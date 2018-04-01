This Internet Driven REIT Is A Long-Term Treat

Our thesis has been slightly modified but we are long-term bullish on this REITs.

Online retailing is still growing at 15% annually and supply is not keeping up with demand.

Duke Realty has declined along with the rest of the REIT sector but still offers compelling exposure to internet retail driven industrial properties.

I last published an article on Duke Realty (DRE) in October 2017. The price for the stock has since dropped around 12% through February 25th, a drop that is partly due to the broad selloff in REITs.

With the special dividend paid in December, the return since the last article is a loss of slightly below 10%. A little less bad than the broader MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) So what now?

Slight Change in Thesis but Still Bullish

The growth in ecommerce has not subsided and the fundamentals are in place for further gains. Ecommerce is still around 10% of total retail sales but are growing at a 15% clip.

But what we initially viewed as a competitive advantage for Duke is now less so, and think that the company would be well-served to shift its focus just slightly. The average building size and height of its properties is an advantage Duke has over some of its competitors. Even though it still is a strength, we have seen a shift to smaller properties – sometimes two stories – in order for them to be located closer to the end consumer. We now think the larger building size is still a core competency, but that it can be best utilized in conjunction with a more diversified portfolio of smaller properties.

A Quick Refresher Summary

Duke Realty Corporation is a REIT company in the United States that offers property leasing, property management, asset management, construction, development and other tenant-related services. The company operates through two segments: rental operations and service operations. The Rental Operations segment develops offices, industrial and medical office properties and provides leasing for these properties. The Service Operations segment focuses on property leasing, property management, construction, asset management, general contracting services, and property development. This segment operates through subsidiaries: Duke Realty Services, LLC, Duke Realty Services Limited Partnership and Duke Construction Limited Partnership.

The Duke Portfolio

Duke Realty owns and manages warehouse and distribution facilities in 21 US logistics markets. These 492 bulk distribution properties have a total area of 146.1 million sq. ft. with clear ceiling heights of at least 28 ft – one of the tallest if not the tallest among Industrial REITs.

It also owns interests in 13 non-core buildings with a total of 1.3 million sq. ft. It also owns or holds joint ventures in over 1,300 acres of development land and controls an additional 780 development acres through purchase options. These development acres represent 34 million sq. ft. of future development – more than 20% its current portfolio size.

Source: Duke Realty 10032017.doc

Customer Profile

Duke Realty offers its services to various tenants such as government services, retailing, manufacturing, wholesale trade, and distribution services. As of Q4 2017, most of its largest customers are online retailers, offline retail, and logistics. Despite Amazon's representing over 5% of leased square footage, the company's customer breakdown is well diversified with no other customer representing more than 2% of leased square footage.

Source: Duke Realty Financial Supplement Q4 2017

Strategy

In its latest annual report, Duke Realty announced that it has completed its exit from the suburban office sector in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet. In 2017, Duke Realty also announced the sale of its medical office assets of 78 properties amounting to $2.8 billion. As a result, Duke Realty became a “pure-play industrial REIT" and was one of the reasons we were originally drawn to the company.

This repositioning strategy is a timely response to the strong demand for industrial spaces that outpaced supply, bringing new lows to vacancy and increasing rental rates. And despite the increased interest in this property sub-sector, the industrial and logistics market is still short of high-quality and well-located industrial real estate. Over the past few years, rent growth has continued to outpace availability rates.

Another potential opportunity comes from the evolving use of industrial warehouse properties. According to IBISWorld, the US Storage and Warehousing Industry is reshaped by the growing prevalence of e-commerce and logistics outsourcing. In recent years, a large portion of the industry’s contract storage, which accounts for 41% of the $22.4 billion industry revenue, is being outsourced to third-party logistics companies. This means that aside from having direct deals with e-commerce companies (i.e. Amazon), Duke Realty can also benefit from the increased demand for warehousing by third-party logistics companies (i.e. XPO Logistics).

