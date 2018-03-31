Chipotle Mexican Grill: Food Safety Concerns Remain

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has experienced strong headwinds over the last several years due the onslaught of health issues making it into the public eye. Many investors claim that these days are long gone - and it may very well be true, yet consumers continue to cite food safety as an ongoing concern according to a recent UBS Evidence Lab survey.

Source: Barron's

A large problem Chipotle faces is the unwillingness of consumers to try the chain in the first place. This has Chipotle making efforts to attract new customers to its restaurants. As a result, marketing expenses stand to see an increase, placing pressure on their bottom line.

Valuation is also relatively high, with the casual Mexican chain trading at a premium to competitors - relying heavily on the success of Brian Niccol, and leaving little margin for error.

UBS Evidence Lab Survey

The survey, which consisted of 1,500 adults who frequent QSRs, provided valuable insight into the way customers felt about the company.

Despite many investors dismissing health-related issues among the chain, food safety still holds weight among consumers. Roughly 37% of respondents cite concerns about food safety as a reason for visiting Chipotle less.

When it comes to attracting new customers however, Chipotle certainly has hoops to jump through:

Customers who rarely or never eat at Chipotle are the most likely to hold food safety concerns against the chain, with a whopping 60% of people who don't visit the chain indicating a "significantly negative impact or a complete loss of trust in the brand." Source: Business Insider

Aside from food safety, consumers also pointed out better QSRs and price as factors. Chipotle recently finished their price increases across their restaurants, which is expected to drive revenue to some extent. Yet with consumers naming price as a reason for eating at Chipotle less, uncertainty lingers around whether the price increases will be enough to offset the loss in customer traffic.

The restaurant chain is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Attracting new customers comes at a cost, and may likely impact profitability in the near term. However, not addressing the issues at hand may cost the restaurant chain big time in the grand scheme of things.

The Chipotle Bull Case

Source: Secret Menus

That isn't to say the restaurant chain is destined for doom. We believe that a Chipotle breakfast menu would spark revenue growth, as has been the case with other QSRs. Niccol successfully introduced a Taco Bell (YUM) breakfast menu; however, BMO Capital Markets analyst Strelzik gives a Chipotle breakfast menu a 50/50 chance of success.

Strelzik also highlights some key possibilities to take into consideration regarding a breakfast menu:

Introducing breakfast at CMG likely would draw a favorable investor response and drive comp momentum, but it may not be accretive to [earnings per share] and almost certainly would be dilutive to restaurant margins. Source: US News

He also mentions how long it took McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) for their breakfast menu to become profitable: roughly eight years. Our thoughts are in line with Strelzik's: none of these initiatives are cheap to implement, and they come with heavy risk.

Many Chipotle bulls also bring up the potential of drive-thrus for the restaurant chain. Should Chipotle wish to integrate drive-thrus into their business model, it will certainly not be cheap. Many stores are not situated in locations fit for a drive-thru, and that's not to mention the costly remodeling that would have to be done. Even then, there is no guarantee that it would be a hit.

Conclusion

Even after several months without any notable health issues, food safety continues to be a reason consumers have reduced their Chipotle visitations. Consumers also cited "better QSRs" and "too expensive" as contributing factors. As Chipotle makes an effort to attract new customers, we see operating expenses increasing, driven by higher spending in promotions and marketing.

Chipotle's bull case relies heavily on the success of new CEO Brian Niccol. Many of the options on the table may help grow Chipotle, yet nearly all of them are not only costly, but risky as well. We're believers that a breakfast menu (which is currently available only at a D.C. location) holds the key to top line growth; unfortunately, such an endeavor does place pressure on margins.

Looking at valuation, the stock trades at a multiple of ~52x LTM earnings - certainly higher than the peer average at ~31x earnings. With subpar performance metrics (LTM net margin less than half industry average), we don't see strong justification for current price levels. Current year EPS estimates are ~$8.38 (Source: Bloomberg). Our price target reflects the peer average multiple to Bloomberg's 2018 EPS estimate.

We reiterate our sell rating, and increase our price target to $260.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.