Nordstrom - Intrinsic Valuation Shows Substantial Upside

I am going to focus on Nordstrom's business and value the stock using the present value of its future cash flows.

In a recent article, I shared some thoughts on the current conditions and the future prospects of Nordstrom’s (JWN) business, analyzing the company’s results in terms of channel diversification and expansion in the off-price business, and discussing the stock’s current valuation relative to its peers. If you haven’t read the article, I suggest you read it here.

Relative valuation is a necessary tool to assess the attractiveness of any stock, as it tells us how the market is pricing similar businesses. Nonetheless, it’s not the only way we can assess the value of a business and estimate a fair value for the stock. Another tool we can use for this purpose is intrinsic valuation, which consists of calculating a fair value for a stock based on the present value of all the cash flows the business will generate. In this article, I want to show my calculations for a fair value of Nordstrom’s stock based on the present value of the business’ future cash flows.

Business Prospects

Before starting our modeling and DCF analysis, it’s necessary to spend some time discussing Nordstrom’s business fundamentals and prospects. In this way, we will understand the likely direction of revenue and margins, which we need to include in our model.

There are several factors we need to consider before estimating Nordstrom’s revenue growth. The first and most important seems to be the current state of the retail industry in the United States, which has lived through two difficult years (2016-2017) characterized by:

• Declining foot traffic in malls. Unlike in other parts of the globe, such as Asia and Europe, malls in the United States have lived through some difficult years, with steady declines in foot traffic and, as a consequence, lower sales from retailers with exposure to this segment. One of the reasons foot traffic and sales were weaker in the United States than they were in Europe or Asia was not related to economic growth; rather, it seems to be mainly related to the different characteristics of malls in the United States as compared with other regions. In Europe, mall traffic has been much more stable due to the high percentage of foot traffic that is generated by entertainment, restaurants and other forms of services (which account for around 50% of the total square footage in many malls), which help stabilize foot traffic. Unlike the European equivalents, malls in the United States are usually much less exposed to services, which make retailers more exposed to the negative effects of declining foot traffic.

• An unfavorable consumer spending environment due to high healthcare costs and a shift in spending preferences towards experiences and services, such as traveling and entertainment. This obviously comes at the expense of other areas.

• Increasing pricing pressures generated by the fast expansion of digital-only retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) and their aggressive pricing strategies implemented with the goal of gaining market share (“your margin is my opportunity”).

• An increasingly promotional environment triggered by the need to get rid of excess inventories and restore good levels of store traffic. These two factors affected a large number of retailers, especially in the department stores segment, which has been one of the most promotional segments in the retail space.

Despite these challenges and the long-term nature of some of these problems, the retail space has experienced a strong rebound in the past few quarters. The shift was triggered by improvements in inventory levels and composition; a more favorable consumer spending environment; and the significant investments in omnichannel capabilities from traditional retailers. It was also helped by minor positive forces such as the expansion of loyalty programs, which contributed to the revival in store traffic and customer retention.

In this context of improvements, many retailers have posted record sales during the last holiday season, and Nordstrom itself experienced a strong acceleration in comps growth, together with many of its peers:

The strong emphasis on omnichannel capabilities allowed the company to resist to the competitive pressure from e-commerce players, while the company managed to deliver an excellent level of customer service that allowed it to gain market share at the expense of "weaker" retailers, with an annualized revenue growth of 5% over the past five years. Some factors that are going to generate margin pressures remain, such as the fierce competition from e-commerce players. However, the likelihood of market share losses to such players seems mitigated by the successful expansion of Nordstrom’s e-commerce and omnichannel capabilities, plus the business’ large scale and decent financials, which allow it to continue to take market share from weaker competitors exiting the business. That’s why I am going to model a moderate revenue growth, but I can’t easily assume a strong expansion in margins starting from the current levels.

Revenue, Margin Trends, and DCF valuation

Nordstrom’s top line has kept growing at a 5% CAGR in the past four years despite the combined effect of the several dilutive forces mentioned above, and it’s reasonable to expect it to maintain decent growth rates in a context of improving consumer spending levels and less intense promotional activity. On the other hand, we have to take into account the significant number of store openings and the low probability that a large number of stores will be opened in the coming years. The reason is that retail space in North America is currently characterized by significant overcapacity, with retail space per capita estimated at 5-6 times higher than in other countries such as Germany, Japan and France. The company itself mentioned lower growth rates for 2018 (+1% YoY), and I think we can expect something similar for the following years as well, at least until the growth rate in the pure e-commerce industry starts to decline. I estimate revenue growth rates between 1% and 2% for the next 5 years, with a slow convergence to a terminal growth rate of 2.8% in 2027.

Regarding margins, I think we have to take into account the margin-dilutive effect of e-commerce growth when we try to estimate Nordstrom’s margins. There are two negative forces driven by e-commerce growth. The first is increasing margin pressures generated by online pure players such as Amazon, which run their businesses at razor-thin margins in order to gain market share. Nordstrom is not fully immune to competition from online pure players despite its positioning as an upscale fashion retailer. The second force is the dilutive effect of the rising variable costs (such as shipping and fulfillment costs) driven by the company’s own e-commerce channel. Third-party retailers usually face margin dilution due to the combined effect of those forces, and Nordstrom doesn’t seem to be an exception, as it reported a constant decline in EBIT margin while the e-commerce channel was growing. Although the compression in EBIT margin was exacerbated by the significant investments in IT and omnichannel capabilities, I still estimate a slight margin dilution as e-commerce continues to grow.

Starting from an increase in EBIT margins in the next few years as a result of the better conditions in the industry and lower investments, I modeled a slight decrease in EBIT margin. I used estimates of a 15-20bps yearly contraction in EBIT margin driven by e-commerce growth, partially offset by operating leverage. This is the result of my estimates, which I will use in my DCF model:

Starting from these assumptions, we can build a DCF model to estimate Nordstrom’s fair value based on the present value of its future cash flows:

A few clarifications:

The cost of equity was calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, with the 10-year Treasury bond’s yield of 2.8% as a risk-free rate and the historical return of the S&P 500 as the required return from the stock market.

The Beta was calculated on the S&P 500, using 6-year weekly data.

The cost of debt was estimated using the weighted average of Nordstrom’s outstanding bonds’ yields.

The Terminal Value is calculated assuming a 2.8% perpetuity growth, using the risk-free rate as a proxy of terminal growth as suggested by Damodaran.

Based on these assumptions, JWN’s fair value should be $62, which translates into a 28% upside for the stock.

Conclusion

Nordstrom faces some challenges for sure, together with many of its peers. Despite that, there are enough elements to justify the expectations of a moderate improvement from here. Using moderately positive but reasonable assumptions for revenue growth and operating margins, and objective measures to estimate the firm’s cost of capital, I have estimated a fair value that still shows a decent upside from the current levels, assuming the recent stabilization doesn’t end up being only a short-term phenomenon. In conclusion, an intrinsic valuation of the firm’s future cash flows seems to confirm my view that JWN remains a good pick at the current levels.

