Hartstreet: Oil Production In The Eagle Ford Increases 20%

A number of huge Eagle Ford locations have been completed recently, and although many have targeted the Austin Chalk it benefits the play.

Although non-core areas are not nearly as prolific, there is a rather wide area that can be developed with very good payback times.

Our recent articles on the Permian's well design driven oil production improvements is also seen in other US plays. The evolution of design has been occurring over years. It is in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Colorado, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Each play will react differently to those changes. We have seen a number of huge wells from several operators in the Eagle Ford. The Permian focus has drowned out talk of Gonzales and Karnes counties. We think the Eagle Ford has been overlooked, but recent monster wells in the core could become more often than not. Better economics should push operators to increase production in the coming months as oil prices trade higher. We think WTI will increase to $70/bbl or $75/bbl this driving season. This could push the US Oil ETF (USO) up 12% in just a couple months. US production will be brought on line, and push those prices back down in 2H18.

We pulled 1218 horizontal locations in the Eagle Ford completed in 2016. The most activity was in Karnes. Karnes has excellent geology, but recent results in DeWitt seem to show it has better economics.

Source: Welldatabase.com

DeWitt, Lavaca, Gonzales, and Karnes have the best oil curve in order. DeWitt has only seen a small increase in wells, which should increase in 2018.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average horizontal completion in 2016 produced 96 KBO and 437 MMcf over the first 12 months of well life. Eagle Ford results trail the Permian by a wide margin.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In 2017, 1230 horizontals were completed. Karnes and LaSalle have the largest number of completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

DeWitt, Karnes, Gonzales, Live Oak, and Atascosa are the top producing counties in order. DeWitt is outperforming by a large margin, but has not seen a significant increase in completions. From 2016 to 2017, DeWitt completions improved oil production by 40 KBO over the first 12 months of well life. The Karnes improvement was 35 KBO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

EOG Resources (EOG) is the most active in the play. It is followed by Chesapeake (CHK), Marathon (MRO), Sanchez (SN), and Carrizo (CRZO).

Source: Welldatabase.com

Atlas Eagle Ford has the top oil curve. It was accomplished through just two locations in Atascosa, averaging 350 KBO in 7 months. It used almost 20 million pounds of sand in one of those horizontals. It provides an idea of the upside if a proper well design is used. Atlas is followed by Pioneer (PXD), Encana (ECA), Conoco (COP), Devon (DVN), and EOG have the best oil curve of operators in the Eagle Ford. The majority of monster wells have been done by these names.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Production improved in 2017 to 115 KBO and 518 MMcf. This is a 20% increase in oil production per location.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In summary, operators continue to improve production per location. This 20% increase in the Eagle Ford was seen like the 32.5% in Midland and 18% in the Delaware. Improving economics should place a ceiling on oil prices around $75/bbl. This price could be reached this driving season as world oil inventories have decreased significantly yoy. This environment is positive for E&Ps in the US, and we should see a bullish move in names in the coming months. The greatest improvements yoy have been seen in counties with higher well pressures. This is the case in DeWitt and Karnes. Expect better well design to be more prolific in core areas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long eog, dvn, eca, crzo.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article.