Chesapeake Energy: Elephant Temper Tantrum

Every now and then the elephant in the run stomps and makes a lot of noise. Investors had better pay attention because the problem that everyone hoped would never be voiced now makes the front pages followed by potentially more stock impact.

For a long time, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock was a trading vehicle based upon volatility. The stock would rally if gas prices increased or maybe the market liked the latest press release. The stock appeared detached from operational results while traders made money on the way up and the way down. But as shown above, the way up has now disappeared for the most part. The way down definitely appears to predominate. The stock has leveled off lately but an analyst really got to the nasty challenges facing the company provoking the company answer.

“We’re not desperate to sell assets and we’re not going to sell assets without getting good value,” CEO Doug Lawler said at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans. “We know we need to improve the balance sheet, but we don’t have to sell anything in the near term.”

The impact of this answer is demonstrated by the repeated references to the answer on many websites (especially Seeking Alpha). Since I began to write articles on Chesapeake Energy, the main goal has been to deleverage the balance sheet. The problem is that when sales did occur (click on 10-K), often times there were large payments to remove onerous contracts followed by impairment charges.

Recently, despite the continuing goal to deleverage the balance sheet, property sales activity has decreased. Lately, only about $500 million in property sales was announced. This company has nearly $10 billion in long term debt plus a negative working capital balance and more long term debt classified as current. There is a need for far more than $500 million in property sales to straighten out a balance sheet where debt is several times shareholders equity.

The financial leverage would be ok if there was enough cash flow to service the debt. But cash flow has been very insufficient to service the debt let alone fund the capital budget properly. The result has been that the last few property sales have really funded working capital rather than actually reducing the debt. Some observers would call this a long term debt (death) spiral that few companies escape.

All of the above nearly forces the following survival strategy for management to have any hope to escape the debt spiral.

The capital budget dollars available will obviously first be spent on the highest return projects. Obviously, South Texas Eagle Ford projects have a very high return with the high oil and liquids yield. Management has publicly hoped that the increasing liquids yield of production will allow the company to increase cash flow even if production does not materially grow.

The increasing productivity shown on the first slide gives investors some hope that this speculative strategy will succeed. The revival of the Austin Chalk formation was an unexpected bonus on these properties. Production history is just beginning to become significant but it appears that there are now two very profitable oil zones to delineate on these properties. There are more unexplored zones. But right now management needs "sure things". Both the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk results appear to provide that needed certainty at the present time.

The next more important oil and liquids production would be up in Wyoming. This play is a good deal more speculative because it has far less production history. However, management is claiming some success here and will add more rigs to the play.

The debt reduction shown above has been a priority for some time without actual results. It is very possible that the market attitude has changed to the point that the stock will not respond to much else but debt reduction results combined with cash flow increases. For several years management had a relative pass on these issues from Mr. Market. However, the attitude of Mr. Market towards Chesapeake Energy appears to have changed and continues to change towards more hostility.

The lack of significant property sales to obtain the debt reduction shown above for at least a year is disconcerting. However, if management demonstrates increasing cash flow from the steps taken above, then the market may well reward the stock. Cash flow increases from production have been historically very hard for this company to obtain.

As noted before the annualized cash flow of the fourth quarter cash flow from operations approaches $2 billion. But management really needs at least $3 billion and preferably $5 billion to properly service the current debt load. Oil prices have been rising so management needs to be prepared for the next inevitable oil price downturn that occurs in this industry.

There is not a lot of significant debt due for awhile. Plus recent worldwide events could keep oil prices higher than expected for awhile. So management has some time to figure this out. But property sales do not appear to be a viable avenue to reduce debt at the current time. So the burden of debt reduction and adequate cash flow appear to fall on operations.

That is a speculative way to survive by reducing debt. It is not impossible though. Clearly, the stock market is now in the "show me the cash" mood. That attitude is probably not good for long term investors at the current time. The stock may be at $3 currently. But there does not appear to be a ready vehicle to increase the stock price either short term or long term. Instead there is a very real risk that the stock could go lower.

Long term investors may want to watch the progress from the sidelines until cash flow shows a significant improvement. Petroquest Energy (PQ), for example had decreased sharply while the cash flow has increased.

This is a story that has played itself out repeatedly. The company has made good solid progress. First management re-completed a major well to dramatically increase cash flow. Then management drilled some very profitable gas wells (even given current miserable gas pricing). Still the market has punished the stock as the fundamentals have gotten better.

The market appears to be very hostile to gas stocks and extremely hostile to financial leverage. The very unfavorable result is shown above. This stock could still provide a spectacular return should the progress shown in the past continue. But the current stock price drop is both significant and confidence shattering.

A lot of investors hope that the progress will be rewarded as it has with California Resources as shown above. Management has made some very minimal cash flow progress during the year. In the meantime management traded some debt for some expensive preferred stock in a joint venture. This allowed management to claim progress decreasing debt. But the debt decrease deal actually increased costs and probably decreased reserves as a result.

Management will be able to hide the increasing costs by consolidating the joint venture. There will be a line item at the bottom of the income statement that removes the non-controlling interest in the joint venture. But that line item does not break out the respective cash flow, EBITDA, and other important items that really belong to the non-controlling interests. This is GAAP accounting at its worst.

The result will be that cash flow, EBITDA, and other items are overstated unless the investor breaks down and analyzes the non-controlling interest. Consolidated cash flow and other consolidated items are no good if the controlling company cannot receive that extra cash (from the consolidation) through distributions.

This topic has been covered several times with Teekay (TK) in much more depth. The consolidated cash flow looks great. However, the distributions to the parent company are far different. So the parent company actually has negative cash flow on an unconsolidated basis. In the future that may change. Generally Mr. Market loses hope before the future arrives. However, many managements hope that investors will not analyze the statements in depth to determine the true situation. Consolidated cash flow often looks enticing. Unconsolidated cash flow is a footnote in the financials if it appears at all.

In any event, California Resources is a stock market favorite. One of these is usually enough for many investors to look for the next California Resources. The fact that California Resources needs higher prices for a few years is not dissuading the speculators. After all, the stock has appreciated considerably to justify the main hoped-for future outcome.

The problem is that for every California Resources, there are far more Petroquest Energy results. In addition, many shareholder will hold California Resources to a very likely unfavorable end. A very agile trading strategy works for California Resources going both up and down. That strategy is fairly advanced and requires a lot of discipline.

However, my mailbox is full of investors that held on after the double or triple shown above until a very unceremonious end. Past examples would include Sandridge Energy (SD), Halcon Resources (HK), and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP). All of these had enticing rallies before they eventually reorganized and left the common shareholders with nothing or next to nothing.

Therefore, despite Chesapeake Energy having a very enticing low price, long term investors should probably look elsewhere for a better as well as less risky investment. Agile speculators may still make money on volatility or by selling short at these levels. But this stock is clearly no longer an investment vehicle for the average investor. If management show adequate progress, there will be time for the average investor to get on board. Now is clearly not that time.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

