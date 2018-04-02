Precious Metals First Quarter 2018 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2018

The precious metals sector of the commodities market posted an overall loss in the first quarter of 2018.

The composite of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71 %. Precious metals moved 20.19% higher in 2017 posting its second consecutive annual gain. In Q1 2018, the sector moved 4.08% lower in a corrective move led by losses in palladium and silver. The sector declined despite a continuation of weakness in the US dollar which declined by 2.19% over the three-month period.

The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the Fed Funds rate three times in 2017 and acted once again in March with a promise of a minimum of two more hikes of 25 basis points coming before the end of this year. The short-term rate in the U.S. is at 1.50-1.75% level which is still historically low. The Fed, at their March meeting, told markets to expect two more hikes in 2018. The new Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, appears more hawkish than his predecessor when it comes to monetary policy. However, he told markets that he would move to adjust the short-term interest rate on a case-by-case basis at each monthly meeting. The latest statement from the Fed included the addition of another rate increase projection for each year in 2019 and 2020.

Last year, the Fed announced specific plans to reduce their swollen balance sheet which is a legacy of the quantitative easing program. QE was in effect following the global financial crisis in 2008 through 2014 when the central bank tapered buying of government debt securities. The Fed commenced allowing $10 billion per month to roll off their balance sheet in October 2017, and the amount will increase by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 billion per quarter. The eventual decline of debt instruments on the Fed’s balance sheet will reach $600 billion per year. Unlike the Fed Funds rate which continues to be a tool for conducting monetary policy, the central bank will not be data dependent when it comes to adjusting amounts of balance sheet normalization each month; it will be a rote exercise. Higher rates tend to weigh on the prices of commodities like precious metals. In a repeat of price action before the prior Fed rate hikes since December 2015, gold and other precious metals moved lower into the meeting and recovered following the announcement in March.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels- in Europe, and Japan rates are negative. And, at 1.50% U.S. rates are historically low. The widening gap between U.S. rates and other currency yields have not caused any appreciable recovery in the dollar which could be a sign of the underlying weakness in the U.S. currency which favors precious metals prices.

It is possible that the ECB will end its QE program and begin to gradually lift interest rates from the negative forty basis point level sooner rather than later based on recent economic data. Tightening of credit tends to be a bearish factor for commodities prices, but the continued weakness in the U.S. dollar typically has the reverse effect on raw material values. Therefore, there are bullish and bearish factors at play for precious metals when it comes to the dollar and interest rates. If rates are rising because of inflationary pressures, it could be supportive of prices of precious metals. However, higher real rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions which has the opposite impact on commodities like precious metals.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape continues to present the potential for surprises that could cause fear and uncertainty in markets. Hotspots in Asia and the Middle East continue to be potential tinderboxes that could flare up without notice. At the same time, U.S. and European relations with Russia remain strained. The volatility in the stock market in Q1 has increased the potential for risk-off events, while tariffs and retaliation could result in a trade war which may distort commodities prices and add to market volatility. A flight to quality would likely bolster the prices of precious metals. At the same time, the spectacular rise in digital currencies over the course of 2017 came to an end in Q1 as Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies declined precipitously. The total market cap of the digital currency market has declined from over $800 billion in December 2017 to under $260 billion at the end of Q1. However, the number of instruments available for trading in the sector has increased. While Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies likely caused distraction and a decline in interest in the gold and silver markets, they were a sign that the market is hungry for alternative assets with a penchant for volatility. I believe that the correction in the world of digital currencies could lead to increasing interest in precious metals, particularly gold and silver which tend to attract speculative interest.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. The yellow metal posted a 13.65% gain in 2017. Gold settled on March 30, 2017, at $1322.80 per ounce basis the active month COMEX June futures contract, $13.50 higher or 1.03% for the quarter. Gold traded in a range between $1303.60 and $1375.50 over the course of Q1 with the highs coming on January 25 on the June contract. The lows for the year came during the final week of February as the market prepared for the Fed meeting.

