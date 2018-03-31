Acxiom: Buy After The Crash?

March was a rough month for all companies in the data industry. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) tanked after the Cambridge Analytica scandal (see my latest Facebook article here), and in an effort to weed out potential sources of privacy issues, the social media giant severed ties with data brokers, including Acxiom.

As a result, Acxiom sank from $28 per share, before Facebook’s announcement, to below $19 per share, where the price currently sits at $22.71.

ACXM data by YCharts

After seeing Acxiom’s shares shed one-third of their value, I assumed that Facebook provided a large portion of their revenue, but after reading around, the facts didn’t quite match up.

Big Data’s Privacy Woes

According to a Reuter’s article on Acxiom:

For fiscal year 2019, Acxiom expects total revenue and profitability to be hurt by as much as $25 million.

Considering Acxiom executives pegged revenue guidance between $910–$915 million for FY2018, the loss of Facebook’s business is less than a 3% blow to Acxiom’s projected revenue for 2018 alone. So why the sharp decline?

I think the main issue is that investors are afraid that the Facebook dilemma is only the beginning of Big Data’s woes.

From their latest quarterly earnings presentation, Acxiom claimed that it works with “14% of the Fortune 500.” The real worry is if other companies will follow suit with Facebook, and also begin severing ties with data brokers like Acxiom in an attempt to regain public trust.

From what I’ve researched, I think Acxiom is in an excellent position in terms of compliance with privacy regulation.

One thing the CFO (Warren C. Jenson) discussed in the Q3 2018 earnings call was his confidence in the data broker’s compliance standards:

People are being very, very cautious [about the EU’s May 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)] because it's really heightened the importance of privacy and heightened the importance of compliance. I would tell you flat out that that benefits Acxiom and benefits LiveRamp in the long term because that is one of the things that we bring to the table, an expertise as to how to deal with privacy compliance. We believe that we are the gold standard on that front.

So while management acknowledges some short term losses, it is reassuring to know that they believe regulation will give Acxiom a competitive advantage relative to peers:

In the long term, GDPR works in our favor, some short-term pain, which we, like many others, are feeling, but this is our sweet spot and something that we believe over the long term will work to our advantage. – Warren C. Jenson (NASDAQ:CFO)

So now that we’ve covered the damage, let’s talk more about what Acxiom does, and how its future revenue may be affected.

Product Segments

(excerpts from FY2017 report)

Connectivity: Our Connectivity segment enables clients to build an omni-channel view of the customer and activate that understanding across the open marketing ecosystem. Audience Solutions: Our Audience Solutions segment helps clients validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insights, and keep it up to date, enabling them to reach audiences with highly relevant messages. Marketing Services: Our Marketing Services segment helps clients unify data at the individual level in a privacy-safe environment and use it to achieve data-driven results.

Now, as I’m sure many of you know, Acxiom has restructured its business into two segments: LiveRamp and Acxiom Marketing Solutions (NYSEMKT:AMS). LiveRamp consists of the Connectivity segment, while AMS is the combination of Audience Solutions and Marketing Services.

The main reason for the restructuring is best captured by CEO, Scott Howe, himself in the Q3 2018 earnings call:

“We're not big on making really big bets, we make very small bets. If they work, then we'll double down behind them.”

During the call, management mentioned that LiveRamp (Connectivity) was up 45% yoy in Q3, while Audience Solutions was flat, and Marketing Services actually fell slightly. Thus, depending on how growth pans out between LiveRamp and AMS in the future, I don’t think it would be inconceivable for Acxiom to divest AMS and ride along with LiveRamp’s momentum. The Facebook issue may actually accelerate that endeavor.

Valuation of Acxiom

I created a DCF model that spans 2014 to 2022 for Acxiom’s cash flows. For my assumptions of revenue growth in Marketing Services (MS), Audience Solutions (AS), and LiveRamp (Connectivity), I followed management’s guidance for FY2018. Management expected a “low to mid-single digit decline” in MS revenue, flat growth in AS, and 45% growth in LiveRamp.

Going off that, I accounted for the $25 million loss from Facebook, which created a 7% loss for FY2019 in the AS segment. After that, I assumed weak growth of 1%–2% in AS for each year leading up to 2022, because the business doesn’t have much growth left in it due to market saturation. Next, I assumed a 6% decrease in revenue for MS in FY2018, and tapered off revenue declines through 2022 since management spoke about the deterioration in that segment.

Finally, I plugged in 40% growth for LiveRamp in FY2018–a 5% decrease from guidance, just to be conservative since I expect LiveRamp’s growth to slow down as GDPR and the current privacy debate rage on. From FY2019 and onwards, I assume 30% growth that tapers to 25% growth as we hit 2022, which falls in line with previous growth figures for the LiveRamp/Connectivity segment.

On the cost side, cost was 54% of revenue in FY2017. Since Acxiom has continued to decrease cost as a percentage of revenue, I projected cost to be between 52% and 50% of revenue through 2022. This led to a gross margin of 50%, which makes sense given the loss of Facebook’s revenue. For SGA and R&D, I couldn’t glean any info about changes to those expenses from the earnings report, so I projected them based on previous patterns, which resulted in a marginal difference in the DCF’s outcome.

(Source: My DCF)

After applying a WACC of 6% to the cash flows, I arrived at a price of $25.94 per share, which is approximately 14% higher than the current price per share. That figure is based on conservative estimates of cash flows too. Assuming Facebook never cut ties with Acxiom, the fair price comes out to be $27.46 per share.

Should You Buy Acxiom After the Facebook Fallout?

This is a tough call. The share-price is currently $22.71, and my valuation pegs it at $25.94. However, the reason it tanked is due to uncertainty of its customer base and data privacy regulation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Therefore, I would recommend not buying Acxiom shares until after its mid-May FY2018 report. That report should give us a better understanding of how recent privacy concerns/regulation have affected Acxiom’s revenue. The most important segment to watch for is LiveRamp.

As I mentioned earlier, I believe management may shed the AMS business and continue with LiveRamp if growth trends remain the same. Thus, if LiveRamp manages to weather the regulatory storm unfazed, then I believe Acxiom shares are worth buying even if the AMS segment suffers due to the loss of Facebook’s revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you found this article useful, please hit the "follow" button to the upper-right of the page!