Updated View On Genesco: Activists Have Captured Most Of The Value

In early December of 2017, I made the suggestion that Genesco (NYSE:GCO) should consider breaking up, with a particular emphasis on exploring a sales process or spin-off of the Lids business. Well, activists Legion Partners and 4010 Partners established a combined stake of over 5% of the company that I believe management responded to by running a sale process for the struggling Lids business.

That said, the activists might have captured a strong share of the initial value. The history of Lids has demonstrated ability to grow rapidly, but recent margin compression suggests that it may be difficult for Lids to return to 9-11% operating margin of its heyday. However, I may have been slightly too conservative valuing the business previously. I am increasing my fair value range to $34-45 based on a revised view of Lids.

Revisiting the Lids Valuation

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue $378,913 $405,446 $465,776 $603,345 $759,324 $791,255 $902,661 $975,504 $847,510 $779,469 EBIT $31,987 $36,670 $44,039 $56,026 $82,349 $85,794 $48,970 $17,040 $41,563 $11,684 Ebit % 8.4% 9.0% 9.5% 9.3% 10.8% 10.8% 5.4% 1.7% 4.9% 1.5% rev % growth 7.0% 14.9% 29.5% 25.9% 4.2% 14.1% 8.1% -13.1% -8.0% ebit % growth 14.6% 20.1% 27.2% 47.0% 4.2% -42.9% -65.2% 143.9% -71.9% WS Champ Phildelphia New York San Francisco St. Louis San Francisco Boston San Francisco Kansas City Chicago Houston NBA Champ Boston Los Angeles Los Angeles Dallas Miami Miami San Antonio Golden State Cleveland Golden State NFL Champ Pittsburgh New Orleans Green Bay New York Baltimore Seattle New England Denver New England

As we can see in the above chart, Lids has been a volatile business over the past three years compared to its hey day 2010-13 rapid growth and margin expansion. I tried to isolate the trend to recent championship comps, but I believe the issue with the business lies elsewhere.

In its heyday, Lids was riding strong in-store growth as well as online growth. Lids skews younger, and I believe its customers were quicker to move online. That said, I believe total sports apparel and hat revenue is just somewhat flattish. As management noted on the recent call, we are seeing an ongoing shift in headwear choices. Snapbacks have started to decline, with the likes of “Dad hats” proliferating the marketplace. Even classic fitted hats sold by New Era are less successful at the moment, which I believe has led Lids to lose a great deal of past business.

In addition, I believe recent years’ growth in business has made managing inventory levels more challenging. Lids is managing a broader business with greater geographic diversity, and I bet a lot of this management takes place centrally. I suspect a turnaround will require much better visibility into inventory management, and perhaps arrangements directly with product manufacturers to secure more limited, or, hopefully, more timely production runs. Fanatics is building just that, with its ability to reduce sports apparel inventory risk while managing a broader marketplace.

Imagine if Fanatics acquired the insight from Lids on market analytics that allowed it to even better control the supply chain and maximize revenue and profitability with reduced inventory risk. I could then see plays for family run headwear companies and factories that produce pro sports apparel for further integration and negotiating power against leagues. Eventually, Fanatics could rival Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) when it comes to bidding on sports contracts.

Lids is already making the right moves that a strategic like Fanatics would want to see occur. The cluttered Lids stores are moving to become cleaner showcases for products that consumers have not been able to touch and feel online. I think the better display orientation may give better sales growth to the e-commerce channel, which I believe brands are realizing are still key to generating demand. There’s a lot more of an experience in-store than online.

That said, while there is a very natural strategic acquirer, in my view, I think Lids recognizes some of the underlying value of its business. I previously pegged mid-cycle operating margins at 3%, but I am upping that value to 4% in light of analysis of Lids’ relationships on the headwear side with the likes of New Era. Hat companies will be quick to respond to a market change, but it may be a while before headwear actually turns. That said, I think the margin profile of this business will come under pressure thanks to greater price transparency and faster shipping times that allow consumers to catch and a trend quickly.

Nevertheless, a sale price under my new assumptions could yield $187.5 million to $262.5 million, which would create value per share of $9.73-13.63. This effectively increases my sum of the parts valuation to $34-45 per share. At the high end of this range, investors would have a return of ~ 13%.

Because my valuation methodology tends to be DCF-based and somewhat conservative, I believe there could be additional upside driven by a revaluation of the pure Genesco “footwear” company, which houses the teen-leaders Journey’s and Schuh’s, as well as a legendary brand in Johnston & Murphy. This could push the valuation to as high as $50 per share, in my view.

