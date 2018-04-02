Energy First Quarter Review And The Outlook For Q2 2018

The energy sector posted gains during the first quarter of 2018, but natural gas and heating oil moved lower when it comes to the energy commodities that trade on U.S. futures exchanges.

In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product, and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell 25.14% in 2015 making it the worst performing sector of the year.

The energy sector finished 2016 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015. In 2017 the sector moved 3.35% higher adding to gains. In Q1, energy commodities continued on their bullish path adding another 4.02% on the upside for the first three months of 2018. Energy markets continue to rally as the dollar moved to the downside, and worldwide demand increased. OPEC extended production cuts to the end of 2018 on November 30, 2017, which provided support for the world’s most ubiquitous energy commodity. A continuation of solid economic growth in the United States and around the world helped to boost prices. Additionally, tax reform in the U.S. has increased company earnings, wealth, and the demand for energy.

At the same time, tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Saudi Arabia continue to be supportive for the price of crude oil as half the world’s reserves are located in the region. In the natural gas market, the withdrawal season is winding down. Even though inventories in natural gas are at the lowest level since 2014, we have seen pressure on the price of the most volatile energy commodity. When it comes to ethanol, higher gasoline and corn prices provided support for the biofuel over the past three months. As the heating season comes to an end after the first quarter, the cooling and driving season is just around the corner. Energy commodities power our lives, and economic growth means more consumption of the products that we often take for granted.

Crude Oil Review

The OPEC production cut at the end of November 2016 and the election of an energy-friendly administration in the United States supported gains in crude oil since the lows in February 2016 at $26.05 on the active month NYMEX crude oil futures contract. As prices moved above the $50 per barrel level, shale output in the United States increased, and hedging activity grew as producers locked in future prices above production cost levels. At their May 25, 2016, meeting OPEC extended their quotas until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The market was disappointed that there were no further cuts and the price fell below $50 per barrel and to the lows of last year on June 21, 2017, at $42.05 on the active month NYMEX August futures contract. The low was only 15 cents below critical support and when crude oil proceeded to rebound from the 2017 low the technical violation of the November lows turned out to be a false break to the downside. The price of crude oil came roaring back over the second half of last year and rose to a new high above the January 2017 peak in November leading up to the OPEC meeting. When the cartel extended production cuts to the end of 2018 on November 30, 2017, the price of crude oil continued to climb, and the NYMEX futures closed last year just above $60 per barrel for the first time since June 2015. In Q1, the energy commodity spent most of its time trading above $60 per barrel.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015 after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In 2016, oil gained 45.03% on the year. In 2017, NYMEX crude oil gained 12.47%. A gain of 7.48% in Q1 of 2018 kept the bullish party going, and the nearby May futures contract settled at $64.94 per barrel on March 29.

Crude oil traded to its most recent high at $66.66 per barrel on January 25. The range for the first three months of 2018 was from $57.60 on the lows to $60.66 per barrel on the highs.

The weekly chart illustrates the tight range of trading in 2018. WTI crude oil spent the majority of the time over the first three months of the year above the $60 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures. In late January a correction from the highs took the energy commodity to a low around $58 per barrel, and in early March it probed the $60 level once again, this time only making it down to a low of $59.95 per barrel. Crude oil was trading close to the high of the year, and the highest level since 2014 at the end of the first quarter.

Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and a more favorable corporate tax policy have improved the economics for U.S. producers, and the American oil industry has become a significant exporter of crude oil in the future. U.S. production rose to 10.2 million barrels per day in January making the U.S. a competitor with the Saudis and Russians for the world’s leading oil producer. The U.S. is now the world’s swing producer of the energy commodity. When the price declines, shale output will decline, and the U.S. will import cheaper oil from abroad. However, when the price rises, American shale production will flow, and the U.S. will compete with other world producers to supply the energy commodity around the globe, and even to the Chinese. However, the Trump administration has taken a hard line on international trade and rolled out tariffs in Q1 on aluminum, steel, and $60 billion in tariffs on China.

One of the reasons for the ascent of crude oil’s price over recent months has been a steady improvement in the global economy. A combination of optimism and economic growth have increased demand for the energy commodity has caused more consumption of oil-based products. Another reason for strength in the price of crude oil has been the growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. While both are members of OPEC, they are nations at war in the region and arch-enemies.

