it was a one time sale, with very little moat, and unrealistic expectations for ongoing revenue, Redfin is not creating a new business. Redfin is redefining service expectations and is doing it with technology.

What attracts me most about Redfin and why it is on my "due diligence list" is that the company has multiple revenue sources and is growing their asset base for the future. While they are indeed a real estate brokerage company, they are also real estate investors, real estate services providers and a technology company studying real estate trends and offering those analytics to others.

While I still have major questions on the valuation and am not ready to open a "long" position, I would certainly feel comfortable saying that Redfin has advantages over their competitors for the long term which offers up a number of paired trade ideas.

Another way of implementing Redfin would be through options and is most certainly a strategy I will be discussing with Income Idea subscribers in the immediate future.

