Three Brick-And-Mortar Retailers With Blowout Dividend Growth

With the growth of online shopping and in particular the perceived domination of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the death of the retailer has been and continues to be a popular theme among financial professionals. This year, however, has brought an acceleration in dividend growth for many dividend growth companies. In particular, there are three traditional “brick-and-mortar” retailers that have rewarded investors with dividend increases well beyond what they’ve historically done. For both income and growth investors, these three companies are worth looking at.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy focuses on technology, electronics, and associated services. The company owns Geek Squad, which provides information technology (IT) support to individuals across a wide range of electronics, from computers and smart phones to appliances. Despite a brief attempt to move to supporting business IT needs (the company bought mindSHIFT Technologies, which caters to small and mid-size businesses in 2011, but later sold it in 2014), the company’s focus is on retail through its more than 1500 stores. Geographically the company is focused on the United States – more than 90% of Best Buy’s annual revenues of $42 billion come from the United States.

In March, Best Buy announced a 32% increase to its dividend to an annualized $1.80. With the increase, the company extended its dividend growth streak to 16 years and the stock’s yield jumped to 2.7%. The recent dividend increase also pushed up Best Buy’s dividend growth rate to 21.5% over the last 5 years and 12.8% over the last 10 years.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores is known for selling discount designer clothing and accessories, through both its more than 1400 Ross Dress for Less stores and 200 dd’s DISCOUNTS outlets. The company has expanded rapidly and is continuing to do so – Ross recently announced a plan to add another 100 stores (75 Ross Dress for Less and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS stores) in fiscal year 2018. All of Ross’ $15 billion in revenues comes from the United States and the U.S. territory of Guam.

Ross Stores had built a history of dividend increases in the mid-to-high teens, but the company’s most recent dividend increase was the largest in 8 years. Ross’ 24th year of dividend growth came with a 40.6% increase to an annualized 90 cents per share, giving the retailer a forward yield of 1.2%. While not a large yield, it isn’t unusual for a stock with a dividend growth rate of 21.5% over the last 5 years and more than 25% over the last decade.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Like Ross Stores, TJX Companies sells discount clothing and accessories through its retail outlets. The T. J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Homegoods chains are the best known of its seven chain brands. With nearly 4000 stores, TJX is more than twice as large as Ross. The other major difference is that TJX has gone international – the company operates in Canada, Australia, and Europe, including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, The Netherlands, and Poland.

Despite its size, TJX – like the other two companies – continues to build an outstanding dividend growth record. The company has 5 and 10-year dividend growth averages of more than 21%. This year, TJX announced a 24.8% increase to its dividend to an annual $1.56, giving the company a forward yield of 1.9%.

Comparing the Valuation of These Three Retailers

Fast growth usually means high valuations, but the current valuations of these three retailers do vary. Take a look at the table below (all data from finviz.com):

Company P/E Ratio P/S Ratio P/B Ratio P/C Ratio Debt/Equity Ratio Div Yield BBY 16.6 0.5 5.0 6.2 0.32 2.7% ROST 22.0 2.1 10.4 26.1 0.14 1.2% TJX 18.9 1.5 11.1 18.2 0.48 1.9%

As you can see, none of the companies have excessive amounts of leverage and the price-to-earnings ratios are in roughly the same range for all three companies. But the market seems to be discounting Best Buy’s growth prospects. Best Buy is selling at a price-to-sales ratio of a quarter to a third of Ross or TJX’s values. Furthermore, Ross and TJX all have P/B and P/C ratios well in excess of Best Buy. Finally, Best Buy’s forward yield of 2.7% is significantly higher than Ross’ 1.2% and TJX’s 1.9%.

Now, it’s worth noting that I’m comparing an electronics retailer with two apparel retailers. So, the comparison may not be exact, but with the online retailing threat from Amazon and others, all brick-and-mortar retailers are seeing the same downward pressure on margins.

Or at least they should be. But these three companies are not only thriving but growing in a very competitive industry space and are worth looking at for any investor – but particularly dividend growth investors – that are looking to add retail to their investments.

What Does Technical Analysis Say About These Companies?

From a technical perspective, two of the three charts look strong, while there is a possible reason to be concerned in the price movement of the third company.

First, let’s look at Best Buy. Here’s what the daily chart looks like:

The Daily Chart of BBY Shows a Symmetric Triangle Pattern (stockcharts.com)

After advancing rapidly from December into January, BBY has been building a symmetric triangle formation over the last 6 weeks. This is traditionally a basing pattern which has allowed the stock to work off the overbought conditions on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). While stocks can break out of this pattern in either direction, usually the stock continues in the same direction that it had before the basing pattern (in this case, up).

Another bullish factor is that while BBY has been building this pattern, the RSI has stayed above 40. This RSI level traditionally acts as support in bullish situations.

Overall, the picture looks bullish for BBY and the probabilities favor an eventual breakout to the upside.

Next, let’s look at TJX Companies:

The Daily Chart of TJX Shows a Cup & Handle Breakout and Retest (stockcharts.com)

TJX began building a cup and handle pattern in May 2017, from which it broke out at the end of February 2018. The stock spent March pulling back to the prior resistance point around 79.86, but has since bounced from there. Pulling back to find support at a prior resistance level is not unusual after a breakout and the price activity since then is bullish for TJX. As with BBY, the technicals look favorable for TJX and the probabilities favor a breakout above the prior high of 84.79.

Finally, here’s what the Ross Stores chart looks like:

The Daily Chart of ROST Shows a Bearish Descending Triangle Pattern (stockcharts.com)

The chart on ROST is not as bullish as either of the other two charts. In this case, ROST is forming a bearish triangle pattern. In this pattern, the stock makes progressively lower highs while still finding support at the same level. Most of the time, this pattern breaks out to the downside. While it doesn’t reflect on ROST’s long-term profitability, investors might find a better price later if the bearish triangle breaks down as probabilities indicate.

A word of caution: technical analysis looks at the likelihood of future price movement based on prior price action. However, until a pattern resolves itself – that is, actually makes the movement that is favored, things remain uncertain and can go either way. The bottom line is that you shouldn’t take action based solely on how a pattern is setting up, but rather on what happens when the pattern breaks.

Conclusion

All three of these companies are successfully competing and expanding in a very competitive space. Even better, their history shows that they are dedicated to rewarding income investors at the same time. And while ROST’s chart is not as positive as TJX’s or BBY’s charts, all three companies are worth considering for dividend growth investors. Of the three, Best Buy appears undervalued on a fundamental basis as compared to Ross Stores and TJX Companies.

