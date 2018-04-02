Grains First Quarter 2018 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2018

Grain prices experienced the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world in 2017. A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In 2017, the sector posted a 6.03% gain despite abundant supplies. In Q1, the grain sector of the commodities market continued to appreciate posting a 5,02% gain on the three-month period that ended last Thursday.

As we head into Q2, the planting season will move into full swing. Each year is a new adventure when it comes to crops. It will be the weather over coming weeks and months that determine if 2018 will be the sixth straight year of ample supplies to feed an ever-expanding world population.

The grain sector was 6.03% higher in 2017, and the dollar index fell by over 10%. In Q1, the dollar continues to move to the downside as the index posted a 2.19% loss which was supportive of the price of grains. The lower greenback has made U.S. exports more competitive on global markets. As the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and beans and a major exporter of wheat, it appears that the move in the dollar was responsible for a gain in the sector given crop yields and inventory levels after another year of surplus conditions in the sector in 2017. As we look forward to the growing and harvest in 2018, any weather issues could have explosive consequences for grains. A drought in Argentina sent grains to highs in early March led by soybean meal and the oilseed futures market. After a correction that took prices back to a higher low, the grains posted impressive gains on the final day of trading in Q1.

Soybean meal was the best performing grain in Q1, followed by corn which were the two members of the sector that posted a double-digit gain. All other grain prices moved higher except for oats, MGE wheat, and soybean oil.

When it comes to the price of grains, the fact that population increases each day mean that demand is consistently on an upward slope. In 1960, there were less than 3 billion people on planet earth, at the end of the first quarter of 2018 world population stands at around 7.4635 billion up 19.5 million from the end of Q4. When it comes to agricultural commodities, more people on the planet means more mouths to feed.

In 2016, a palm oil shortage in Asia led to a brief but aggressive rally in the grains. In 2017, drought conditions in North and South Dakota at the end of Q2 launched the price of wheat to the upside and corn, and soybeans briefly followed, but the weather improved and 2017 turned out to be another year where there were more than enough crops to satisfy world demand and keep prices under control. Most recently the drought in Argentina caused prices to rally before the first seeds went into the ground in the United States for the 2018 crop year. The price action should serve as a reminder of just how sensitive these agricultural commodities are to weather conditions and how feast can turn to famine when the weather does not support bumper crop production which is never a guaranty.

Corn

Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017.Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. In Q1, corn moved 10.55% higher on a high-volume rally on the final day of the quarter.

As the daily chart highlights, May corn futures settled on March 29, at $3.8775 per bushel. May corn hit its high early on March 13 at $3.9525. Corn traded in a range of $3.4550 to $3.9525 on the continuous contract in Q1. Corn moved lower after the March peak which was a rally in sympathy with soybeans on poor weather and crops from South America at the end of their season. Corn fell to a higher low at $3.6925 on March 23, but it reversed during that session and closed near the highs. On the final day of Q1, corn exploded to the upside on volume of 811,275 contracts which was the highest volume day since early February. The slow stochastic which is a momentum indicator crossed to the upside on March 29 with the move to the upside. Critical support on March corn is at $3.6925 per bushel on the daily chart.

As the quarterly chart highlights, corn has been making higher lows since July 2000.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In 2017, the price of soybean futures fell 4.49%. Soybeans traded in a wide range of $9.3725 to $10.8250 per bushel in Q1 and settled on March 29, 2017, at $10.4475 per bushel. The highest came on March 2, as the price of soybeans and soybean meal took off to the upside on the back of the driest conditions in decades in Argentina.

As the daily chart shows, May soybean futures corrected back to the $10.0925 on March 23, but they put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the final day of Q1 on heavy volume of over 400,000 contracts. The price momentum indicator crossed to the upside signaling price strength.

Meanwhile, the quarterly chart may look the best as it shows that beans have been in consolidation mode throughout 2017 at a higher level than in 2016. The momentum indicator has crossed to the upside in oversold territory, and the oilseed put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the long-term chart on Q1.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. In 2017, the size of the U.S. crop weighed on the price. There is a lot of soybean production from South America, particularly from Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. The drought in Argentina and other South American countries has lit a bullish fuse on the soybean futures market, but it will be the dominant U.S. crop that determines the path of least resistance for the price and if the rally will continue in the coming months.

