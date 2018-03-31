Crude Oil: Technicals Point Higher, But Other Indicators Suggest A Pullback

Introduction

Crude oil has either established a double-top, or will continue to rise higher in a bullish technical picture. The option expiration Price Magnet for both April and May, however, suggest that oil has a correction in the making.

Daily Chart

The technical picture for crude oil is undoubtedly bullish, and technical considerations could continue to dominate trading in the short run. Crude oil is trading above all key moving averages, and could get momentum if it begins to set new highs.

Crude Oil Price Magnet

Nevertheless, the option expiration Price Magnets for WTI crude oil are cautionary for April and bearish for May. If you are interested to learn more about Price Magnets, then please click this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

Volume Profile of the front-month futures contract

The rolling of the front-month contract to May coincided with the recent rip higher. If crude oil breaks below $64.50, then we may begin to see the center of gravity for volume shift lower. Perhaps we will see a completed head-and-shoulders top before price heads lower.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Additional disclosure: I am short crude oil with May expiration puts