CSX: Still A Coal World

CSX (CSX) reports Q1 earnings April 17th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.8 billion and eps of $0.66. The revenue estimate implies a 2% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

As Coal Goes So Goes CSX

Rail traffic white hot in the first half of 2017, but appears to have cooled so far this year. For the first 12 weeks of the year U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 3,030,729 carloads, down by 0.5% Y/Y. Intermodal units were up 5.7% and combined volume experienced an increase of 2.6%. CSX's two largest carload groups are Industrial (21% of total volume) and Coal (14% of total volume). Coal prices have been volume over the past few years, and CSX's coal exposure still defines the company.

CSX's Q4 revenue fell 6% Y/Y and the declines were broad-based. Coal revenue fell 2%, as volume was down 5% but the company increased prices by 3%. In the past Coal has had to compete low natural gas prices and a shift to clean energy. Meanwhile, Industrial has been impacted by a decline in crude-by-rail markets and a fall in North American vehicle production. If the global economy falters the Industrial segment could fall further.

Cost-Cutting Has Improved The Expense Ratio

CSX has embarked on a cost-cutting plan to improve the railroad's expense ratio. The plan was initiated by former CEO Hunter Harrison. The plan was to improve CSX's expense ratio to rival that of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Canadian National (CNI). I originally thought Harrison was setting CSX up to be bought out. CSX recently affirmed it would continue with Harrison's plan to cut jobs and rail cars, and slash capital spending. The question remains, "What is CSX's end game?"

CSX's expense ratio was 66% in Q4 2017 down from 68% in Q3. Current CEO Jim Foote wants to bring the railroad's expense ratio down to 60%. To get there he may have to cut the labor ratio which currently at 23%. CSX has laid off over 2,000 employees so far this year; more lay offs could hurt employee morale. CSX has already closed rail yards, mothballed underutilized trains and cut overtime pay for hundreds of workers. The sudden changes may have negatively impacted the culture. Critics suggested such changes came at the expense of safety measures.

Train derailments, bottlenecks and customer delays dogged CSX over the summer. The service problems could have been due to internal mistakes or the closing of too many rail yards. That said, CSX must improve its service levels or run the risk of customers taking their business to other railroads or shipping via trucks instead.

Conclusion

CSX is up 19% Y/Y. Those gains include the benefit of cost take outs and GOP tax cuts. I believe the upside from CSX's efficiency plan is priced into the stock. A hit to Coal or the Industrial segment may not be. I rate CSX a sell into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.