The Saudis plan to sell at least 5% of Aramco via an IPO, hit a snag during late 2017 and the first quarter of 2018. The Crown Prince of the Kingdom had hoped for a valuation for the world’s leading oil producing and refining company over the $1 trillion level. During an interview, Crown Prince MbS said that the company could be worth $2 trillion, or more. However, political volatility in the region, alongside concerns about Saudi Arabia likely caused international financial institutions to value the company at the $300 to $400 billion level. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia held some of its wealthiest citizens, many members of the Royal family, against their will at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh. Reports are that the detainees had to buy their freedom by returning percentages of their wealth to the Saudi government. The actions of the King and Crown Prince likely caused concerns and trimmed the valuation of Aramco. Meanwhile, the Aramco IPO looks like it will proceed before the end of this year on the Saudi domestic stock exchange.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015, and in 2016 it rallied by 49.87%. In 2017 outperformed WTI and moved 19.69% higher on the year. In Q1, Brent posted a 3.69% gain for the three-month period. June Brent futures closed on March 29 at $69.34 per barrel. Brent traded in a range from $61.76 to $70.57 over the first three months of 2018.

Brent's premium to WTI declined to the $4.55 per barrel basis the June contracts down $1.83 per barrel over the three-month period. The Brent premium traded to the highest level since May 2015 at $7.35 per barrel on December 12. In Q1, the premium moved to a low of $2.87 in late February but has been trending higher as Brent gains on WTI.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. The dollar index moved 2.19% lower in Q1, after moving 10.23% lower in 2017 which continues to be a supportive factor for the price of crude oil since early last year.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also provide significant clues about the price direction of crude oil which is the critical input when it comes to refining. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. Over the course of the first three months of 2018 and at the end of the quarter, oil products reflected their seasonal influences but continued to trade at prices that support the price of raw crude oil. Increasing demand because of solid economic growth caused strength in the markets for petroleum products. Gasoline and heating oil futures moved in opposite directions during the first quarter of 2018. Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015 but rallied by 31.70% in 2016. Gasoline futures finished 2017 with a gain of 7.28% for the year. In the first quarter of 2018, gasoline moved 12.52% higher making it the best performing energy commodity.

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline has traded in a range of $1.6519 per gallon to $2.1012 on the various active month contract on the NYMEX over the past three months. The price pattern on the weekly chart since early 2016 has been positive as gasoline has made higher lows. Gasoline prices have been a supportive factor for the price of crude oil and a sign of a strong economy. Nearby futures closed on March 29, 2017, at $2.0206 per gallon wholesale and appear poised to move higher in Q2 as the season for peak demand approaches.

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015 but rallied 53.88% higher in 2016. In 2017, the oil product gained 19.58%. In Q1, heating oil futures on NYMEX moved 2.28% lower as the winter season came to an end. Heating oil futures are a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels.

The weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and positive trend since early 2016. Heating oil took off to the upside starting in late June 2017 and had not looked back, but a seasonal dip took the oil product to lows in mid-February, and it has been in an uptrend over recent weeks closing the quarter at over the $2 per gallon level. February heating oil futures closed on March 29 at $2.0210 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from $1.8084 to $2.0895 per gallon over the first three months of 2018. Oil products continue to reflect economic strength and robust demand for energy.

Crack Spreads Review

Crack spreads reflected seasonal trends in Q1 of 2018. In 2016, the gasoline processing spread was down only 0.06%, and in 2017 it lost 8.88% of its value. In Q1 of this year, with the peak season for gasoline consumption on the horizon, the gasoline processing spread posted a 33.87% gain and closed on March 29 at $19.92 per barrel.

The heating oil crack spread had been under pressure since 2013, but the price action in 2016 and 2017 broke the pattern of lower highs. The processing spread between crude oil and distillates made a higher high in January at $27.25 per barrel. Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Volatility in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads directly impacts earnings of those companies involved in refining oil.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014 and was down 19.11% in 2015. In March of 2016, the price of the volatile energy commodity fell to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, in a reversal of fortune natural gas exploded higher and posted a 60.21% gain in 2016. In 2017, gravity took the price of the energy commodity back down as bearish sentiment and ample supplies weighed on the natural gas futures market throughout the year. In 2017, natural gas futures lost a total of 21.13% of their value compared to the end of 2016. In Q1, the slide continued as the volatile futures market fell another 7.45%. Natural gas traded in a range from $2.53 to $3.661 over the course of the first three months of the year and closed on March 29, at $2.7330 per MMBtu on the nearby May futures contract.

The highs in natural gas came at the end of January when a combination of short-covering and cold weather took the price to a lower high at $3.661 per MMBtu. However, the rally quickly ran out of steam, and the energy commodity fell back below the $3 level. Over the past two years, natural gas futures had rallied during April and May, and a bullish key reversal pattern on the last week of the first quarter could mean the same price action awaits at the start of Q2.

Inventories rose to all-time highs in 2015 when they surpassed 4 trillion cubic feet before the withdrawal season. In November 2016, stockpiles rose to a higher high and a new record at 4.047 tcf. As of March 23, stocks of natural gas stood at 1.383 trillion cubic feet, 32.7% below last year's level at this time and 20% below the five-year average. The snows at the end of the winter season caused inventories to drop to their lowest level since 2014. However, the price of natural gas did not respond. Only recently, have the futures begun to climb. Critical technical resistance in natural gas is at the $3.661 per MMBtu level, the February 2018 highs and support is at $2.522 the February 21, 2017, lows on the continuous futures contract. We are now moving into the injection season which will commence at the beginning of Q2.