Open interest in COMEX gold futures contracts increased by 26,687 contracts to 499,340 contracts during the three-month period from the end of Q4 to the end of Q1, a rise of 5.6% over the period. The metric rose with the price during bullish periods and fell during corrections during Q1; a positive sign for the yellow metal. When open interest rises with price, it tends to validate an upward bias in the market. When the metric falls with price, it is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the yellow metal is in neutral to overbought territory with a bias to the upside and has been making higher lows since December 2015, which is a constructive sign for the yellow metal. In November 2016, gold traded at a higher price than the October highs and then proceeded to close the month below the previous month’s lows putting in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart on a massive volume on over 7.1 million contracts. However, in December gold bottomed at just under $1124 per ounce and has never revisited that level.

Gold rallied to a high of $1358.50 in September but failed. On the day of the December Fed meeting gold traded to a low of $1236.50 per ounce, which was its most recent low. Gold put in a bullish key reversal pattern on the monthly chart in December 2017 on low volume, but the price moved higher in Q1 of 2018 which was a follow through of the technical pattern. The price action so far in 2018 has been tame in the gold market.

Gold has made several attempts to move above the 2016 high, but it has not received support from silver which remained appreciably below its 2016 peak price. Gold continues to make higher lows on long-term charts, and the price action in the dollar is supportive of the price of the yellow metal. The long-term price pattern of the U.S. currency may prove bullish for gold. The dollar index fell for seven years from 1985-1992. A rally followed for nine years from 1992-2001. The dollar index then repeated its bearish price action for another seven years from 2001-2008, which gave way to a bullish period of nine years that came to an end in January 2017 when the dollar index reached its peak at 103.815. If the pattern of trading in the dollar index continues, we could see a bearish bias in the greenback until 2024 which would support gains in the price of gold given the inverse historical relationship between the yellow metal and the U.S. currency.

Silver Review

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. In 2017, the price of silver moved 7.42% higher. Silver settled on March 30 at $16.2680 per ounce on the active month May COMEX futures contract and was 5.12% lower in Q1. While gold rallied over the first three months of the year, silver moved in the other direction. Silver traded in a range between $16.05 and $17.785 during Q1 with the high coming on January 25 and the low on March 20. Silver has traded in a narrow range over the first three months of 2018. Silver open interest increased over the first three months of 2018. The metric in silver futures traded on COMEX moved from 193,821 contracts at the end of Q4 to 229,158 contracts at the end of Q1 – a rise of 35,337 or 18.2%.

Silver underperformed gold in 2017, and the trend continued in Q1 of 2018. Silver always has the potential to surprise, and it has been a long time since the volatile precious metal has made a significant sustained move. Silver has been sitting in a narrowing trading range, and the odds are starting to favor a break to the up or downside. Historically, silver likes to fake out the market; it often trends lower and explodes higher or vice versa. It is only a matter of time before wild volatility returns to the silver market.

Platinum Review

Platinum has been a laggard in the precious metals sector for years. Nearby platinum futures closed on March 30, at $927.30.00 per ounce. Platinum lost 26.24% of its value in 2015 after being down 14.35% in 2014. In 2016, platinum only gained 1.58%. Platinum moved 3.59% higher in 2017. In Q1, the metal lost 1.17% of its value over the three-month period. Platinum traded in a range between $927.30 and $1033.30 in 2017 and closed the quarter at its low which came during the final week of Q1.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, around eighty percent, comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest palladium producer, and the metal is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expense of platinum. For years, platinum traded at a large premium to palladium, but that changed in Q4 of 2017.

Investment demand has been absent in platinum, and its price has remained weak compared with gold. In September 2017 palladium began gaining on platinum and reached a $150 premium in December 2017. Platinum, like many other industrial commodities, posted a new multi-year low in early 2016 before the price corrected. However, platinum is also a precious metal with a history of attracting investor interest. Eventually, the value proposition for platinum will cause a reversion to the mean against both palladium and gold. I believe that price action dating back to 2008 may have soured many investors on the platinum market. In March 2008, platinum traded to its all-time high at $2308.80 per ounce, and by October of the same year, it fell to 761.80. Over a seven-month period, the precious metal fell $1547 or 67%. The price action in 2008 may have scared investors and traders away from long-term structural positions in the platinum market because of its penchant for volatility and lack of liquidity during that period. However, compared with gold and palladium, platinum has a higher production cost, it is rarer, denser, and has a higher boiling and melting point. These characteristics could one day ignite the price of the metal that has been in a funk since 2014 compared with the other precious metals.