This is in line with what Spencer G. Levy, head of CBRE Research, states,

Big box warehouses are in their golden era, from tenant and capital demand perspectives. The good news is that all megatrends point to this continuing… The better news is that the golden era of industrial is now expanding into smaller, last-mile facilities near high-density urban centers… It can be a strategically located box… it may not be ’industrial’ at all, but a hybrid retail/industrial facility.

As these players increasingly involve third-party logistics companies through outsourcing some of their warehousing and storage operations, it becomes a hybrid retail/industrial/logistics facility too.

The figure below shows the major geographic markets of US storage and warehousing.

Source: IBISWorld

It's probably no coincidence that all the company’s recent acquisitions, developments, and lease transactions are located in the key markets indicated above: Florida, Texas, California, and New Jersey. The company has realized its absence in a number of top-tier distribution markets, so it has invested in several "speculative" projects amounting to $262 million in some of these high demand markets.

Source: Duke Realty, Investor Fact Sheet Q4 2017

Aside from strategic geographical locations, Duke Realty may also need to rethink its strategy in terms of diversifying its property sizes. As mentioned earlier, the warehouse facilities in demand today, given the changing operations of e-commerce, retail, and logistics are “smaller, last-mile facilities.” Compared to its peers, Duke Realty has the largest average building size. In fact, almost half of its properties are larger than 500k sq. ft., which may be too large compared to the recent demand for smaller and more dispersed warehouse facilities. Before, this may be considered as one of the strengths by the company. However, with the dominating position of e-commerce retailers and with some among the largest customers of Duke Realty, a diversified property portfolio in terms of size will provide a more sustainable competitive advantage.

Source: Duke Realty 10032017.doc

Another trend observed in warehousing and logistics market is the rise of multi-story warehouses. Due to the shortage of warehouse facilities, one creative solution is the use of multi-story warehouse that has been common in dense markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This structure raises the usable floor space per sq. ft. of land, thereby providing more value to customers, and provides access to higher floors through ramp and cargo lift.

Duke Realty is already known for having higher average clearing heights compared to peers. More than 59% of its properties have greater than 32 ft. clearing heights. But it might consider adopting these multi-story innovations in its future development and construction projects to maximize usable floor space per sq. ft. especially if these are located in high-density areas.

Balance Sheet

Management warned on the last quarter's call that some of the balance sheet metrics were going to weaken, such as net debt/EBITDA and fixed charge coverage ratio. Both metrics did come in worse than they had in the previous quarter but both also were better than the company had forecast.

Net debt to EBITDA was forecast by the company to be 4.9x by the end of 2017 while fixed charge coverage ratio was forecast to be 4.6x.

Actual net debt to EBITDA reported for Q4 was 4.5x on a trailing twelve-month basis, and 4.6x on a proforma current quarter annualized. Fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.9x in the most recent quarter.

And debt maturities still look well-laddered.

Source: NFG Wealth, Company Financial Supplement

Dividend Yields

The decline in price over the last several months may be a welcome opportunity for dividend investors. In October, I highlighted how the dividend yield had declined from 5% to around 2.5% since 2012. The company increased its dividend in November and paid out that special dividend of $0.85 I mentioned earlier. At the new $0.20 per share dividend rate, the stock now has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The last time it was at 3%, the stock jumped from $25 to $30. That could potentially happen again if those 34 million square feet for development are put to good use.

Valuation

Despite relatively modest forecasted AFFO increases, I still think the sell off over the last 6 months has been overdone. That said, the stock looks pricey based on a Price/FFO multiple with a current multiple of around 24x. We're still holders of the stock because AFFO is expected to accelerate in 2018 and 2019 and analysts are forecasting another $0.01 hike to the dividend in 2019.

Technicals

Technicals look to be close to an inflection point so we would encourage investors looking to enter or add to their positions to wait it out and look for an entry around $24. Of course, this risks missing out on a price spike from these levels. "A penny saved is a penny earned" However, for investors currently holding a position, we suggest establishing stop losses at $23.75 for risk management purposes, even though the MACD line is beginning to show positive diversion, a bullish sign. See bottom of chart below.

Overall, we think Duke Realty has a strong competitive position in the space but would do well to develop some of the smaller properties we mentioned. It is currently a 4% position in our portfolio.

