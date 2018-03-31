4 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today (Video)

Today's video introduces four Dividend Aristocrats that we believe are in the buy zone today.

At Sure Dividend, we often write about the merits of investing in the Dividend Aristocrats - stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

The Dividend Aristocrats are often considered to be the best-of-the-best when it comes to dividend growth stocks.

In order to be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must:

Be in the S&P 500



Meet certain minimum size & liquidity requirements

Have 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases

There are plenty of merits to investing in the Dividend Aristocrats. Most notable is the performance of this high-quality group of dividend stocks.

Here's what the data looks like.

Source: S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fact Sheet

As the table above shows, the Dividend Aristocrats have generated annualized returns of 12.4% per year over the last 10 years while the S&P 500 has returned 9.5% per year. In other words, the Dividend Aristocrats have generated 2.9% of annualized outperformance over the last decade.

While the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats can be captured through the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), many readers on Seeking Alpha prefer to purchase individual securities. Unfortunately, many Dividend Aristocrats are overvalued today, which implies lower future returns for today's investors.

Fortunately, its a market of stocks, not "just" a stock market. Careful security analysis can lead investors to find tidbits of value, even within a high-quality investment universe such as the Dividend Aristocrats.

In today's video, we introduce four undervalued Dividend Aristocrats that appear to be compelling buys today. The four Dividend Aristocrats discussed in this video are:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - a large retail pharmacy corporation in the United States and Europe

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - the world's largest publicly-traded energy company

Cardinal Health (CAH) - one of the "big 3" drug distribution companies along with McKesson (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

AT&T (T) - the largest telecommunications company in the United States by market capitalization

You can watch the video below:

For the companies in the video, we discuss:

An overview of its business model

Recent financial performance and potential performance-impacting factors (both internal and external to the business)

It's current price-to-earnings ratio and how it compares to its historical price-to-earnings ratio

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, XOM, CAH, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.