Motorcar Parts Of America: Cash Flow Problems Temporary?

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) (abbreviated MPA) has had a tough year, missing earnings expectations the past two quarters and falling from a high of over $30/share to the low $20s. The long-term outlook for the aftermarket auto parts industry looks strong, and MPA should produce solid EBITDA in the next few years. The problem for the company will be converting that EBITDA into free cash flow. Due to strains on working capital, due partly from growth and partly from contracts and agreements with customers, MPA has reported negative cash from operations in five of the last six quarters and in three of the past five fiscal years.

Business

MPA is a manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket auto parts for cars, light trucks, heavy duty and agricultural/industrial applications. MPA sells auto parts primarily to retailers and warehouses, but also sells to car manufacturers for their aftermarket and warranty replacement programs. The company sells a few key core products, with most sales coming from rotating electrical products (such as alternators and starters) and wheel hub products.

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

Recently MPA has added a few new product lines including:

Turbochargers: Added through the acquisition of ZOR in July 2016.

Brake power boosters: Began selling in August 2016.

Diagnostics testers for alternators and starters, electric vehicle power train and battery technology: Added through the acquisition of D&V Electronics in July 2017.

MPA believes it possesses industry-leading technology having to do with electric and hybrid cars, but it remains to be seen if the company will be able to capitalize on it.

Industry outlook and competitive positioning

The market for aftermarket auto parts is around $125B that is split into two segments: the $55B DIY (do-it-yourself) segment, and $70B DIFM (do-it-for-me). The DIY market is mostly comprised of retailers like AutoZone (AZO) and O'Reilly (ORLY), whereas the DIFM market is comprised of professional installers. MPA sells to both segments, with most sales coming from the DIY market, which its largest customers service.

Market sizes and market share

Rotating electrical parts: This is MPA's core business. MPA is an industry leader with a 45% market share (doubled since 2013) of a $2.4B market.

Wheel Hubs: MPA entered the market for wheel hubs in 2013 and currently captures 18% of the $900M market.

Brake Master Cylinders: MPA entered the market for brake master cylinders in 2014, and currently captures around 5% of the $500M market.

Brake Power Boosters/Turbochargers: $350M and $500M respective markets that MPA is currently entering into. MPA expects to attain a 3% market share in brake power boosters soon.

Diagnostics/Testers: MPA estimates the market size for diagnostics and testers to be around $5B; the company made initial moves to enter this market with the acquisition of D&V Electronics in July 2017.

MPA has been continuously looking for new products to add to its existing lines. In the most recent investor presentation, the company included a chart showing the market sizes of products it is considering expanding into.

(Source: 03/12/2018 Investor Presentation)

Industry Outlook

Fundamentally, the industry looks strong with a mid- to long-term time horizon. A few key industry drivers are: Average vehicle age (which has been slowly increasing), miles driven (which can fluctuate based on gas prices, but will likely continue to increase), total vehicles in operation, and replacement rates for the parts the company sells.

(Source: 03/12/2018 Investor Presentation)

Earnings quality and cash flows

To understand MPA's sales, earnings, and cash flows, it is first important to understand MPA's core exchange program to understand how the remanufacturing process and the accounting behind it works. MPA has uploaded a video on its website that explains it in better detail than I could here, but I'll list a few key takeaways:

Remanufactured finished goods have a core value and a unit value. The core value is retained by MPA as it expects it to be returned by the customer and to be recycled through the remanufacturing process. The unit value is consumed by the customer and consists of the labor and overhead it took MPA to get the part ready for sale. A helpful analogy for thinking about this process is that of a keg of beer. The keg is the core value to be retained by the seller, whereas the beer is the unit value to be consumed by the customer. The price paid for the core can therefore be thought of as the deposit one would pay for a keg.

The core value doesn't flow through the income statement like normal inventory would during a sales process; it is instead retained on the balance sheet and shifted around different inventory accounts as the physical items move through the cycle.

Because of this, it should be viewed as more of a long-term asset needed to run the business rather than as normal inventory being manufactured and held for sale.

Moving on to earnings quality, although some figures and numbers presented by management can be a little misleading, Motorcar Parts of America seems to have decent earnings quality overall. The problem has been the sporadic fluctuations in working capital leading to negative cash flows. Management mostly attributes these swings to the company's growth profile, and the acquisition of new business, but some causes may be more fundamentally attributable.

Misleading figures

Adj. EBITDA: EBITDA is a measure that is commonly used by investors, and is oftentimes thought of as a proxy for free cash flow. MPA has touted impressive adj. EBITDA numbers (and growth) in its shareholder presentations, but due to a few reasons (including working capital needs and capital expenditure needs), EBITDA isn't a very good proxy for FCF for this business, and can be misleading for investors if it is the sole metric looked at to come up with a value. I think this is becoming recognized by investors as MPA now trades at an enterprise value of under 8x TTM EBITDA and under 6x TTM adj. EBITDA (compared to a median industry value of around 10x). It's also important to note that management's adj. EBITDA calculation includes quite a few add-backs for new business charges, which seem likely to continue as long as MPA is growing and adding new products.

