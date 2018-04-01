Global X SuperDividend ETF: Is It Really That Bad?

A look at the fund and how it performs in relation to its benchmark and a number of competing products.

Over the past decade retail investors have seen an evergrowing myriad of new ETF offerings. Almost every major index, asset class and strategy began covered by at least one exchange traded product and retail investors have been gobbling them up.

Even though we have more ETF choices than ever, it begs the question... "do we have too much?"

Furthermore, just because we can, does it mean we should?

Over the past year I have written about a number of ETF products that while looked interesting on paper, I did not believe were the most appropriate or effective investments for most investors.

As such, with my conservative approach to new products I was instantly intrigued when my good friend Stanford Chemist took a look at one of the most popular yield focused exchange traded products, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) and was left less than impressed.

So is it really that bad? What's a "Super Dividend?" What's wrong with it? Perhaps it is just misunderstood?

Let's take a look!

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Index: Solactive Global SuperDividend Index

AUM: $941 million

Investment Objectives: Seeks to invests in 100 of the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world.

Number of Holdings: 102

Current Yield: 8.6% SEC yield, 7.24% Distribution yield, Distributed Monthly

Inception Date: 6/8/2011

Fees: .58%

Source: YCharts and Global X Website





Sales Pitch

While many ETFs and closed end funds have names for their products that do not make it clear to retail investors what they are targeting or trying to accomplish, i.e. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI), Global X could not make it any easier to understand what the fund is trying to accomplish or whom it is targeting, the Global X SuperDividend ETF.

The fund promises only one thing, access to 100 of the highest dividend paying equities in the world.

Source: Global X Website

Global X also has an "investment case" marketing piece which further illustrates what they are targeting.

Source: Global X

Over the years we have had numerous dividend focused products. For investors seeking the highest yields sponsors have introduced numerous "high yield" or "high dividend" focused products.

Apparently, Global X believes "high dividends" are not high enough and investors are looking for "SuperDividend" payers.

Ordinarily I would not comment much about the sponsor's sale pitch but I must say, I believe this marketing approach is irresponsible.

What novice retail investors, for whom this product is without a doubt targeted at don't comprehend is that USUALLY, when an equity is yielding exuberantly high distributions, THERE IS A REASON FOR IT!

Along the same lines, I did not find anything in the marketing piece, the fund's main web page or the quarterly fact sheet which discusses the risks of chasing such high yields.

In fact, the MAIN purpose of the "SuperDividend" series of funds is to maximize income, not preserve capital, minimize volatility or achieve a total return competitive with the benchmark indexes.

I suspect that this fund will likely be both riskier and provide for a lower total return than either the base index OR more traditional income focused products and we will find out further on in the analysis.

The Strategy/Index

The Global X SuperDividend® ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) is a passive fund which seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Global SuperDividend Index.

I was not able to find any links to the underlying index methodology on Global X's website however was able to find it through Google.

Solactive publishes the methodology and details about the index here.

While previous ETFs and indexes which I have looked at were quite clear, looking at the information between Global X and Solactive there was already some confusion.

Starting with Solactive's website there is confusion as to where the fund invests.

The fund and index is marketed as a "Global" fund, implying that it also includes the United States.

Solactive's description however states "100 international companies."

Source: Solactive

It is possible that because Solactive is a German index provider it is merely lost in translation.

So how is the index created?

As per the methodology document, the index is created from a pool of securities selected on "Selection Day," which is the business day 5 business days before the "Adjustment Day."

"Adjustment Day" is the last business day in February.

Selection day, occurring once a year, determines the initial composition of the index from the companies in the "Selection Pool" or a list of equities as ranked by their dividend yield.

In order to be eligible for the pool, the securities must be listed on a regulated stock exchange, have a market capitalization of at least $500 million and have an average daily trading volume of at least $1 million USD.

Furthermore, the companies must have a dividend yield of at least 6% but less than 20% on Selection Day if they are not currently in the index. In order to remain in the index the companies must continue and maintain a dividend yield of greater than 3%.

What this serves is in essence a "buy low, sell high" philosophy as the fund would sell off a position if the stock price increased so much that the dividend yield drops below 3%.

