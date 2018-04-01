AbbVie - Not Buying The Dip Yet

While the future still looks rosy for the business, valuations have risen quite considerably, making appeal hard to find even if promises are delivered upon.

AbbVie's shares have recently seen a 25% correction, which seems worse than it is given the huge run-up seen in the year before.

AbbVie (ABBV) has seen its fair share of troubles in recent times, although the correction was a response to a huge momentum run seen in the months and years before.

Following the spin-off of the business in 2013, shares have gradually risen from the high 30s and quickly rose to a trading range of $50-70 per share between 2014 and last summer. Strong results released in August sent shares through the $70 mark and started a strong rally to a high of $125 in January, before shares sold off to current levels of $92. While a 25% correction is serious, shares are still up 40% over the past 12 months.

A Look At The Business

If you talk AbbVie, you talk Humira, which is the cornerstone of the immunology franchise, and really the entire business. The company was a $25.6 billion business in terms of sales in 2016, as Humira was responsible for $16.1 billion of those sales, for an incredible concentration of 63%. Worse, reliance only increased during 2016 as sales growth of Humira outpaced that of the overall business.

While Humira is crucial for the company, it has another key driver with Imbruvica, which is its second top-selling drug with $1.8 billion in sales, followed by Viekira, which generates $1.5 billion in revenues. AbbVie furthermore has five drugs with revenues in the range of $600-800 million per annum including Lupron, Synagis, Synthroid, Creon and AndroGel, as well as three smaller other drugs.

The company generated fat operating profits of $9.4 billion in 2017 as GAAP earnings came in at $6.0 billion for the year, resulting in real GAAP earnings of $3.63 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at $4.82 per share. The company furthermore outlined a guidance calling for GAAP earnings of $4.55-4.65 per share in 2018, with adjusted earnings seen at $5.44-5.54 per share.

2017 Revisited

Things went pretty much as planned during the first two quarters of last year. Shares really started to move higher after the company outlined its long-term goals for the non-Humira business, which could ease any concerns about the reliance on this drug.

Non-Humira sales were originally seen at $9.6 billion in 2017, could rise to $16 billion in 2020, and $35 billion on a so-called risk-adjusted basis in 2025 (as sales could hit $47 billion in actual dollar terms). The company furthermore believed that Humira sales themselves could grow to more than $18 billion in 2017 and approach $21 billion in 2020. If that is the case, the business could see reliance on Humira fall to 57% by 2020 to fall to levels below the 50% mark in the years thereafter.

This has real implications for the business, but first the 2017 results. Revenues jumped more than 10% to $28.2 billion, which is comprised of $18.4 billion from Humira and $9.8 billion from non-Humira drugs. Growth in the latter segment was driven by Imbruvica, which saw sales jump 40% to more than $2.5 billion. The company grew adjusted earnings to $5.60 per share, as reported earnings fell to $3.30 per share with the widening gap between both earnings metrics being the direct result of the changed tax laws.

The net impact of the changed tax laws was about $0.70 per share, as the other items mostly related to acquired R&D, milestone payments, asset amortization charges, and changes in the fair value of considerations. Important to note, stock-based compensation is not reported as a line item, yet I would be very hesitant to use the adjusted earnings number as many of the adjustments are both structural and involve cash outflows.

The company ended the year with $9.8 billion in cash with debt having risen to $37.4 billion, for a net debt load of $27.6 billion. That is a sizeable amount but still manageable with EBITDA running at around $11 billion (GAAP accounting) for a 2.5 times leverage ratio, but it remains very high in dollar terms altogether.

Some Future Scenarios

Let's assume for a second that AbbVie's scenarios play out for 2020 and beyond. The company is currently posting GAAP operating profit equal to 33% of sales, in line with its past. The 1.60 billion shares value equity at $147 billion at $92 per share and the entire business at close to $175 billion, equal to little over 6 times of sales which is a fairly reasonable sales multiple for a pharmaceutical business.

Based on the 2020 scenario, the company could grow to $37 billion in sales as sales could probably rise a little further through 2025, even if Humira would collapse. This follows the prediction that 2025 sales of non-Humira drugs are seen at $35 billion in 2025.

If we assume margins of 33% of sales by 2020, we could see operating profits of $12.5 billion that year, yet with a much better diversified business which generates those sales. Based on a current net debt load of $27 billion, interest expenses easily run at a billion, as already low tax rates for the pharma business could come in at 15-20%.

At the midpoint of this tax assumption, net earnings come in at $9.5 billion which with a current share count works out to earnings of $6 per share, which values the company currently at 15-16 times real GAAP earnings based on the 2020 guidance.

If we assume AbbVie would deserve a market multiple based on its 2020 guidance at let's say 18 times earnings, the stock could trade around $110 by that year as shares already traded above that level in recent times. It is very evident that absence of multiple expansion, there are not that many drivers to create additional value on top of this earnings guidance, unless margins go up as leverage ratios are quite fair already. Every point margin expansion could boost earnings by nearly $0.20 per share as margins in the high-30s could theoretically result in GAAP earnings of $7 per share, although that does not sound likely.

Even if I factor in a multiple expansion towards 20 times earnings on GAAP earnings power of $6-7 per share, I am stuck at a fair value of $120-140 by 2020. Based on today's price of $92, that yields a potential compounded return of 9-15%, which looks reasonable, but is however based on strong growth assumptions as well as a fairly high multiple.

We have recently seen that execution should not be taken for granted as investors are sceptical about the projected growth in non-Humira sales, after the company set fairly aggressive targets. Following these bold predictions, it is not comforting that the company already announced a big setback in the Phase II study for Rova-T, used as third-line relapsed/refractory in small cell lung cancer. While one setback in isolation cannot justify the change in valuation, it does make investors question if management might be too optimistic and might have to break its promises at some point in time. This could be a shock, especially as reliance on Humira remains elevated.

Requiring potential returns of >12% in the $6 per share earnings scenario for 2020, and applying an 18 times multiple to such outcome, I will only become appealed to the shares once they hit the high-70s mark, in fact $78 per share. While that still represents 15% downside from current levels, after shares are down 25% from their peak already, one has to remember that shares traded at levels in the low-60s as recent as August. The problem is that following a recent aggressive dividend hike, shares are already yielding 4%, which attracts a whole different investor clientele, potentially not that much attracted to the simple valuation necessarily. This limits the chances that one can buy shares at those levels, as that works out to a 5% dividend yield, yet some real discipline is required in this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.