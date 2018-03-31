IQIYI: Boundless Opportunity In This Flopped IPO

Valued at less ~3x forward revenues, iQIYI trades at less than half the valuation of its U.S. peer Netflix.

Shares closed down 14% on the first day of trading, valuing iQIYI at just shy of $11 billion.

Despite the onslaught of Chinese companies to list in the U.S. this year - from fitness wearables company Huami (HMI), online anime gaming company Bilibili (BILI), and now the "Netflix of China", iQIYI (IQ) - none have managed to find favor with U.S. investors. Also in spite of the fact that these Chinese IPOs tend to be mega-deals (iQIYI raised $2.25 billion in its IPO, about three times what Dropbox (DBX) raised), most U.S. investors aren't paying much attention to these deals.

This is where I believe the opportunity comes in - especially with a hugely growing company like iQIYI that has the right story to pitch to investors, but just might take a little time to become a Wall Street darling. iQIYI, whose business I covered in a prior article, is a subsidiary of Baidu (BIDU) that engages in online streaming and produces its own original content, much like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The latter, as we all know, is the "N" in FANG and one of the most perennially loved, outperforming stocks in the U.S.

iQIYI sank 14% from its offering price by the end of its first trading day, typically an indicator of a "failed" IPO. I'm keen to ignore this, however, and focus on the huge opportunity that lies ahead. See the company's one-day chart below:

It's true that investors have been selling off tech stocks all throughout the month of March, but the market was up 1.4% on March 29 (the day iQIYI went public), and Netflix up 3.3%. The lack of buying in iQIYI's IPO probably reflects a lack of familiarity with the name among large investors than anything else.

Just because a company is a Chinese-domiciled, U.S. listing doesn't necessarily make it a shaky investment. Over the last twelve months, iQIYI's parent Baidu is up 30%; Alibaba (BABA) is up 70%. I see iQIYI's flop as a huge opportunity - especially when its valuation pales in comparison to Netflix.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the iQIYI offering:

Shares priced at $18, the midpoint of the initial $17-$19 range

The company sold 125 million ADS, indicating a capital raise of $2.25 billion.

Post-offering, there are 2.11 billion Class A and 2.84 billion Class B shares outstanding. The latter are mostly owned by Baidu. Class B shares have supervoting rights but an equal economic interest in the company.

Each ADS represents 7 Class A common shares, indicating 875 million Class A shares sold in the IPO, or about 18% of the company.

A typical 15% greenshoe option is being reserved for underwriters to purchase up to 18.75 million additional ADS, creating the possibility of an additional $337.5 million raise.

After expenses, iQIYI expects to collect $2.176 billion in net proceeds from the offering, implying an IPO expense ratio of just 3.3% - far lower than typical IPOs.

The company intends to use 50% of the funds raised to produce new content, or just north of $1 billion. For comparison, Netflix has committed to spending ~$8 billion on original content this year.

Note that, as per the cap table below, Baidu will own about 57% of iQIYI, but 93% of its voting power. This essentially still renders iQIYI as an independently traded subsidiary of Baidu:

Figure 1. iQIYI cap table Source: iQIYI F-1A filing

Valuation update

Where things get really interesting is the fact that iQIYI's valuation - already cheap in its initial IPO pricing - has sunk even further on Day 1 trading to bargain-basement levels, at least relative to Netflix. It's true that bears do have some justification in saying iQIYI doesn't deserve Netflix's premium. Some observers have called out that the relative lack of copyright protection in iQIYI's home market makes its content library worth much less than Netflix's. I'd argue, however, that as the Chinese middle class continues to explode and spend more on leisure and entertainment, the propensity to spend on online streaming versus downloading content illegally will increase.

A study by iResearch cited in iQIYI's IPO registration documents expects spending on online entertainment in China to grow at a ~28% CAGR through 2022, as shown below:

Figure 2. iQIYI market opportunity Source: iQIYI F-1A filing

As the largest streaming player in China, iQIYI is well positioned to flourish from the growth in entertainment and internet spending that has been accelerating in China over the past decade. Its modest valuation, in my opinion, doesn't reflect this huge potential. With its revenue of RMB 17.4 billion in FY17 representing under 8% of the total revenue pie, iQIYI still has plenty of room to expand in an industry that is already thrusting upward.

With each iQIYI ADS closing its first day of trading at $15.55 and representing 7 Class A shares, iQIYI's per-share value is effectively $2.22 ($15.55 divided by 7). With 4.95 billion shares outstanding after the offering, iQIYI has a market cap of $10.99 billion.

We can also add iQIYI's $91 million of debt and net out its $232.6 million of balance sheet cash, as well as the $2.176 billion it expects to net from the IPO, to arrive at an enterprise value of just $8.67 billion.

Here's a look at where iQIYI's revenue landed in FY17:

Figure 3. iQIYI revenue Source: iQIYI F-1A filing

With $2.67 billion in FY17 revenues at a 55% growth rate, iQIYI trades at a backwards-looking valuation of 3.24x EV/FY17 revenues. If we extrapolate iQIYI's growth forward and conservatively estimate that it will achieve 40% revenue growth in FY18 ($3.74 billion), iQIYI current trades at 2.3x EV/FY18 revenue multiple.

Netflix, on the other hand, trades at a breathtaking >8x forward revenues:

While the discussion of whether or not Netflix is overvalued is best reserved for another discussion, the simple fact that iQIYI trades at about one-quarter of Netflix's valuation speaks volumes about the former's ability to rally, once the market temperament is right. It's not a stretch at all to call iQIYI a bargain-basement stock.

Final thoughts

Unlike trading a typical IPO, where you can net double-digit gains in the first few hours, I believe holding iQIYI will require a bit more patience. Both Alibaba and Baidu also traded flat for quite some time before rocketing upwards in the last year, and iQIYI will likely follow the same pattern.

There's no rush to buy iQIYI shares, but investors would be wise to gradually build a position as shares continue to flounder in the ~$15 range. My ultimate price target on the stock is $28, representing 6x EV/FY18 revenues - still a discount to Netflix. Though iQIYI certainly carries a great deal of execution risk, the fact that it's backed by Baidu - one of China's foremost Internet giants - should also give investors a large degree of comfort.

In short, I'm not disappointed that the IPO failed to take off - it creates an opportunity for value investors to rush in.