At the same time, tariffs could weigh on both soybean and corn prices if China and other countries around the world limit imports of U.S. grains. Retaliation over the trade issue could destroy the economics for foreign purchases even though the dollar remains close to its recent low.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016 and fell by only 0.10% in 2017. However, in Q1 soybean meal was the best performer in the sector posting a 22.84% gain. Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016, but it moved 3.89% lower in 2017. In Q1, soybean oil declined by 3.66%. Nearby soybean meal closed at $384 per ton on March 29, 2017, and soybean oil closed at 31.87 cents at the close of the quarter that ended last Thursday. May soybean meal futures outperformed the beans in Q1 and traded at a high of $404 per ton on March 2 which was the highest level since June 2016. The soybean oil underperformed the raw beans.

Support for March soybean futures is at the January 2018 low at $9.3725 and the continuous contract nadir at $9.0025 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $10.2775 and $10.80 and $12.0850 on the weekly chart. For the coming months, it is all about the weather across the fertile plains of the United States, and we should expect lots of price volatility given the action on the final day of Q1.

Wheat

The wheat complex imploded during the third quarter of 2017 and had been making lower highs and lower lows since the price carnage that occurred after the rally in late June and early July 2017. However, in early March, CBOT wheat futures broke the pattern of lower highs and exploded to a peak of $5.1850 per bushel in sympathy with soybeans and corn. The rally is an example of what could be on the horizon in the volatile wheat futures market. In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31%. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In 2017 wheat finished the year with a 4.66% gain. In Q1, CBOT wheat posted a 5.62% gain on the three-month period. CBOT wheat traded in a range of $4.1325 to $5.1850 during Q1. As in corn and beans, the weak dollar has made U.S. exports more competitive on global markets which have contributed to some degree of strength in the wheat market. However, the prospects for tariffs could weigh on U.S. wheat production when it comes to exports.

As the daily chart of the CBOT May wheat futures contract highlights, the price cascaded lower from the March 1 peak. CBOT March wheat futures rallied in sympathy with corn and beans on the final day of Q1, but the price action in the wheat market was not as bullish as in the other grains. May CBOT wheat futures remain in deeply oversold territory and closed on March 29, 2017, at $4.5100 per bushel.

The quarterly chart shows that wheat is consolidating near the lows, but the price trend has shifted to the upside in oversold territory. Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at $5.0625 level with support at the $3.8650 per bushel. However, the recent high at $5.1850 may be the most significant level that will come into play over coming months if the wheat crop is not up to snuff this year.

May hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.6725 per bushel on March 29 and was 9.36% higher in Q1. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017. At the end of Q4, the KCBT wheat closed the year at a 0.25 cent premium to CBOT wheat. On March 29, at the end of Q1 2018, the spread closed at 16.25 cents, 16 cents higher for the three-month period.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.785 per bushel on the Mary futures contract on March 29 and posted a loss of 5.90% in Q1, after a 14.27% gain in 2017. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015. The spectacular gain in Q2 2017 of over 43% on drought fears in the Dakotas and Montana gave way to lower prices, and MGE wheat is still suffering a hangover from last year which contributed to its weak price action in Q1.

The price action in Q1 was constructive for the wheat market, even though it trailed corn and beans. Wheat, like all grains, is sensitive to moves in the dollar. The dollar index declined by 2.19% in Q1 after falling by 10.23% lower in 2017. The lower dollar provides support for the price of wheat.

Action in other grain markets was quiet in Q1. Rice futures moved 5.78% higher in Q1 after moving 24.85% higher in 2017 and falling by 19% in 2016. Rice rose on increasing demand and weather-related supply issues in major growing regions of the world in 2017 and the price added to gains during the first three months of 2018. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $12.355 on March 29. Oats posted a loss of 6,64% after gaining 5.47% in 2017. Nearby oat futures closed Q1 at the $2.25 level.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q2

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. Q2 means that the planting season for 2018 crops in the northern hemisphere is now underway. Five straight years of bumper crops do not guaranty a sixth. Considering that the world added 19.5 million people over the past three months, demand for grains which are staple foods continues to rise.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that a palm oil shortage fuels a dramatic rally in 2016 and a drought-scare in 2017 caused prices to explode to the upside. Most recently, dry conditions in South America caused a pre-2018 crop year rally in the sector and the price action in corn and beans on the final trading day of Q1 was an eye-opener. The next time a weather scare turns into an actual shortfall, the upside in these grain markets could become explosive. In 2012, corn and soybeans rose to a record high on drought conditions. In 2008, wheat did the same thing.

The prices of the three primary grains that trade on the CBOT have all made higher lows since the turn of the century, and that is a reflection of rising demand and wealth around the world that is changing diets to incorporate more complex proteins. DBA is the ETF that represents a composite of this sector of the commodities market.