LNG is a new demand vertical for the energy commodity that will offset some of the vast reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and encourage production and exports. Additionally, many coal-fired power plants have switched to natural gas which has increased demand for the energy commodity that burns cleaner than coal. In the immediate future, the path of least resistance for natural gas prices will depend on the weather over coming weeks. The cooling season in the summer can cause increased demand for the energy commodity now that power generation requires more natural gas. Meanwhile, LNG shipments could slow if retaliation for tariffs causes buyers around the world to turn to supplies from other countries.

The price range in natural gas has been from lows of $1.02 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990. A twelve-year price at below $3.60 sounds like a bargain and free call option in a commodity where the downside is limited to zero, just $2.7330 below the closing price at the end of 2017. At the end of Q4 I wrote, “I continue to be a frustrated bull, but my patience on long positions is limited to the next two to four weeks on current positions. In some ways, I am hoping the price moves appreciably lower, so I can pick up some extreme bargains for the future in the historically volatile natural gas futures market. Meanwhile, the rally at the end of Q4 put me back in the game, but the test for the price of the commodity’s path of least resistance will come in January.” I was fortunate to get a rally to above the $3.60 per MMBtu level in late January where I took profits. Since then, I have only day traded natural gas with some limited success. From a medium-term perspective, I remain on the sidelines as we head into Q2 but am more likely to be a buyer than seller to initiate positions over coming days and weeks.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. Corn moved higher in Q1 by 10.55%. Gasoline posted a gain of 12.52% in Q1, and ethanol recovered and posted a 10.15% gain over the three-month period. Ethanol underperformed the price of corn and gasoline in Q4. In 2017, ethanol fell by 17.81%. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on March 29 at $1.4540 per gallon on the back of strength in both corn and gasoline. Ethanol traded in a range of $1.3020 to $1.5350 per gallon over the course of Q1 and closed in the middle of the trading range.

Margins for ethanol producers moved just a bit lower over the first quarter. The price of the output, ethanol, was up 10.15% but the price of the input, corn was up 10.55% which means those companies involved in refining corn into the biofuel paid more for the input than they received for the output based on the closing prices for the first quarter of 2018.

The bottom line on energy

Oil and gas markets are a high stakes geopolitical chess game. When it comes to oil, the old status quo where OPEC influence the price of the energy commodity has changed dramatically since 2016. With U.S. output over 10.2 million bpd, it is now the U.S., Russia, and Saudi Arabia that will call the shots when it comes to supplies and the cartel has become a toothless tiger. However, a deal between the Russians and OPEC members could increase the influence of the cartel, but if they cut or retain output quotas, it will benefit U.S. shale producers. U.S. energy production appears to be in a no-lose situation, so long as tariffs do not curtail global demand for U.S. energy products. Technological advances will cause other cleaner fuels to compete with oil for market share in the years ahead.

When it comes to natural gas, the technological advances in fracking and LNG make the commodity suitable for exportation which has globalized the market. The U.S. and Russia lead the world in production and will compete to supply the energy commodity around the globe via pipelines and the transport of LNG by ocean vessels. At the same time, increasing demand for power-generation will support the demand side of the natural gas equation over the months and years ahead despite massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. Necessity is the mother of invention and the enormous reserves of gas in the U.S. has given birth to a buoyant export market for a liquefied form of the energy commodity and more demand from the power-generation sector.

Another energy commodity to keep an eye on is the coal market. The Obama Administration attempted to put the coal market to sleep, but President Trump is supportive of clean coal production in the U.S. Over recent months, the Administration worked hard to bring coal back from the obscurity that the previous administration policies had in mind for the coal market. However, over the course of the first quarter, coal prices declined a bit.

As the chart of the Coal ETF (KOL) shows, this vehicle that replicates price action in the coal market closed Q2 2017 at $13.24 per share and moved higher to $14.56 at the end of Q3, a rise of 10% over the three-month period. KOL closed Q4 at $15.99 per share, up another 9.8% during the final quarter of 2017. KOL closed Q1 2018 at $15.71, just 1.75% lower. However, the ETF traded to a high of $18.49 on January 29, just after crude oil hit its peak for the year and as the price of natural gas was trading on its highs. The coal ETF underperformed the NYMEX crude oil futures over the past three months but outperformed the price action in the natural gas market in a continuation of the action from the end of Q4.

The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. XOP is an ETF that reflects the total return of an index derived from the oil and gas exploration and production segment of the U.S. market.