Source: Solactive

Furthermore, the company must have a "stable" dividend forecast while not defined, the example given is that there is no official announcements that the dividend payments will be canceled or reduced in the future.

Finally, the fund explicitly states that the security may not be a closed end fund, BDC, partnership or trust. This point we will certainly get back to.

Once the index is chosen, on the annual adjustment days, if the company is included in the selection pool, it is only removed from the index if it is no longer in the top 200 of the pool. In such events, it would be replaced by the next highest dividend yield from the list which is not in the index.

On a quarterly basis, five business days before the last trading day in May, August, and November, the index components are screened for dividend cuts or "an overall negative outlook concerning the companies' dividend policy."

If any changes need to be implemented, the index would be adjusted at the close of the last trading day of that month. At those times, the companies may be excluded and replaced with the top ranked company from the selection pool and given the same weighting as the company which was removed.

Source: Solactive

At the start of the index creation and annually on the "adjustment day," the 100 components are all weighted equally, or 1%.

Source: Solactive

The Fund in turn invests at least 80% of its total assets in the underlying index and over time, Global X believes that it will exceed 95%.

As per the prospectus, the fund chooses to benchmark itself against the MSCI ACWI Index.

To get more information about the index, visit the website here. You can also read the latest methodology here.

You can find the latest prospectus for the fund here.

The Fund

So what does the fund look like?

Like a global fund of securities you would not expect to find or ordinarily be investing in.

True to form, the top 10 holdings are not overly concentrated but not at all what I expected to find.

Source: YCharts as of 3/30/2018

The fund has a number of REITs in its holdings.

"Wait..." you may ask, "...didn't the index specifically EXCLUDE CEFs, BDCs, partnerships and Trusts?"

After all, a REIT IS a trust! A Real estate investment TRUST.

Source: Solactive

Once again, perhaps lost in translation.

In any case, the top 10 holdings make up less than 12% of the overall portfolio and thus we do have a fairly diversified fund in that sense.

Global X does not provide an updated sector allocation on the website so what we have is what is provided in the latest fact sheet.

As of 12/31/2017, this fund was predominantly real estate focused with more than 31.11% in REITs and close to 18% in Mortgage REITs. Combined with the 2.06% non-REIT allocation, real estate and trusts make up more than 51% of the fund. Not quite diversified in that sense.

Source: Global X Q4 Fact Sheet

YCharts quotes the real estate exposure as 54.34% of the fund as of 3/28/2018.

Source: YCharts

The MSCI ACWI meanwhile, which the fund benchmarks itself against, has only 3.04% exposure to real estate at this time.

Looking at the geographical breakdown shows us a "global" fund which is predominantly invested in United States, Australia and Singapore domiciled securities.

Source: Global X Q4 Fact Sheet

As expected, even though this is a global fund, because it is focused on strictly the highest paying securities, it inevitably focuses on the smaller end of the capitalization range.

The vast majority of the fund is either small or mid cap with small and micro caps in particular making up more than 60% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

The fund also has a massive "value" tilt with more than 85% allocated to Large, Mid and Small Cap value stocks.

Source: YCharts

There are two issues with this, first, value may not outperform in the long term and secondly, investing in "value" is often like trying to catch a falling knife. You need to pick the good from the bad and why I typically like active management for this space.

All of this is further confirmed in the report Global X publishes which outlines each fund and highlights their credit ratings.

Source: Global X

The sponsor highlights that 50 of the index components have a rating from one of the three credit agencies.

43 out of 50 were rated BBB or lower.

Turning to risk, Global X does highlight that the fund has a lower beta to various indexes.

Source: Global X

This is a great number to see and it is good to see a beta below 1 against the S&P 500. This is not a surprise with such a massive focus on REITs.

While the Beta to the S&P is relevant, I do not think there is a need to look at the Beta to the MSCI EAFE or Emerging Markets for the simple reason that the fund neither benchmarks itself against those indexes or has much overlap with them.

In the fund fact sheet the sponsor does provide the beta for the index against the MSCI ACWI. In this case, it is right around .91.

Source: Global X SDIV Fact Sheet.

The fund does provide a Sharpe Ratio for the index. Unfortunately, it is nothing to write home about at just .36.

