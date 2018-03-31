GLD: Time To Buy?

It probably goes without saying that 2018 has already turned out to be a very interesting year. Regular stock market “flash crashes” define a reality that has become the norm - but most investors are still holding exposure in many of the most problematic areas (i.e., tech). Dividend investors are uniquely well protected in these types of environments. But, when we are building our retirement portfolios, it is critical to adjust portfolio allocations in certain situations. If we look at the central stock market benchmarks, there are many reasons for concern. We are of the mindset that further “flash crashes” will be seen this year. Stock markets simply moved in one direction for too long, and algorithmic trading simply will not allow these types of moves ad infinitum. There is a great deal of debate about the degree to which algorithmic trading is actually influencing markets. But we see the writing on the wall, and have opted to increase exposure to the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) at current levels in anticipation of a run back toward $130.80.

If you are already long assets tied to the value of precious metals, you have probably not had much reason to smile during the last five years. GLD is lower by 18.57% for the period as a strong risk appetite has kept investors more interested in equities. What goes up must eventually come back down again - and many of those same investors might be wise to direct their attention elsewhere. Assets tied to the precious metals complex have not participated in all of the exuberance seen in stock markets. This means that instruments like GLD are trading at a discount at a time when geopolitical uncertainties could lead to safe-haven rallies.

Since we are essentially looking for a way of playing against all of the stock market exuberance of the last few years, we first need to confirm our stance by looking at some of the companies that have generated a substantial portion of that interest - namely, the FANG stocks:

For most of the current rally, tech stocks and the NASDAQ have led the way (and reaped many o the capital gains returns). But the FANG stocks are now pointing to their worst drops in history - and this will not do anything to help investor sentiment. Periods of rising volatility are not over, and we believe that there are not many assets that will benefit more than GLD in its status as a traditional safe haven.

Volatility spikes are becoming increasingly apparent in the broader NASDAQ, as well:

You might, perhaps, be an uber-bull and believe that the US stock market can slow its declines, stabilize, and then rebound to new highs. But if we continue to see rising volatility, markets are going to look for alternatives. The US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) could also benefit in the first half of this year, but the long-term trends in the greenback have already been defined as “strongly bearish.” This leaves the precious metals as the last option, and this is why we like it as one of the market’s possible standout performers in 2018.

If you are not an uber bull, and you accept the thesis that we could be in for a period of violent price swings in stock markets, the only question left is deciding between the traditional safe havens. Recent financial news headlines have highlighted the rallies in UUP, but the longer-term picture is not nearly as optimistic:

After falling through critical levels on the weekly charts, the UUP ETF has not been able to muster a sustainable turnaround. This is even with strong economic data releases pointing to a bullish outlook on several different fronts. The Federal Reserve has discussed the possibility of four interest rate hikes this year; unemployment is at lows not seen in ages, and GDP levels are hovering around 3%. These are all bullish factors for UUP - but none of them have resulted in material gains. Don’t buy the hype - no rallies are coming in the greenback, and this will not work as a protective asset if/when further “flash crashes” are seen in stocks.

Activity on the weekly GLD charts is looking fantastic, with prices pressuring resistance in an ascending triangle formation. It does not look as though this resistance level will hold much longer - and it looks like now is the time to start building exposure in GLD if you have not already done so. The next historical resistance is found at $130.80. The decisive factor in determining the portfolio allocations you wish to use will ultimately come from your level of confidence in that stocks will hold their highs. If you are highly skeptical, you might want to consider adjusting your outlook to allow for more exposure to GLD as a precious metals instrument that is actually capable of acting as a safe haven.

