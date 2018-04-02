Soft Commodities First Quarter 2018 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2018

The soft commodities sector moved higher in the first quarter of 2018 thanks to a massive rebound in the price of cocoa. The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton and frozen concentrated orange posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of 2017, soft commodities were down 2.25% on the year.

The dollar moved 2.19% lower in Q1, and the inverse historical relationship between raw material prices and the U.S. currency supported some of the commodities in the sector. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. Three of the five commodities in this sector posted gains in the fourth quarter. Cocoa futures were the most significant winner in Q1; moving 35.1% higher while FCOJ posted a 3.75% gain. Cotton added 3.6% on the upside at the end of the first three months of the year. Sugar was the worst-performing commodity in the sector falling 18.54%. Coffee declined by 6.38% on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. In Q1, the world added 19.5 million people to the global population. With wealth rising in the world’s most populous county, China, more people with more money continue to compete for finite supplies of food. Even those commodities that have surplus inventories have experienced higher lows for decades. As we move into the second quarter of 2018, it will be weather conditions in the primary growing areas of the world that dictate the path of least resistance for these commodities. Soft commodities can be one of the most volatile sectors of the raw materials market. It is not unusual for these products to double, triple, or halve in value in short periods.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In 2017, the price of sugar lost a total of 22.3% of its value. Sugar traded in a range of 12.18 to 15.37 cents in Q1. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 23.90 cents per pound. Since then, the sweet commodity moved lower making a series of lower lows. May sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on March 29, 2018, at 12.35 cents per pound.

Sugar prices traded as high as 36 cents per pound in February 2011. In countries like the US and EU, the price of sugar is subsidized by the government. However, the major sugarcane producers, Brazil, Thailand, and India sell their crops at world market prices. In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, throughout 2015 contributed to a lower sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. At the same time, lower energy prices decreased demand for biofuels, and in Brazil, ethanol production comes from sugar cane. The price of the real began to recover, and sugar caught a bid. At the same time, crude oil recovered from lows of $26.05 per barrel on February 11, 2016, and that raised the prospects for domestic demand for the sweet commodity when it came to ethanol production in Brazil. Additionally, El Nino-related droughts in Asia caused production to decline in China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance had increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. However, the higher price caused an increase in production, and the deficit turned into a surplus in the sugar market which weighed on the price throughout 2017 and into the first three months of 2018.

When prices fell to lows of just above 10 cents per pound because of a huge surplus of physical sugar, it made economic sense for producers to cut back. At higher prices, output was increasing. Sugar is, historically, a very volatile commodity, the amount planted and the weather each year in the major growing countries has a direct effect on price. In early 2018, abundant supplies from India weighed on the price, and the sweet commodity continued to make new lows. In the second half of March, the price broke through critical technical support at the February 2016 low of 12.45 cents per pound. While the price did not plunge, sugar fell to lows of 12.18 cents and closed the quarter below the level that had been support for over two years.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of ICE sugar futures displays a trend that ran out of steam at just under 24 cents per pound in October 2016. The price target for sugar on the upside during the rally that took it to the 2016 peak was 23.10 cents which was the 50% retracement level of the move from 36 cents in 2011 to just over 10 cents in August 2015. The price had climbed above that level at the start of Q4 2016 but reversed, and a correction commenced. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of the sweet commodity, and production had been on the rise because of the higher price. At the end of Q1, the price of sugar had been edging lower since the fourth quarter of 2017. The monthly chart shows that sugar has declined into a deeply oversold condition and at its current price the downside potential for the market price has declined. Technical support on the long-term chart stands at the August 2015 low at 10.15 cents per pound. However, in a sign of the pressures of demand from increasing population, the futures on the sweet commodity have been making higher lows since 1985 on the long-term chart. In that year, the price of sugar futures reached its all-time nadir at 2.29 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum has declined into oversold territory as the price has made lower highs since last November. The deterioration of the price of the sweet commodity has been steady, but there have not been any price spikes or blow off moves to the downside that could suggest a bottom for ICE sugar futures.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade, in past years daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q1, daily historical volatility stood at 23.24%, which was 2.45% higher than it was on the final day of trading in Q4 2017. The low level of the measure of price variance compared to the past is the result of the slow and steady decline of the sweet commodity. As we move forward into the second quarter of the year, sugar is close to lows and support stands at 10.13 cents per pound.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering a gain of 43.19%. In 2015 it was the worst performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. In 2017, the price of coffee moved 7.92% lower. Q1 brought more of the same for the Java market as the price slipped 6.38%. Active month May ICE coffee futures closed on March 29, 2017, at $1.1815 per pound. The price range over Q1 was $1.1615 on the lows to $1.3350 on the highs. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price of the then active month May ICE futures peaked at $1.8165 per pound. The continuous contract high was at $1.76 per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures have been in a bear market since November 2016. As of the end of Q1 2018, coffee had not violated the pattern of lower highs meaning that technical resistance has been falling with the price of the soft commodity. Meanwhile, price momentum on the weekly chart shows that at just over $1.18 per pound, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, is in oversold territory. The metric had been bearish since August 2017.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May ICE, coffee futures illustrates that the price bias remains to the downside, but the futures have been consolidating, and technical metrics that display price strength and momentum are flatlining. Critical support for coffee futures stands at the $1.13 level which was the mid-June 2017 bottom and the lowest level for coffee in 2017. Like in sugar, open interest in coffee futures moved higher over the last three months and rose to a record level at the end of Q1. Open interest stood at 217,969 contracts at the end of Q4 and rose to 274,683 at the end Q1 – an increase of 56,714 contracts or 26.02%. Falling price and increasing open interest typically provide technical support for a bearish trend in a futures market. However, coffee has declined to a price area which could be supportive given rising demand for the soft commodity around the world, the same story in sugar, goes for coffee, as the price is close to a multiyear low and critical technical support level.