Looking at the YCharts risk metrics we can find the .9223 5 year beta to the S&P 500. We can also find the max draw-down of 27.21% which is quite surprising to see in an equity fund launched near the bottom of the market.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the fund flows for the fund shows us new money coming in. So does the fund perform well? Or the fund's marketing department doing its job?

Source: YCharts

Performance

So how has the ETF performed?

Year to date, the fund is down 3.8% on a total return basis while the price per share is down 4.91%.

SDIV data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, the fund has achieved a total return of 3.79%. The price per share however declined 3%!

SDIV data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous 3 years we start seeing a disturbing trend. While investors were able to claim a 9.26% total return, the price per share is down 11.1%.

SDIV data by YCharts

Over the previous 5 years this trend continues. The fund's sole source of growth was the income derived from the dividends while the price per share declined 11.4%.

SDIV data by YCharts

Over its lifetime the fund has continued this trend. While the fund did achieve a 33% total return, the price per share declined 17% during one of the greatest bull markets around.

SDIV data by YCharts

As Stanford Chemist discussed in his very excellent article on the fund, "ETF Month #1: SuperDividend ETF Not So Super," the fund has been over distributing, paying out more than it earns.

This made me dig into the reports as this is not something you would expect to find in an ETF.

Source: SDIV Annual Report

As we can see, the fund has been over-distributing its net investment income since at least 2013.

Looking further in the financials we can find that the fund has over distributed and is sitting on over $97 million in accumulated losses.

Source: SDIV Annual Report

To put the fund's performance into perspective let's take a look at SDIV against its benchmark the MSCI ACWI as represented by the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI). We can also look at the fund against another Global ETF I covered also focusing on cash flow, the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW).

Would investors be better served to look at some equity income focused closed end funds instead of merely selecting the top 100 yielding securities? Let's take a look at how the ETF performs against the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend (AOD) and the John Hancock Equity & Income (HEQ) closed end funds.

Lastly, would a plain vanilla municipal bond ETF do better? Let's take a look at (MUB).

Year to date, the Global X SuperDividend ETF lags its benchmark, even accounting for the distribution. It has actually performed more in line with its closed end fund peers which were severely sold off this year.

Over the previous year, SDIV is absolutely nothing to write home about, just surpassing the municipal bond ETF. Both the equity focused ETFs and CEFs outperformed and the MSCI ACWI outperformed SDIV by a multiple of 4.

In order to get a 3 year number for all investments I had to remove the Pacer Cash Cows ETF as it was just launched in 2016.

Taking it out, we can once again see the Global X fund severely underperforming both it's benchmark and the two equity CEFs.

Interestingly, SDIV had a larger draw-down in 2015 than even the closed end funds.

The ETF's underperformance becomes even more significant over a 5 year period of time returning less than half it's benchmark and CEF competition.

Since inception there was no difference.

So why did I even bring up the iShares National Muni Bond ETF?

The Global X's entire marketing premise for the fund is that you are getting the highest cash flow.

The reality is, investors would have achieved better after tax results with far less drama simply buying an unmanaged municipal bond ETF. (looking at the tax equivalent yields)

Summary And Bottom Line

Readers, subscribers and those that know me in person know that I suggest, "Investors cannot think of something as either a good or a bad investment. Instead, we have to figure out whether the investment is appropriate for us or not."

What we have here is in my opinion a solution in search of a problem and perhaps as close to a "bad investment" as I have recently seen.

This product was designed around a simple concept which many novice investors would buy into and so far, they have, judging by the nearly $1 billion invested in the fund.

In reality, the fund omits the discussion as to why those investments are such high dividend payers and the real risks associated with them. This is precisely why sponsors such as iShares do not launch such products.

Exchange traded funds have very tangible benefits for certain situations. One benefit to ETFs is the ability to use the structure to create a product to track almost any strategy you may think of. It does not however mean that every theoretical strategy should be brought to market to be marketed to novice investors. You merely need to look at all of the people who were sold on the idea of "inverse VIX" ETFs only to lose 90% of their value in a few short weeks.

Yes, you can eat junk food and smoke cigarettes all day, but it does not mean you should.

Not every idea deserves an ETF, and in practice SDIV has not shown anything to suggest it does.

