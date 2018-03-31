Fonar Corporation: What Investors Can Expect Going Forward

I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could. Reduction in the reimbursement rate for medical imaging will also affect profitability.





I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)

In the past month, the shares of Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) - a company that innovated the Upright MRI and runs a diagnostic imaging business - and rallied over 18%. Following the similar trend, the stock appreciated over 69% for the past year. On the longer horizon, the shares procured over 320% profits. At the closing of the trading session on March 29, the stock traded 8% higher. Despite its uptrend in the previous month, Fonar was beaten down by the latest lackluster earnings report. The elephant in the room is whether investors should take profits on Fonar’s shares. In this research, we’ll elucidate pertinent developments and what investors can expect from the company going forward.

Figure 1: Fonar stock chart. (Source: StockChart).

Fundamental Analysis

Founded in 1978, Fonar is headquartered in Melville, New York. The company operates two business segments, including the manufacturing and selling of Upright MRI scanners and the diagnostic imaging centers. Back in 2013, the firm managed 23 total centers through its subsidiary Health Management Corporation of American (“HMCA”). As of late, that number has grown to 26.

The Upright MRI has the key advantage of user convenience: it can accommodate obese and large patients. In contrast to conventional MRI machines, the Upright MRI enabled the patient to get scanned standing up or to stay in any position. Scanning the patient in the weight-bearing position (upright) enables a better diagnostic accuracy for conditions like a spinal injury (as shown in figure 3).

Figure 3: Advantages of the Upright MRI (Source: Fonar)

Despite its strengths, Fonar has yet been able to sell many MRI scanners. One of the likely reasons is that the firm is quite small ($197M market cap). A small firm faces the limitation of having an insignificant salesforce. The other reason is that MRI machines have a long life cycle (of at least a decade); therefore, hospitals rarely need to replace it. Consequently, it’s dollars to donuts that MRI sales will maintain its current trajectory.

Our investing thesis on Fonar resides in the new business development back in 2013 with the acquisition of the diagnostic imaging management business, HMCA. The aforesaid business is quite lucrative, as it enabled the company to post the 7-consecutive year with increasing profits. While the share price has been quite volatile, the stock appreciated substantially throughout the aforementioned period. Based on the latest earnings report as well as fundamental developments, it is likely that there is a shift in business profitability going forward. That being said, we’ll go over key earnings highlight.

For Q2 2018 (ended on Dec. 31, 2017), Fonar posted the 10% increased in total revenues (at $20.2M) compared to $18.4M for the same period a year prior. Net income for the said quarter logged at $5.2M, thus representing 6% improvement from the $4.9M for the similar period of comparison. Be that as it may, the diluted earnings per share of $0.61 signified a 3% decrease for the quarter. A notable mention about the earnings is that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, reduced the usual 27.7% corporate rate to 21%.

Nowadays, many hospitals do not operate their own MRI equipment. Instead, they rely on a diagnostic management company like HCMA to provide the service. Though the diagnostic management business has been thriving over a half-a-decade, we expect significantly more competition going into this space going forward. With more competition, the profit margin will be lowered.

In addition, the reimbursement rate for medical imaging has been on a declining trend, as the US government is trying to reduce the healthcare spending. Over time, the said policy will significantly reduce Fonar’s earnings. And, it is highly likely that the recent earnings loss is reflective of the fundamental shifts as elucidated.

Final Remarks

Despite the favorable tax rate going forward, these fundamental shifts are significant enough for the company to experience its first earnings decline in years. Asides those two businesses as mentioned, there is no other business for the company to fall back on. The stock has procured over 7% profits for our subscribers. Though it can ride on its momentum to trade higher, now is a good time to take profits to err on the safe side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

