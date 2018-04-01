Basic Guide For Successful Investing Part VI

Back to Part V, Part I

In Chapter three I asked four questions but have only answered two thus far. Now to answer the third question: "Which assets present the best value when I have the cash to invest?" This gets to the meat of my investing philosophy because of the implied timing inherent to the question. Usually, when an investor has built up cash, he/she wants to put that cash to work as soon as possible; and they should. But there are two ways to do so (probably many more, but I have my favorites). First, if there are no bargains to be had at the time, I tend to sit on cash and wait patiently for one or another prospective investment to fall into a range that I consider to offer a good long-term value. Yes. This sounds like value investing and it is, but with a slight twist. The investing style label is generally used to describe a systematic method of investing in stocks. We need to broaden that perception! Because, when we do, it opens up all types of opportunities that mere stock investors completely miss.

What I Do With Cash

First I need to explain what I do with my cash while I wait for opportunities. I tend to buy more Vanguard GNMA (Symbol: VFIIX) fund shares. The reason is simple: During the crash of 2008, VFIIX went up while stocks and most other assets went down in value. In fact, VFIIX has had only one down year (based on total return on a calendar year basis) as far back as I remember. But I did not start using it until after the dot com crash of 2000-03. VFIIX has ended only one year with a negative total return since 2000 (2013 total return was -2.23 percent). That much I know as it is public record available from Vanguard.

Below is a chart and annual returns compared to Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Treasury (U.S.) and it category, Government Income or GI. A holding of $10,000 does not gain much from year to year but that is not the point. The point is that it does not lose over time. It has kept up with inflation pretty well. That is all I ask of my cash.

Source: Morningstar.com

Why did it outperform during 2008? Safety and consistency of income. It does not move much from one year to the next. It does not pay much in dividends. But it does stand out as one of the safest places I have found outside placing money under my mattress and it does pay me something while I wait. If interest rates rise, the managers of VFIIX will use cash from maturing mortgages to buy new ones with higher yields. The fund has maturities laddered relatively evenly so that each year there are new funds to be reinvested. So, the yield moves up and down with a relatively high correlation to moves in ten-year treasury rates. The laddering also keeps the average maturity short enough to lessen the potential impact of movement in interest rates.

If you look at the chart above you see that $10,000 invested near the end of 2013 would have turned into approximately $10,800 by now. You should also notice that after the minor setback in 2013 the total return jumped in 2014. I went into cash accumulation mode about mid-2014 during the present cycle (it is now April 1, 2018). I have only added to my stock portfolio when the price of a stock I wanted to own fell into my buy range. I have been adding, especially since the election seemed to change investor perception, but very carefully. I still have ample cash on the sidelines to put to work and continue to watch for more bargains. In the current environment those bargains are few and far between.

The sort of opportunity I wait for can come in two different forms: a crash creating long-term value bargains in quality companies or through an increase in economic growth and improving corporate results. I did very little investing from mid-2014 through most of 2016. Stagnate economic growth when the markets are making new all-time highs does not usually lead to another long bull market. But, when perceptions changed I decided to ride the next wave higher by adding to positions of those companies that were still fairly valued. When tax reform passed I added a few more positions anticipating the lengthening of the current bull market.

My point here is that investors must have convictions and invest accordingly, but they must also remain flexible enough to change when the investing climate changes. To remain a bear when the market is poised to build another major leg higher will lead to regret and potentially fear of missing out (FOMO) which causes too many investors to jump into the market at precisely the wrong time. Removing emotion will help avoid the biggest mistakes.

Here are some examples of identifying bargains: Back in mid-2009 the stock market signaled that the bear was ready to go back into hibernation and that stocks were on sale. Good value investors had a plethora of quality companies' stocks to pick from. But housing values were still falling. Precious metals prices had dropped like rocks (pun intended) only to soar to new extreme highs on the fear of inflation. Municipal bonds fell and created good value for quality issues well into 2010 providing federal tax-free yields in excess of five percent. Treasury bonds gave investors quite a ride up in 2008, then down into early 2009 as the financial crisis unfolded, then back up into 2010 as investors continued to seek safety, only to fall again into January 2011 as the economy stalled temporarily. But from that point until mid-2017, Treasuries were a great asset class to hold for appreciation. But the yields were anemic, so Treasuries did not make the cut in my book.

Each asset class offered great value at one or more points during the crisis and the aftermath. As an investor, I began buying stocks slowly at first because I was not certain at the time regarding inflation (too much of which can kill a bull move in stocks).