Coffee goes into Q2 closer to lows than highs. Eventually, this traditionally volatile soft commodity will find a bottom, reverse, and take out technical resistance level in a fast and furious manner. The price action in the cocoa market in Q1 should serve as both a reminder and warning of what could transpire in these volatile soft commodities futures markets.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. In fact, cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst performing soft commodity and the worst performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued in 2017 with a decline of 11.01%. However, in Q1, cocoa was not only the best performing soft commodity, but it also posted the biggest gain of all of the sectors rising 35.1% for the three-month period. As of the close of business on March 29, 2017, March ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2556 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1836-$2643 per ton in Q1 and the primary ingredient in chocolate closed the quarter close to the highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the significant price recovery in the first quarter of 2018. Cocoa traded to highs of $3,422 per ton in early December 2015 and then fell to lows of $1769 in June 2017. A 50% retracement of the move from the highs to lows, was at $2,595.50 per ton. In mid-March, cocoa reached and exceeded that level. Given the bullish price action in the cocoa futures market, price momentum on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts have all moved into bullish territory. It looks like the price of cocoa futures will be highly volatile during Q2.





Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99% and in 2016 cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton moved 11.3% higher in 2017. The positive price action continued in Q1 of 2018 as the futures market for the fluffy fiber posted a 3.60% gain for the three-month period.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton made a higher high and traded at 87.75 cents per pound in early March before profit-taking and selling took the price down to close to the 80 cents level. On the then active month May futures contract, cotton traded in a range from 75.11 cents to 87.75 cents during the first quarter. Cotton is a highly volatile commodity, and in March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Following the all-time high, the price moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. As the weekly chart highlights, the fluffy fiber futures have been volatile throughout 2017, and the high degree of price variance continued into the first quarter of 2018. In the March WASDE report, the USDA told markets that cotton inventories and production declined, while demand increased providing support for the cotton futures market. However, the U.S. is a significant exporter of the fiber and China imports lots of U.S. cotton. The tariffs issue could curb the flow of cotton from the U.S. to the Asian nation which could increase price volatility and create distortions in the coming months.

China is a major factor for the cotton market due to their demand for the fiber, and the weaker dollar has made U.S. exports more attractive to Chinese buyers which added a degree of support to the futures market. However, the tariff issue could change that in the coming months. Additionally, economic growth around the world has likely increased demand for garments, which has been highly supportive for the price of cotton which is once again over the 80 cents per pound level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the one-way move to the upside that began in late October 2017. Since then, cotton has continued to make higher lows and higher highs. Technical resistance is at the March high of 87.75 cents per pound on the continuous contract, and 86.60 per pound on the active month May futures.

Frozen concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015 falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50% making it the best performing soft commodity. FCOJ moved 31.35% lower in 2017. In Q1 of 2018, FCOJ posted a 3.75% gain. Orange juice traded in a range of $1.3450 to a high of $1.5250 per pound so far in 2018 and settled on March 29, 2017, at $1.4110 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, a record high peak at $2.35 per pound came at the beginning of November 2016, but it has corrected lower since. FCOJ rallied because of crop disease, citrus greening in Floridian groves and poor weather conditions in Brazil, the world’s leading orange producing nation. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.35 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history at $2.35 per pound. OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Four out of five soft commodity prices were winners during Q1. Some of these commodities are still close to prices where the downside is limited, and the upside potential worth watching. Buying on dips and trading from long taking profits on rallies is likely to yield optimal results in the soft commodities sector in Q2. The potential for supply issues are an annual event in these agricultural commodities markets, and supply issues tend to cause explosive price moves like the one we witnessed in the cocoa market during the first quarter of this year. Given the current low price levels, risk-reward favors the upside in sugar and coffee as we move forward in 2018.

I would like to make a quick mention of lumber which appreciated by 36% higher in 2017. In February, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $532.60 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the November 2017 peak at $500 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber has been moving higher since September 2015. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017 rising by 36%. Lumber continues to post gains in Q1 of 2018.

Lumber is strong because of demand for new homes, the prospects for infrastructure building in the U.S., and the potential for different trade agreements with Canada. Lumber is not a liquid market, and I would discourage anyone from trading in this market. However, lumber is an important benchmark commodity, and it behooves all investors to monitor the price action as it provides clues about economic conditions and demand for industrial raw materials. The price of lumber has been moving higher in response to a perfect bullish storm for the demand for wood. Economic growth, new home building, optimism for the future, the prospects for infrastructure rebuilding in the United States, and rebuilding homes destroyed by storms and fires all added up to a continuation of the bull market in lumber and a new record high. However, the tariffs issue could cause increased volatility in the wood market over coming months.

The top soft commodities ETN products are SGG, which will change to SGGB in April, and CANE in sugar. JO is the coffee product, and BJO will take over this month as Barclays has rolled out a new series for the coffee ETN. CAFE is another coffee ETN product. NIB is the active cocoa ETN along with CHOC. BALB will replace BAL, the cotton product this month and CTNN is another vehicle that reflects price action in the cotton market. GRWN is the iPath Pure Beta Soft Commodities ETN. There is no product for OJ. Meanwhile, WOOD and CUT are lumber products. Before trading or investing in any of these products, make sure you do your homework and read all prospectuses to become an educated trader or investor. The most liquid markets in the soft commodities sector are the futures and options contracts offered by the Intercontinental Exchange.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.