ROIC: Aside from using the adj. EBITDA number, the way management calculates ROIC in its shareholder presentation actually looks fine. MPA has had pretty high returns on invested capital with 2017's number coming in at around 25%. One important thing to note is that the commonly used ROC formula (half of the magic formula) by Joel Greenblatt doesn't work (and is ridiculously high) for MPA because it doesn't account for the long-term core inventory required to run the business.

Overall, even after cleaning up some of the figures, MPA still boasts solid EBITDA and ROIC numbers.

Cyclicality

Most of the parts that MPA sells are considered non-elective, which means they are required for a vehicle to operate (especially rotating electrical parts products). This removes a lot of the cyclicality from MPA's business and should shield the company's sales during an economic downturn/recession. An important note though is that weather patterns can have an impact on quarterly performance.

Customer Concentration

MPA's four largest customers account for around 85% of the company's sales. Its largest customer is AutoZone, which accounted for 42% of sales in the three months ended December 31, 2017, and 44%, 48%, and 56% of FY 2017, 2016, and 2015 sales respectively.

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

These numbers have been slowly coming down in the past few years as MPA expands its customer base, but will likely continue to stay high in the near-future. On top of this, MPA's customer concentration isn't as big of a top-line risk as it might seem at first, given the nature of the company's customer agreements and its industry-leading position in rotating electrical products.

Customer agreements' impact on working capital

In FY 2017, MPA generated close to/slightly above expected levels of revenue and operating income, but had negative cash from operations in three of four quarters due mainly from spikes in accounts receivable. In the nine months ended 12/31/2017, MPA's receivables balance came down (mainly through increased core returns), but the company has seen similar spikes in inventory levels, again holding down cash flows. There are a few reasons for these working capital swings (including MPA's new business and growth initiatives), but one main source of the problems seems to stem from agreements with customers and other customer actions.

Because of the intense competition in the aftermarket auto parts industry and the limited number of large parts retailers, MPA enters into multi-year agreements with its largest costumers. The terms of these agreements tend to favor the working capital of the retailers. The terms of the contracts squeeze MPA's working capital in a few ways:

Through credits applied against accounts receivable.

Through increased inventory levels.

Through customer demands that MPA repurchase remanufactured core inventory.

On top of the terms in these agreements, certain of MPA's large customers have recently launched initiatives to reduce their inventory levels. On the positive side of things though, these contracts ensure sales for MPA while also protecting it against the loss of its key customers. Management believes that the negatives are small compared to size of the valuable customer relationships the company is building and believes that these customer agreements will strengthen liquidity and cash flows over time.

Relative valuation

Comparing MPA to the overall aftermarket auto parts industry as well as to a selected group of comparable companies, it's clear that it trades at a slight discount.

Peer group:

Dorman Products (DORM): Supplier of automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake parts to the aftermarket auto industry.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC): Distributes automotive replacement parts, as well as industrial parts and electrical materials.

Gentex Corp. (GNTX): Supplier of auto parts and electronics, with a focus on rear-view mirrors. Gentex also supplies parts to the aviation industry.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): Supplies aftermarket auto parts; focuses on engine parts.

Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI): Manufactures electrical and electronic parts for the automotive industry as well as for other industrial vehicles.

Superior Industries, Inc. (SUP): Designs and manufactures auto parts with a focus on aluminum wheels.

Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): Manufactures and sells heavy-duty vehicles.

Gentherm, Inc. (THRM): Manufactures and sells thermal management technologies for the automotive industry (seat heaters, wheel heaters, etc.) as well as for other industrial companies.

Multiples:

Forward P/E: MPA's peer group trades at a weighted average forward P/E of 14.4x, which compares to an industry median multiple of 11.52x and MPA's of 8.4x.

EV/Sales: MPA's peer group trades at a weighted average EV/Sales of 1.2x, which compares to an industry median multiple of 1x and MPA's of 1.1x.

P/B: MPA's peer group trades at a weighted average P/B of 2.8x, which compares to an industry median multiple of 1.63x and MPA's of 1.5x.

Weighting the multiples at 45%, 30%, and 25% respectively implies that MPA is trading at a 15-20% discount from its peers and around a 10% discount from the entire industry. An implied share price from the weighted average peer multiples would be around $26/share.

Conclusion

Although Motorcar Parts of America looks undervalued compared to the industry and its peers, these multiples are probably justified, and there isn't a large enough margin of safety to account for the unpredictability of future cash flows and the competitive nature of the industry. It's possible that MPA could diversify its customer base or better leverage its customer relationships in the future to stabilize its working capital and cash flows, but it seems too speculative right now. The future for the industry looks strong, but MPA will face significant competition as it continues to expand its product offerings and grow its business. I am therefore not recommending a buy at today's prices as I don't see a large enough margin of safety to protect an investment from future uncertainties.