Identifying a bottom in stocks

I realized that the all clear sign to buy stock was signaled loud and clear when the Fed announced Operation Twist. That announcement told me that the Fed was not going to quit until it had created a recovery in the U.S. economy. That was also about the time that I understood that inflation was not the problem, but rather the battle waged by the Fed and central banks around the world would be to ward off deflation. Connecting the dots brought me to the understanding that the Fed and its global brethren would be fighting deflation by trying to create inflation (unsuccessfully) and the result would be rising asset prices. I was a little late to the party but still got some great bargains beginning in 2010.

Had I just believed the indicators I follow I would have been buying stocks much sooner. Oh, well. Here are the two rules I try to follow to determine when a bottom for stocks is in. But I felt it necessary to err of the side of caution due to my initial uncertainty about the inflation/deflation debate. These indicators, when taken together, can be used for either an individual stock or for an index/ETF (exchange traded fund).

Rule Number 1

If the market exhibits a day of capitulation with a relatively strong reversal at the close, it is often a good sign of a significant bottom. This is really hard to pick correctly because emotions are running wild and there is a fear that things could get even worse. The best way to describe this is that the daily action looks like a flash crash falling five percent or more from the prior day’s close intraday but closes the session flat or higher.

While this indicator can work often in identifying a bottom it can also show some false positives. That means that it appears to be a bottom but then, within a few days, continues the downward trend. In other words it is not always reliable by itself

That brings me to…

Rule Number 2

This one is straight forward and I have found it to be far more reliable. The price of the underlying stock (or index) must rise above the 200-day simple moving average [SMA] and the 50-day SMA must rise above the 200-day SMA. I have found that when that occurs, the bottom for the index and/or stock has usually been made. By employing this rule we will miss some of the potential gains off the bottom, but we can rest assured that the bottom is either in or very nearly so. Sometimes a market index will fall again for a short period but it generally is for a short time before it starts back up again.

While there is no single, foolproof method of determining that a bottom has been made, this one has proven to be the best that I have found. One could get a false positive reading from a short bear market rally, but only if it lasts long enough (usually more than 2 months) because of the 200-day SMA, which takes time to reverse course. But such rallies rarely last the two months or more generally required for that to happen.

The point of all this is that it is not so much "when” you have the cash available that is important as it is to have cash available when an asset class becomes a bargain. I always try to accumulate cash for when I need it, especially when most of the assets I would like to own have become expensive.

Allocating between Asset Classes

How I allocate between assets classes comes down to an overall approach of deciding which class of assets is most likely to offer the best long-term value and help me achieve my long-term income goals. I may sell a rental property or two when I think housing prices have gotten out of hand. Those generally lead to long-term capital gains so the taxes are not so bad. But the decision on such sales is made based upon regional valuations, not national, for real estate. The two I have left from the financial crisis purchases are in Indiana ( I could have chosen better geographically) where housing prices are still lower than the national average and not rising as fast as several of the metro areas on the coasts or in the oil patch states. I am in no hurry to liquidate those properties at this time.

My income from real estate rentals should continue to rise over time (or at least remain steady) without much downside risk because of where I own my properties. That has not always been the case over my lifetime. I learned a valuable lesson investing in real estate in Texas during the mid-1980s. I was under water on that one for several years but finally got out with a significant gain in 2001, just before I retired. I did much better in Colorado and Nebraska properties. When I bought those properties was probably more important than any other factor. Bargains!

My asset allocation between asset classes varies over time. I add an asset when it appears to meet my criteria for providing a long-term, rising stream of income beginning at a level that I consider a bargain. It is not so much a matter of holding X% of this asset or Y% of that asset for me. I just want to invest in any asset when, and only when I can get a great value for my money. Otherwise, I will hold onto my cash and just wait until another bargain arises.

Summary

It should be clear by now that I try not to hold too much of any one asset unless I can hedge against a major loss. Stocks and stock funds are my largest holding, accounting for more than 60 percent of my investments; cash is currently second, accounting for about 22 percent (but since it is mostly invested in VFIIX, it could also count as a bond holding); real estate is third, accounting for about 15 percent; and precious metals account for about three percent of the total.

There is not magic number for me. I add to any asset class when I believe it is cheap compared to its historical norms and can provide better long-term income than any other class. How long have I been doing it this way? I finally figured out that this is what I should be doing shortly after I retired. I had been very fortunate (and probably a lot lucky) to have done fairly well before that without a defined plan. This is where I have to insert that "I wish I had known at 25 what I know now!" All I did prior to that was save as much as I could and invest in what I thought could provide an above average return. I guessed right often enough to make it work, but there were some very painful setbacks. Now I focus on quality and income letting total return take care of itself. I also do my best to avoid significant losses.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy, please consider reading my original series " How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime" or check out my webpage at BernFactor.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFIIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.