3 Questions For Schlumberger Into Earnings

SLB has increased exposure to North America, which could become a headwind by the second half of 2018.

Will North America hold up? Is deepwater awakening? Why are margins declining? These are three key questions.

Schlumberger (SLB) reports Q1 earnings on April 20th. Analysts expect revenue of $7.87 billion and eps of $0.39. The revenue estimate implies 14% growth Y/Y, but a 4% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Q4 was a mixed quarter for Schlumberger and it appears Q1 could be mixed as well.



Will North America Hold Up?



Last quarter North America land drilling was the white-hot sector of the oil services industry. For the week ended January 12, 2018 the U.S. rig count was up by over 40%. It was also flat compared to that of Q2, which implied the rig count might have plateaued. Schlumberger's total revenue was up 3% sequentially; North America and Latin America were up 8% and 9%, respectively.

North America growth paled in comparison to its Q3 performance when the company reported 18% growth - another signal that maybe drilling activity in the region had plateaued. Nonetheless, Schlumberger is investing more in the region. It recently acquired Weatherford's (NYSE:WFT) U.S. pressure pumping assets for $430 million. This will increase its revenue from North America which currently represents 34% of its total revenue.



For the week ended March 29th the U.S. rig count 993, up 20% Y/Y. That connotes ebullient activity again this quarter. However, if drilling activity eventually plateaus will Schlumberger regret having doubled down in North America? We could soon find out.



Is Deepwater Awakening?

Deepwater drilling has been the runt of the oil industry. Now that oil prices have sustained themselves above $60 the segment could be awakening. Last quarter additional fleet redeployments at OneStim helped spur product sales from Cameron's Surface and Drilling Systems. With oil prices hovering near $70, I expected double-digit revenue growth from the region. Schlumberger's OneSubsea operations provide equipment, systems and services to the subsea oil and gas market.

If oil prices remain at current levels then Schlumberger could potentially growth revenue from this segment by double-digits. It could also put some distance between the company and Halliburton (HAL) which lacks a major offshore or subsea presence. While Schlumberger has been playing catch up in North America it could be Halliburton's turn to play catch up in deepwater.



What's Wrong With Margins?

Schlumberger is known as the Rolls Royce of oil services firms. Among firms catering to land drillers it has the highest EBITDA margin - well north of 25%. It maintained those margins after oil prices cratered during the second half of 2014. The acquisition of Cameron lowered margins into the low 20% range. In Q4 EBITDA margin was at 20%, down from 23% in Q3 and 23% in the year earlier period. The question is, "What is impacting margins?"

Generic technology hurt the seismic acquisition operations so Schlumberger exited the business and recorded a $1.4 billion write-off. The company suffered another $938 million write-off related to investments in Venezuela; that country's state-owned oil company has been having trouble repaying credit extended to it by various oil services firms. If the margin compression was related to these two segments then it could make more sense. If its does not reverse this quarter then management may need to clarify further.



Conclusion

SLB is down 17% Y/Y. The company had increased exposure to North America which could become a headwind. Margins are declining even with rising oil prices. Sell SLB.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.