Open interest in NYMEX platinum futures was at 82,862 contracts at the end of Q4 and ended Q1 at 74,612 a decrease of 8,250 contracts or 10% over the three-month period. In late 2017, platinum fell below its late 2016 lows and rebounded.

The platinum-gold spread closed 2017 at a $371.00 discount to the price of gold. The relationship continued to diverge from the mean in Q1 and closed at $395.50 after platinum traded at over a $400 discount to the yellow metal during the final week of the first quarter. Platinum’s discount under gold increased by $24.50 from the end of 2017 as the price relationship moved away from its historical norm.

Platinum has been cheap against gold, and in the first quarter of 2018, things only got worse for the price spread. However, platinum outperformed palladium over the three-month period because of price weakness in the other platinum group metal.

Palladium Review

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016 posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015 making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. Palladium fell to lows of $451.50 per ounce in January 2016. Palladium moved an incredible 56.08% higher in 2017 making it the best performing commodity across all sectors for the year. During the first days of Q1 palladium rose to an all-time high at $1133 per ounce surpassing its 2001 peak price at $1090. Palladium traded in a range between $934.40 and $1133.00 during Q1 and closed on March 29 at the $943.80 per ounce close to the lows of the three-month period. Palladium was the worst performing precious metal over the first three months of 2018 posting an 11.05% loss for the period.

The spread between the two platinum group metals closed 2017 at a $122.70 spread where platinum was lower than palladium. In my Q4 report, I wrote, “It is likely that we will see an increase in demand from industrial users for platinum given its physical characteristics and price differential with palladium.” Over the course of Q1, the premium declined and closed Q1 at the $16.50 per ounce level premium for palladium over platinum. I continue to view the discount for platinum as a historical divergence.

Meanwhile, open interest in NYMEX palladium futures moved from 37,360 contracts at the end of Q4 to 23,779 contracts at the end of Q1, a decrease of 36.4% over the quarter. Falling price alongside declining open interest tends to not validate a bullish trend in a futures market. However, it appears that any trend following longs took profits on palladium and increased demand for platinum from industrial consumers caused palladium open interest to decline and its premium over platinum to decrease over the first three months of 2018.

Palladium had been on fire, but at the end of Q1, the market poured cold water on the precious metal as it made a new low in the last week of the quarter. Palladium remains at a level where it is still more than double the price it traded at in January 2016 when it found a bottom.

Looking forward to Q2 in the precious metals

Precious metals had a down quarter for the first three months of 2018. Gold was the leader as it was the only member of the sector that trades in futures markets that posted a gain. There are bullish and bearish factors at play when it comes to the gold and silver markets as a weaker dollar confronts rising interest rates as we move forward into Q2.

Political and economic uncertainty in the U.S. and around the world is likely to keep a bid under this sector of the commodities market. In Q2, the U.S. President will meet with the leader of North Korea. At the same time, the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement will be a hot-button issue as it is unlikely that the President will recertify which could lead to tensions and rising hostilities in the Middle East. Over recent days, the U.S. and European countries have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of ex-Russian operatives in the U.K. Relations between western nations and the Putin regime continue to deteriorate and are at a new post-cold war low. Meanwhile, political divisions in the U.S. are likely to increase as the mid-term elections approach. There are so many issues facing the world that could cause a heightened sense of fear and uncertainty over coming weeks and months which would likely support the prices of precious metals. The GLTR is an ETF that represents a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME. The trend in this sector based on the price action over the final weeks of 2017 and the pattern of trading over the past two years is higher.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

