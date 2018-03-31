Bank Of America: The Real Problem?

But the real problem ahead (which could prevent sustained a turnaround) is the Federal Reserve, and changes in interest rate policy not currently anticipated by the markets.

Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have taken a tumble recently, and the added volatility has injected feelings of uncertainty for dividend investors. In most cases, dividend portfolio strategies are based on a relatively conservative outlook that does not jibe well with volatility. These are the cases where it pays to take an objective step back and view things from a longer-term perspective. When we last outlined our view on the stock, our recommendation to buy BAC on a drop into the $29 handle was almost entirely dismissed as “impossible.” Well, here we are - right at our suggested inflection point. The good news is that we maintain our original stance and see this as a buying opportunity. New positions should be structured in ways that allow for some room to the downside, as we are currently watching for a few scenarios that could potentially derail markets during the second half of this year. That said, we are long BAC and will add to the position if markets drop further over the next few months.

Over the last five years, shareholders in BAC have had a wild ride. In terms of volatility, BAC is well above the market average but this has not been ringing many alarm bells because most of that activity was positive. What many new dividend investors forget is that “what goes around, comes around” and that the same level of volatility can just as easily force markets in the other direction.

Moreover, from a dividend perspective, some analysts view BAC as second-rate, as it is clear there are stocks with higher dividend payouts in the financial sector. But the stock’s 1.58% yield is above the low-risk savings rate (1.42%), and those dividends are well-covered by net profits (4.2x coverage). Long term, the picture does not change much as dividends after 3 years are expected to be covered by net profit with 3.4x coverage. So, from a dividend perspective, this is still a solid selection.

BAC Revenue/Earnings: Yahoo Finance

We have seen other short-sighted criticisms suggesting that Bank of America’s quarterly earnings performances are erratic. There might have been some truth to this in 2017 but we feel this largely misses the point. The weak links have been on the revenue side of the equation but earnings look much better when viewed on a comparative basis:

Growth Rate Chart: Simply Wall St.

Earnings growth at BAC is well above the banking sector and the market as a whole (at 14.7%), and there is nothing material in our long-term view that will likely alter these trends over the next year.

Earnings Projection Chart: Simply Wall St.

Longer term, it should be remembered that Bank of America has posted 20%+ year-over-year earnings growth for the past 5 years. The only real wild card here is the interest rate question, and there is likely to be some market-inspired volatility if inflationary pressures are not elevated enough for the Fed to pursue a more hawkish tightening policy.

BAC Yields on Loans Book: Market Realist

Additional rate hike expectations could brighten the outlook for the banking sector, and the Fed’s recent decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (to 1.75%) is supportive from this viewpoint. But there is still a difference of opinion in terms of the problem of consumer inflation, and this could result in fewer rate hikes than the market is currently anticipating. We have seen contrasting comments from members of the Fed, and so there is still room for error in the projections. Comments from the Fed suggesting a more aggressive interest rate path would be a negative for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) but positive for the banking sector (higher interest spreads / net interest margins). This makes BAC a capable defensive stock choice if broader declines are seen in the benchmarks.

BAC Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

The monthly charts in BAC suggest that there could be further problems in the wake, as market prices have now retraced more than half of the decline that began in November of 2006. As BAC dropped to its 2009 lows at 2.53, it created the dominant price move defining BAC’s valuation history. Markets failed on approaching the 61.8% retracement of that move (at 35.21). This comes as the long-term rally is pressing against the upper-end of its 2-standard deviation range, and readings in the Commodity Channel Index indicator are showing bearish divergences

From a chart perspective, this is essentially a bearish ‘perfect storm’ and its catalysts could be triggered if the Federal Reserve is not as hawkish as the market currently anticipates. Ultimately, this could be the real problem for our outlook if it turns out to be the case. Until then, we remain long BAC but will look to add to our position if this selling pressure is seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.