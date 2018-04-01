An Integrated BioSci Report On Alpine Immune Sciences: A Stellar Next-Generation Immunotherapy Innovator

vIgD suppresses the immune system to better manage inflammatory as well as autoimmune diseases. vIgD suppresses the immune system to better manage inflammatory as well as autoimmune diseases.

We select such investments on a long-term basis, weighing the same factors as would be involved in the purchase of 100% of an operating business: (1) favorable long-term economic characteristics; (2) competent and honest management; (3) purchase price attractive when measured against the yardstick of value to a private owner; and (4) an industry with which we are familiar and whose long-term business characteristics we feel competent to judge. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)

Back on Sep. 02, 2017, we featured an Integrated BioSci Research on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) - an early-stage biotechnology focusing on the innovation of protein-based immunotherapeutics. The firm is a merger of a private bioscience and the public company Nivalis. What attracted is that despite its small size (currently at $116M), Alpine was able to ink the $535M partnership with Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a company acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), back on Oct. 2015. The aforesaid collaboration enabled Gilead to tap into Alpine’s stellar technology to improve the function of its engineered cell therapy (CAR-T). Though the shares traded down by 10% (at $8.0) since our initial recommendation, the fundamentals are robust. And thus, they will help the stock to appreciate substantially in the long run. In this research, we’ll update readers with the underlying corporate developments and to reaffirm our investing thesis on Alpine.

Figure 1: Alpine Immune Sciences stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Alpine Immune Sciences was founded in 2015 by the cream of the crop experts in recombinant protein immunotherapies. Based in Seattle, WA, the company harnesses the power of evolving naturally-occurring proteins of the body natural defense (immune) system to innovate medicines to service the following areas: cancers, autoimmune, inflammatory disorders, and other undisclosed diseases (per figure 2). As the first-in-class dual ICOS/CD28 antagonist, ALPN-101 is the most advanced molecule in the pipeline with a planned initial new drug application (“IND”) in Q4 2018.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Alpine Immune Sciences).

The company has two proprietary technology platforms - Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein (“TIP”) and Variant Immunoglobulin Domain (“vIgD”). The small molecules soluble injectables (vIgD) can bind to multiple targets in the immune gap (synapse) with high versatility. This is a big advantage, as it enabled vIgD to either activate or suppress the immune system components for specific therapeutic benefits. For instance, immune system inhibition is beneficial for the treatment of autoimmune disease (a condition in which the said system overreacts and attacks the body). Conversely, immune activation helps to combat cancers. As for TIP, it is expressed on the surface of the chimeric antigen receptors (“CAR”) and T cell receptors (“TCR”) to enhance their function. Of note, CAR-TCR works to enlighten the “generals” of the immune system for excellent cancer treatment.

Pertaining to corporate developments, notable events for fiscal 2017 are explicated in table 1 below. Accordingly, we are most interested in the preclinical data presented at the 2017 annual meeting at the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (“ACR/ARHP”). As follows, the preclinical (animal) studies assessing ALPN-101 showed promising results in the humanized mouse model of the graft vs. host disease (“GvHD”). If ALPN-101 can demonstrate stellar data in the future, it can potentially tap into the multibillion dollars inflammatory diseases market.

In addition, the preclinical results for the fused costimulatory ICOS/CD28 vIgD with trastuzumab was highly encouraging. In specific, there were improved T-cell proliferation as well as cytokine secretion, thereby indicating an enhanced T cells activation against HER2-positive breast cancers. As long as the company continues to post positive-data in the future, it can become a likely acquisition target. Enthused with the early clinical findings, Dr. Mitch Gold, Executive Chairman and CEO, noted,

We are pleased with the progress we have made and look forward to having two programs entering clinical trials from our proprietary vlgD technology. The preclinical data we have generated supports the biologic rationale of our approach and we believe Alpine is at the forefront of next-generation therapeutics capable of both inhibiting and/or activating multiple human immune system proteins simultaneously. We expect to file an IND in Q4 2018 for our lead autoimmune/inflammatory program ALPN-101 and an IND in 2019 for our lead oncology program ALPN-202, a dual PD-L1/CTLA-4 antagonist with CD28 costimulation.

2017 Highlights Nivalis merger completion on July 24, 2017 Raised $90M in cash/investments. Investors (Orbimed Advisors, Frazier Healthcare Partners, and Alpine BioVentures) bought $17M at $12.47 share price. ACR/ARHP presentation Preclinical studies evaluating ALPN-101 program showed robust results in an animal model of rheumatoid arthritis and humanized mouse model of GvHD (potential applications in multiple inflammatory diseases) 59th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) meeting presentation Preclinical results of ALPN-101 in a humanized model of GvHD showed therapeutic efficacy (improved survival and reduced disease activity). 40th annual meeting of San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (“SABCS”) Preclinical data of the fused costimulatory ICOS/CD28 vIgD with trastuzumab showed improved T-cell proliferation and cytokine secretion (potential improvement in activation of T cells against HER2-positive breast cancer). 32nd annual meeting at the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”) Presented preclinical data from several novel immuno-oncology programs of vIgD. (With its multiple mechanisms of action, some vIgDs suppressed tumors in an animal model).

Table 1: Fiscal 2017 highlights (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

In all, the early clinical data for Alpine is quite promising. And, Alpine is most likely to play highly significant roles in the next generation immunotherapies that can change how we manage cancers and other immune as well as inflammatory disorders. The fact that Kite Pharma is willing to pay $535M to Alpine to access its technology speaks volume to its underlying prospects. That aside, the institutional investors paid $12.47 while the stock is currently trading at $8.00 signifies that it is trading a deep discount to its true worth. Going forward, we expect the market value increase to match the company's true worth as the market will become more aware of Alpine if the firm can post robust data outcomes.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 464%, 109.5%, 178%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.